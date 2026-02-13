Every NFL team’s biggest roster decision entering 2026

Maxx Crosby‘s future looms over the Raiders: Las Vegas hopes to retain the star edge rusher under Klint Kubiak, but he may opt to finally exit.

Although the 2025 NFL season concluded last weekend, buzz has already begun to percolate around the 2026 campaign. As teams assess where they stand heading into free agency next month, they’ll have to take stock of their entire rosters — and invariably make some difficult decisions.

Whether or not to retain a star player, how to allocate funds and the best approaches for attacking areas of need are some of the many choices every NFL team will have to make in the next few weeks and months.

The Cardinals face several points of inflection this offseason as they seek their first winning season since 2021. Yet nothing looms larger than what happens with Murray.

Arizona’s starting quarterback for six straight seasons, Murray was ineffective during a brief 2025 season. Across only 318 snaps, the former No. 1 overall pick posted a 72.2 overall PFF grade with a 69.5 PFF passing mark before enduring a foot injury. At the same time, the team seemed content to keep backup Jacoby Brissett in the starting lineup, even if Murray were healthy.

With Murray’s cap hit climbing to over $52 million this season and his relationship with the team potentially fractured, the Cardinals appear likely to seek a trade partner. After all, moving Murray before June 1 would cost under $18 million in dead cap, according to Over the Cap. But there’s also the chance that Murray could come back to Arizona under new head coach Mike LaFleur, especially in a quarterback market with few reliable starters.

Atlanta selected Pitts with the fourth overall pick in 2021, thinking that it had landed a game-changing, almost position-melding talent. But five years later, the results of that are generally mixed.

Across his five seasons in Atlanta, Pitts registered a 76.8 overall PFF grade with an 82.9 PFF receiving mark, the latter of which is sixth among qualified tight ends in that span. The Florida product was great in 2025 with an 82.0 receiving grade, but his 2024 was poor at a 59.6 overall mark.

Still only 25 and coming off a great second half of the year, Pitts figures to be in high demand this offseason for teams seeking a weapon. The Falcons have the necessary funds to pay Pitts with at least $26 million in cap space, but new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham must weigh whether or not his hefty cost will be worth it.

Baltimore Ravens: How to address the defensive line

The largest element of Baltimore’s offseason is what happens with center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best free agents on the 2025 market. Assuming that the Ravens will exhaust all options to keep him, the team’s defensive line also faces some big questions.

Baltimore’s defensive line languished in 2025, placing 24th in overall PFF grade and 30th in PFF pass-rush grade. Standout defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2, while second-round rookie Mike Green boasted just a 9.4% pass-rush win rate.

With Jesse Minter taking over Baltimore’s defense, he’ll have to decide who’s in and out within the group — which includes whether or not to re-sign Dre’Mont Jones or Kyle Van Noy. On top of that, will Madubuike be able to play in 2026 (or again) after his severe injury? The Ravens figure to target a defensive lineman with the 14th overall pick and could add other options in free agency, but assembling the right configuration of defensive linemen will be significant.

Buffalo Bills: How to add to the receiver room

Although the Bills finished last season second in offensive EPA per play, the team’s receiving room grew extremely dire by the divisional round. Now, it’s up to general manager Brandon Beane to amend past mistakes.

Buffalo returns at least one solid option in Khalil Shakir, who has recorded a 74.3-plus PFF receiving grade in each of the last three years. But outside of Shakir, no Bills receiver reached even a 65.0 receiving mark.

Beane and others have expressed faith in third-year receiver Keon Coleman, but his early career returns have been underwhelming. Plus, Tyrell Shavers suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs. Josh Allen certainly needs more firepower around him, and options exist both in free agency and the draft. The Bills could make a splash for someone like Alec Pierce or trade up from No. 26, or they could try to fill out the room with cheaper but quality options.

Carolina Panthers: What to do with high-paid defenders

The Panthers seem to have already decided that they’ll pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option, which removes the biggest choice they’ll have to make this year. Consequently, Carolina has to determine what to do with big defensive contracts.

Despite investing in several major defensive additions last offseason, the Panthers still ranked 23rd in defensive EPA per play and 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade. Tershawn Wharton struggled mightily with a 43.0 overall PFF grade in his first year of a three-year, $45 million deal, while Tre’von Moehrig regressed with a 52.4 coverage mark. On top of that, Carolina’s contracts for A’Shawn Robinson, Bobby Brown III and Patrick Jones aren’t aging well.

