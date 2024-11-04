Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 9

• Multiple players on the rise: Players such as De’Von Achane and Chig Okonkwo are slowly but surely seeing more playing time each week.

• Star players disappear in victories: Jahmyr Gibbs and Kyle Pitts barely played during significant stretches of their team’s victories.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Rico Dowdle sees an increased role without Ezekiel Elliott: The Cowboys' third all-time leading rusher was inactive for disciplinary reasons.