Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 9

2YF85Y2 Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone (51) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys 27-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

By Nathan Jahnke

Multiple players on the rise: Players such as De’Von Achane and Chig Okonkwo are slowly but surely seeing more playing time each week.

Star players disappear in victories: Jahmyr Gibbs and Kyle Pitts barely played during significant stretches of their team’s victories.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

 

Rico Dowdle sees an increased role without Ezekiel Elliott: The Cowboys' third all-time leading rusher was inactive for disciplinary reasons.