The Panthers need more at pass rush and linebacker, which could make some of the names above expendable. Carolina could try to add select upgrades and run it back with the same group, but it might make more sense for Dan Morgan to take his lumps and cut ties with overvalued players.

Chicago Bears: What to do about the pass rush

The Bears’ 2025 season was a remarkable success, with the team winning its first playoff game since 2010 in only Ben Johnson’s first season. In order to make sure that last year wasn’t a mirage, Chicago must upgrade its defense, especially its pass rush — but there are some layers involved.

The Bears finished the season 27th in pressure rate and 25th in PFF pass-rush grade, with those results coming despite playing several high-paid defensive linemen. Montez Sweat was solid with a 13.3% pass-rush win rate and 64 pressures, but he received little help. Big-ticket edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo generated only 10 pressures before suffering a torn Achilles, while Grady Jarrett (56.9 overall PFF grade) wasn’t worth his $42.75 million deal.

Chicago clearly needs more juice in getting after the quarterback, but general manager Ryan Poles has already invested significant money in his defensive line. Will Poles be brave enough to swing another big deal or trade, and possibly cut bait with an underperforming player?

No, it isn’t Groundhog Day. The Bengals face another offseason whether uncertainty shrouds Trey Hendrickson’s contract, with multiple permutations for how the situation can play out.

After months of trade requests and rumors, Hendrickson signed a retooled one-year deal before 2025. When back on the field with Cincinnati, the All-Pro was dynamic with 23 pressures and a 90.0 PFF pass-rushing grade, but he played in only seven games due to a hip injury.

With Hendrickson set to be an unrestricted free agent yet again, the Bengals could franchise tag him or keep the star on a short-term deal. Even if Hendrickson is franchise-tagged, though, Cincinnati could try to trade him. Alternatively, letting Hendrickson walk and sign elsewhere is entirely on the table, especially after multiple seasons of contract stalemates.

Cleveland Browns: What, if anything, will be done at quarterback?

The Browns usher in the Todd Monken era with a bevy of questions on both sides of the ball. But as is typical in football, nothing is more important than Cleveland’s plan under center.

Collectively, Browns quarterbacks were responsible for a 46.5 PFF passing grade last season, the lowest of any team. Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel combined to commit 25 turnover-worthy plays to only 13 big-time throws, while Deshaun Watson didn’t play as he recovered from a torn Achilles.

Cleveland’s quarterback room is far from a prolific one, but there also appear to be some starting options embedded. Will Monken view Watson or Sanders as his initial QB1, fixing other offensive elements instead of the situation under center? Alternatively, could Cleveland try to jockey for free agent Malik Willis or trade for someone like Kyler Murray?

When the Cowboys acquired George Pickens last offseason, he delivered basically everything the team could’ve envisioned. Now, Dallas has to wrestle with how to handle his future.

Pickens blossomed into a star in his first year catching passes from Dak Prescott, turning in a career-high 87.2 PFF receiving grade and ranking fifth in Wins Above Replacement among wide receivers. Turning 25 in March and displaying flashes of prior success, Pickens is hitting the market at the ideal time.

All reports indicate that the Cowboys will give Pickens the franchise tag worth around $28 million. But will Jerry Jones lock Pickens down on a long-term deal, or will he postpone discussions another summer — as he’s done with players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons before? Further, could Dallas actually trade Pickens if it can receive at least a third-round pick?

Denver Broncos: How to upgrade the skill-position groups

Although the Broncos reached the AFC championship after earning the conference’s No. 1 seed last year, the team has room to grow on the offensive side of the ball. In particular, Denver figures to better its ammunition around Bo Nix.

Denver’s offense finished the year 17th in EPA per play and 20th in scoring drive rate, and its combination of running backs, receivers and tight ends were a large reason why. The Broncos’ 67.6 PFF receiving grade ranked 26th, while its 77.9 PFF rushing grade was 19th.

Sean Payton has at least two solid returning players in receiver Courtland Sutton and second-year running back R.J. Harvey, but the Broncos could use another running back, receiver and tight end. Will the Broncos add at least a star in free agency, and could they double-dip late in the first round?

