Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 8

2YDPFWM Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Nathan Jahnke

• The grass isn’t always greener for traded wide receivers: Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins found themselves in the middle of their teams' depth chart and combined for three catches for 32 yards.

Florida teams lose their wide receivers: A week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their top two wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their top three.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

 

Nick Chubb takes a larger role in his second game back: Chubb ran the ball 16 times for 52 yards as the Browns' clear lead running back.

