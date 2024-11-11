Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 10

• Indianapolis Colts wide receivers shine: The Colts found success by adjusting their wide receiver alignments in Michael Pittman Jr.’s absence.

• San Francisco 49ers are relatively healthy: The 49ers had both Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall active for the first time, and both played well.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Audric Estime takes over the primary early-down role: Javonte Williams’ role declined each of the previous four weeks for Denver.