Detroit Lions: Finding a plan for the offensive line

The Lions were one of the more disappointing squads in the league last year, missing the playoffs due to bad play down the stretch on both sides of the ball. In particular, Detroit’s offensive line suffered from multiple personnel losses — and concerns extend into this year.

While Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker were terrific as usual, the Lions’ interior offensive line slotted just 22nd in overall PFF grade, including 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade. Christian Mahogany (40.7 pass-blocking grade) couldn’t replicate his rookie success, while Graham Glasgow (56.8 overall grade) struggled as a true center.

With Decker’s future up in the air, the Lions’ need to bolster their front five becomes even more glaring. Detroit feels likely to pursue at least one plus starter in free agency — especially if it clears over $100 million in cap space via restructures — and possibly through the draft. After all, rookie Tate Ratledge (70.3 overall grade) settled in nicely, especially as a pass-blocker in his final few games.

After losing their final five games in 2025, the Packers enter this offseason looking to reclimb the NFC standings. Green Bay will have to navigate several notable free agents leaving, with Walker as a key decision.

A former seventh-round pick, Walker has steadily developed into a solid left tackle in Green Bay. Since 2023, he’s produced a 76.8 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks 17th among qualified tackles in that span — although that figure fell to 69.3 in 2025. On top of that, Walker has played at least 966 snaps over his first three campaigns, highlighting his durability at a premium position.

The Packers drafted Jordan Morgan two years ago, likely envisioning him taking over as the team’s long-term left tackle. But with how well Walker has performed and injuries harming the team’s offensive line last year, will Green Bay be content to let its left tackle walk?

The Texans rode the coattails of their sublime defense to the divisional round, but the team’s offense yet again didn’t hold up its end of the bargain in 2025. Now, the face of that unit will come into focus this summer.

Stroud was a revelation over his first two seasons, earning an 86.0 overall PFF grade with 53 big-time throws — the 10th-most among quarterbacks in that span. But his 2025 wasn’t up to par with a 62.0 passing grade, including registering 10 turnover-worthy plays in two playoff games alone. Even in just the regular season, Stroud’s passing grade sat at 70.0 with 15 big-time throws compared to 13 turnover-worthy plays.

Based on his initial two years, it seems probable that Houston will pick up Stroud’s option for 2027. But how much will the foul taste at the end of last season impact Nick Caserio’s decision-making on the future of the former No. 2 overall pick?

Indianapolis Colts: How high to bid on Alec Pierce

After sliding to miss the playoffs last year, the Colts are fraught with several marquee questions this offseason. The return of Daniel Jones under center seems likely, but Pierce’s next destination still hovers.

Pierce thrived during his walk year with a career-high 81.0 PFF receiving grade, 2.10 yards per route run and 113.7 passer rating when targeted. Further, his 81.6 receiving grade ranks 23rd among qualified wideouts since 2024.

Pierce developed into a high-end receiver over his four years with the Colts, but he’ll now command a deal that could reach over $100 million on the market. Indianapolis also has existing receiving options in Tyler Warren, Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr., all of whom eclipsed a 70.5 receiving grade last year. How far will Chris Ballard be willing to go to keep his free agent?

The Jaguars elevated themselves in Liam Coen’s first season, going 13-4 while owning the seventh-best overall PFF grade. Lloyd was one of the biggest factors in the team’s rise, but he could have already played his last snap in Jacksonville.

The former first-round pick flourished before his contract expired with an 88.4 overall PFF grade and an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade. Lloyd was even better in coverage, bumping his mark from 62.6 to 78.9 and his passer rating when targeted from 125.0 to 71.1.

Lloyd’s fit as the centerpiece in Anthony Campanile’s defense is obvious, and he helped the unit sit sixth in EPA per play. But with the Jaguars having negative cap space and without any major deals to restructure, it may be an uphill battle to keep Lloyd — who should have a massive market at only 27 years old.

Kansas City Chiefs: What to do in the receiving corps

The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, with the team’s lack of reliable options at pass-catcher not helping the charge. Kansas City now faces a crossroads of what to do with various players at receiver and tight end.

The headliner is, of course, the future of Travis Kelce. Kelce’s PFF receiving grade has dipped below 75.0 in each of the last two years, but his 1.48 yards per route run still sat in the 62nd percentile. Further, Tyquan Thornton, Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all free agents.

