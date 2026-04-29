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Examining upgraded NFL offenses post-draft: Re-draft targets

By Nic Bodiford
  • The Saints are primed for an explosive 2026: New Orleans prioritized speed and blocking in the draft, adding Round 1 WR Jordyn Tyson and OG Jeremiah Wright to bolster an offense that ranked sixth in explosive pass plays late last season.
  • Cleveland undergoes a massive offensive overhaul: General manager Andrew Berry used eight of 10 picks on offense, landing potential starters at LT, RT and center, while adding WRs KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to transform the league's 30th-ranked unit.
  • New playmakers shift the fantasy landscape: Free agent Travis Etienne Jr. and WR Chris Olave remain high-end targets in New Orleans, while Cleveland's rookie duo of Concepcion and Boston provides immediate WR2/WR3 value.

The 2026 NFL Draft will have both immediate and long-term impacts on fantasy football outlooks, driving significant market swings in re-draft and dynasty formats. The article below highlights two NFL teams that improved their stock for re-draft fantasy football purposes.

These offenses should be targeted in spring and summer drafts.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
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