Even the returning Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy aren’t sure bets, with both still having room to develop into consistent game-breakers. The Chiefs will have to boost a group that produced the 21st-ranked receiving grade for Patrick Mahomes, although they won’t have much cap space to do so entering March with the lowest amount of any team.

The Raiders are back to where things sat a year ago, introducing a new head coach with a nascent quarterback to follow. While optimism may be brewing in Las Vegas, the team has an All-Pro-sized elephant in the room.

Crosby was a game-wrecker in 2025 yet again, compiling a 79.7 overall PFF grade with a 77.1 PFF pass-rushing grade. On top of that, he added a 78.7 PFF run-defense grade and an 8.3% run stop rate, which placed in the 86th percentile.

Crosby’s name has circulated in trade rumors for years, and smoke is continuing to billow after he was reportedly frustrated by being shut down after Week 16 last year. Will Klint Kubiak’s hire be enough to keep Crosby, who has no guaranteed money beyond 2026, content in Las Vegas?

Even though the Chargers fell flat in the wild-card round for a second straight year, the team can feel pretty positive going into 2026. Perhaps no news is better than Los Angeles wielding a boatload of cap space.

Indeed, the Chargers’ $83.5 million is the third-most in pro football, trailing only the Titans and Raiders. The first order of business figures to be shoring up the league’s worst interior offensive line by overall PFF grade, with Linderbaum, Isaac Seumalo and Alijah Vera-Tucker among targets. Los Angeles could also use more at tight end, receiver and potentially edge rusher — where Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack are free agents.

The Rams’ most pressing issue has already been resolved, with Matthew Stafford declaring he will return in 2026 after winning MVP last week. Now, Los Angeles must reckon with what to do to best protect its superstar passer.

Veteran Rob Havenstein, who played 461 snaps as the team’s starting right tackle this year, announced his retirement. As Havenstein battled injury, the unsung Warren McClendon Jr. filled in admirably with a 78.7 overall PFF grade, including an 81.9 PFF run-blocking mark.

Armed with two first-round picks, the Rams could elect to select a tackle to compete with the former fifth-round pick. But with needs in its secondary, perhaps LA will trot McClendon out for another year based on how good he looked.

The 2026 offseason has already been a drastic one for the Dolphins, hiring new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. More key decisions will follow from the team’s new leadership, with Hill a major factor — especially considering Tua Tagovailoa’s expected exit.

Hill looked good during an abbreviated 2025 campaign, playing to an 81.0 PFF receiving grade before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. While Hill hasn’t been bad by any means over the last two years with an 80.6 receiving mark, it’s a far cry from his peak from 2018-23.

Turning 32 in March and owed a whopping $51 million against the cap next year, Hill would be a very expensive veteran to keep on the roster. The other unfortunate news for the Dolphins is that the team would owe $28 million in dead cap if it cuts Hill prior to June 1. Alternatively, if Miami acquires a win-now quarterback — such as Malik Willis — then retaining Hill and/or restructuring his contract could actually be possible.

The Vikings’ offseason has already been somewhat tumultuous after general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired on Jan. 30. With Rob Brzezinski assuming his responsibilities for the time being, he’ll have to weigh if McCarthy is the unquestioned QB1 for Minnesota.

McCarthy’s first season as a starter generally didn’t go well, with the former eighth overall pick earning a 60.1 PFF passing grade and recording a 4.8% turnover-worthy play rate. At the same time, McCarthy’s overall PFF grade rose to 76.1 from Weeks 14-18.

Considering McCarthy’s struggles and inability to stay on the field, playing just 523 snaps in two seasons, the Vikings appear likely to land at least viable depth behind him. But will that backup be someone like Kirk Cousins, who could realistically start; a genuine backup like Joe Flacco; or a developmental project like Anthony Richardson?

The Patriots well exceeded projections by reaching Super Bowl LX in Mike Vrabel’s first season. Although the team’s offense ranked sixth in PFF grade in 2025, its offensive line could still get better.

Make no mistake: New England’s offensive line did significantly better this year, placing 13th in overall PFF grade after being one of the worst in football the season prior. Adding Will Campbell and Morgan Moses helped shore up the tackle spots, but the interior was a bit shakier. Indeed, rookie Jared Wilson sported a 52.2 overall PFF grade, while Garrett Bradbury owned a 59.8 grade.

Vrabel has already indicated that Campbell won’t move positions, but that could leave New England in a bit of a bind on the inside. Assuming standout Mike Onwenu stays at right guard, will the Patriots swap out either Wilson or Bradbury — and if so, would it be by adding a free agent or touted rookie?

Although the Saints finished under .500 for the second straight year, they gained momentum late in the calendar. The team’s performance has conjured faith around Shough as the starter, but now the team must try to improve his conditions.

Shough flashed as a rookie with a 73.1 PFF passing grade and only a 2.0% turnover-worthy play rate across 378 dropbacks, including nine starts. The second-round pick accomplished that despite the Saints holding the 19th-ranked PFF receiving grade and the second-worst PFF rushing grade.

Conversations will likely pivot based on Alvin Kamara, who’s under contract for just one more year and coming off a career-low 51.7 overall PFF grade. Further, the Saints must find legitimate options next to Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. How New Orleans rounds out its skill-position group this year will be telling — and reflect how much it trusts its second-year passer.

New York Giants: Which free agents to retain

The Giants are coming off their second straight season with four or fewer wins, but energy in the building is high after hiring John Harbaugh. The next step for New York is ascertaining which pending free agents to bring back.

New York has two free agents within the top-51-ranked players on PFF’s list: tackle Jermaine Eluemnor and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, each of whom produced at least a 63.8 overall grade last season. Further, guard Greg Van Roten (70.1 PFF pass-blocking grade), backup quarterback Russell Wilson (63.3 overall grade) and corner Cor’Dale Flott (68.1 PFF coverage grade) are no longer on deals.

The Giants currently boast under $7 million in cap space but can free almost $55 million via restructures. Keeping sound infrastructure around Jaxson Dart should be a priority, but it may not be possible to retain all of Robinson, Eluemunor and Van Roten at their respective price tags.

Eluemunor's Stable Metrics, 2024-25

The Jets’ decades-long woes may not be alleviated much this offseason. After overhauling almost the entirety of the team’s coaching staff, Aaron Glenn still needs to address his options under center — where there are scant good ones.

New York tried giving Justin Fields a shot in 2025, but he didn’t produce at the level of his $40 million contract with a 65.5 PFF passing grade. Other in-house candidates to start include 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor and second-year Brady Cook, each of whom finished below a 58.0 PFF passing grade.

Even though the Jets own the second overall pick, they almost certainly will not take a quarterback then based on this year’s class. Could New York instead draft someone like Ty Simpson at No. 16 overall? Or, could the team try to pursue the likes of Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa on the market?

The Eagles have already done a bit of a reset after losing in the wild-card round, swapping Kevin Patullo for Sean Mannion at offensive coordinator. With star A.J. Brown seemingly staying put, Philadelphia can turn its attention to another high-profile pass-catcher.

Despite his status as a pre-eminent tight end, Goedert wasn’t exceptional last year. Among the 42 tight ends to play 500 or more snaps, Goedert placed 20th in overall PFF grade (66.7) and 18th in PFF receiving grade (69.1). Further, his yards per route run mark has fallen below 1.40 in two of the last three campaigns, and his 50.6 PFF run-blocking grade was a career low.

Now 31 but a lifelong Eagle, Philadelphia doesn’t have an easy call to make on whether or not to retain Goedert. On one hand, the ever-prudent Howie Roseman could find a cheaper and younger replacement in the draft — but on the other, it could minimize the team’s current title window.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Determining the plan at quarterback

Like other teams on this list, Pittsburgh has another brewing situation regarding who will be its starting quarterback. The good news is that the team shouldn’t have to wait until May for an answer this time.

With the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy and retaining several assistants from his time in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers is expected to come back for a second season. Rodgers’ first try in the Steel City was up-and-down, culminating in a 68.0 overall PFF grade with 27 big-time throws and 16 turnover-worthy plays. While Rodgers showed flashes of vintage brilliance in certain games, his play under pressure (38.1 overall grade) and hasty release (2.58 seconds, third-fastest) hampered the team’s offense.

Now 42, Rodgers has the arm talent to still play, but his limitations seem difficult to overcome. If the four-time MVP calls it a career instead, then Pittsburgh would be inclined to pursue an option in free agency or via trade. The team selecting a signal-caller with the 21st overall pick, such as Alabama’s Simpson, is also in play.

The 49ers’ offense was one of the most prolific in the NFL last year, slotting sixth in scoring drive rate and ninth in EPA per play. However, things could look different in the not-so-distant future.

First, All-Pro tight end George Kittle is coming off a torn Achilles in the wild-card round, which leaves his status beginning 2026 in question. Further, receivers Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore are all free agents. Plus, former standout Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to return to the team after missing all of last season.

The lone real returning contributor in San Francisco’s lineup is third-year wideout Ricky Pearsall, who himself has played only 977 career snaps due to various injuries. For as much as Kyle Shanahan relied on Christian McCaffrey as a receiver in 2025, he’ll assuredly seek new weapons for Brock Purdy in both free agency and the draft.

Seattle Seahawks: How to manage big contracts for young stars

The Seahawks can rightfully bask in their title-winning glory for the next seven months after a dominant 2025 season. But as was clear even during the team’s celebratory parade, the clock is already starting to move forward — and with that comes some cap maneuvering.

Seattle’s biggest concern this offseason will be keeping standout running back Kenneth Walker III. The Super Bowl MVP finished the season as the league’s highest-graded rusher (91.5), reaching at least an 84.8 grade in all four career years. Beyond Walker, other notable Seahawks like Rashid Shaheed, Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe are all on expiring deals.

In addition to determining which of the aforementioned players to re-sign, general manager John Schneider will likely grant extensions to stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon as part of his 2023 class. Even though Seattle owns over $72 million in cap space, it may be a jigsaw puzzle to accomplish everything that Schneider desires — with personnel losses inevitable.

The Buccaneers have already undergone an introspective offseason after missing the playoffs, replacing Josh Grizzard with Zac Robinson at offensive coordinator. But the team is still awaiting answers on the returns of two accomplished faces.

Mike Evans is on an expiring contract, and it’s tough to envision him playing elsewhere. The 32-year-old produced a career-low 71.2 PFF receiving grade last season while playing through injury, but he reached a 90.2 mark only two years ago. Further, linebacker Lavonte David is a free agent following a career-worst 52.6 overall PFF grade.

The Buccaneers would be well-equipped to handle Evans’ exit with Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan in their receiving corps. Meanwhile, linebacker remains a key area of need, even if David returns. Regardless of what each decides, general manager Jason Licht can’t let these players’ star power cloud his transactions.

Tennessee Titans: How to allocate cap space

The Titans may own a top-four draft pick again, but it’s hard not to believe that they’re set to grow in 2026. With new head coach Robert Saleh in place, the team can also significantly improve its roster.

Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi is armed with a league-high $104 million in cap space, which should be put to smart use. For one, adding a stud at wide receiver for Cameron Ward makes sense, especially with Calvin Ridley (66.7 PFF receiving grade) underwhelming — with options like Alec Pierce, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jauan Jennings available. Moreover, the Titans will likely pursue more edge-rushing talent after placing 30th in PFF pass-rush grade at the position last year.

Boasting exorbitant amounts of cap space can be a blessing and a curse, because teams have to dole out large contracts to players who are deserving. But if Tennessee follows the trend savvy set by the Patriots last year, they could improve in a major way in Saleh’s inaugural season.

Washington Commanders: How to fix the defense

The Commanders mitigated one of the NFL’s worst defenses in 2024, reaching the NFC Championship Game thanks to Jayden Daniels’ heroics. But with Daniels missing considerable time in 2025, Washington couldn’t overcome a group that placed 31st in EPA per play.

The Commanders have needs at all three levels of the unit, which will now be run by Daronte Jones. The team must find reliable pass-rushers along the defensive line, especially after slotting 25th in pressure rate at edge defender. Further, Bobby Wagner (79.3 overall PFF grade) is a free agent. On top of that, Washington’s secondary produced the second-worst PFF coverage grade.

General manager Adam Peters currently holds the fifth-most cap space, but he must avoid awarding subpar players lucrative contracts — just look at Javon Kinlaw from last season. Likewise, could Washington move on from underperforming veterans like Marshon Lattimore and Daron Payne? The 2026 offseason should be another focal one in fixing the team’s ailing defense.