2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 250 players set to enter free agency

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is the jewel of the class: Hendrickson battled injuries throughout the 2025 season but still ranked sixth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (90.0). He has now posted five consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rush grade above 85.0 and generated 23 total pressures on 177 pass-rush snaps this year.

WR George Pickens is the highest-ranked skill player: Pickens enjoyed a career year after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season, ranking sixth among wide receivers in yards per route run (2.35). He has improved his PFF grade in every season since entering the NFL in 2022 and will be just 25 years old when the 2026 season begins.

With conference championship weekend in the rearview mirror, the league’s focus has shifted to roster construction, putting free agency into sharper view. So, we are highlighting — and ranking — the top 250 free agents poised to shape the 2026 offseason free agency period.

This ranking serves as an early snapshot of that landscape. We’ve provided a full analysis of the top 100 free agents, with the remaining players ranked and contextualized as we build toward March. For now, each player’s profile includes three-year snap counts and three-year PFF grades, offering a broader, more stable view of performance than a single-season spike or dip.

As free agency approaches — and roles, schemes and contract outlooks come into sharper focus — this list will continue to evolve with expanded analysis throughout.

Last updated: Monday, Feb. 2

Snaps: 1,850 | PFF grade: 90.1

Hendrickson battled injuries throughout the 2025 season but still ranked sixth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (90.0). He has now posted five consecutive PFF pass-rush grades above 85.0 and generated 23 total pressures on 177 pass-rush snaps this year.

Contract projection: One year, $21,000,000 | $17,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Robert Quinn (2020)

Snaps: 2,764 | PFF grade: 85.9

Pickens enjoyed a career year after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season, ranking sixth among wide receivers in yards per route run (2.35). He has improved his PFF grade in every season since entering the NFL in 2022 and will be just 25 years old when the 2026 season begins.

Contract projection: One year, $28,064,000 | $28,064,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Franchise Tag

Snaps: 3,277 | PFF grade: 86.9

Linderbaum ranked as the fifth-highest graded center in the NFL in 2025 and has improved his PFF grade in every season since entering the league, all while heading toward free agency at just 25 years old. While he remains imperfect in pass protection, he has earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 60.0 in three consecutive seasons. He is among the league's best run blockers, however, having posted a PFF run-blocking grade above 80.0 in three of his four NFL seasons.

Contract projection: Four years, $80,000,000 | $53,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Frank Ragnow (2021)

Snaps: 2,611 | PFF grade: 88.1

Lloyd delivered a career year in the final season of his rookie contract, earning an 88.4 PFF grade that ranked third among linebackers. A complete linebacker, he ranked inside the top 10 at the position in PFF run-defense, coverage and pass-rush grades.

Contract projection: Three years, $48,000,000 | $32,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Nick Bolton (2025)

Snaps: 2,230 | PFF grade: 84.9

Dean ranked fourth among all cornerbacks in PFF grade (81.5) in 2025 and allowed just a 46.9 passer rating on throws into his coverage, which was the best mark in the NFL. Now seven seasons into his career, he has never posted a PFF coverage grade below 70.0.

Contract projection: Three years, $55,000,000 | $35,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Carlton Davis (2025)

Snaps: 1,539 | PFF grade: 93.0

Walker currently leads all running backs in PFF grade (90.7) in what has been a career year. He has also been one of the league's best at creating beyond his blocking, ranking third at the position in missed tackles forced (65).

Contract projection: Three years, $27,000,000 | $20,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: D'Andre Swift (2024)

Snaps: 1,712 | PFF grade: 80.7

A midseason trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers sparked a career year for Odafe Oweh at an ideal time as he heads toward free agency. He recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots and ranked 11th among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush win rate (16.5%) after arriving in Los Angeles.

Contract projection: Four years, $77,000,000 | $40,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Matthew Judon (2021)

Snaps: 1,621 | PFF grade: 85.2

Bush produced just one 60.0-plus PFF grade from 2019 through 2023, but he has broken out over his two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He finished the 2025 season with an 87.6 PFF grade that ranked fourth among all linebackers, and his three interceptions tied for third at the position.

Contract projection: Three years, $36,000,000 | $24,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Logan Wilson (2023)

Snaps: 2,026 | PFF grade: 84.4

Hall has earned PFF grades above 80.0 in two of the past three seasons and ranked eighth among running backs in PFF grade (83.5) in 2025. He will be just 25 years old when the 2026 NFL season begins and has established himself as a top-10 player at the position.

Contract projection: Three years, $37,000,000 | $25,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Kyren Williams (2025)

Snaps: 2,721 | PFF grade: 73.1

Pierce delivered a career year in 2025, ranking 16th among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (81.0) and 17th in yards per route run (2.10). A true downfield threat, he led the NFL in average depth of target (20.0) and yards per reception (21.3).

Contract projection: Four years, $96,000,000 | $45,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Courtland Sutton (2021)

Snaps: 1,524 | PFF grade: 72.9

Dean's 2025 season was uneven due in large part to injuries, but his strong 2024 performance should still bode well for his free-agency outlook. A capable blitzer, he has generated 26 total pressures over the past two seasons.

Contract projection: Three years, $41,000,000 | $29,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2024)

Snaps: 1,490 | PFF grade: 87.0

Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season, but he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. At 25, he remains young enough to offer developmental upside and brings versatility as a blitzer, having generated 48 total pressures since 2022.

Contract projection: Two years, $12,000,000 | $10,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Isaiah Simmons (2024)

Snaps: 2,037 | PFF grade: 89.5

Evans' streak of 1,000-yard seasons came to an end after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, and it is fair to question whether his best days are behind him. Still, at 32 years old, he is just one season removed from earning a 90.2 PFF receiving grade, leaving him more than capable of serving as a strong short-term option.

Contract projection: One year, $18,000,000 | $15,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: DeAndre Hopkins (2023)

Snaps: 1,371 | PFF grade: 78.4

Injuries have plagued Phillips‘ career, but he looked closer to his best after arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline. From Week 10 on, he earned a 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade and generated 44 total pressures.

Contract projection: One year, $15,000,000 | $12,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Chase Young (2024)

Snaps: 2,069 | PFF grade: 77.9

Etienne bounced back from a disappointing 2024 season and looked closer to his best this year. His 46 missed tackles forced tied for 14th among all running backs, and he remained effective in creating explosive plays, with his 28 rushes of 10 or more yards tying for 10th at the position.

Contract projection: Three years, $34,500,000 | $22,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: David Montgomery (2024)

Snaps: 1,516 | PFF grade: 72.5

Dowdle replicated his final season in Dallas during his lone year with the Carolina Panthers, further establishing himself as a capable starting running back at the NFL level. While he is not a true game-breaker, he has averaged more than 3.0 yards after contact per carry over his career and profiles as a strong fit for a team with a solid offensive line.

Contract projection: Two years, $17,000,000 | $11,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Miles Sanders (2023)

Snaps: 2,803 | PFF grade: 75.0

Seumalo has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen over the past four seasons, posting PFF grades between 66.3 and 73.9 during that span. This past season, he ranked seventh among guards in PFF pass-blocking grade (76.4) and 27th in run-blocking grade (67.1).

Contract projection: One year, $8,000,000 | $7,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Justin Pugh (2022)

Snaps: 336 | PFF grade: 81.1

Willis has logged just 547 career snaps, but he showed enough in his lone start this season to draw significant interest as a free agent. While the sample size is limited, he has produced a 4.8% big-time throw rate against a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate over his career to date.

Contract projection: Two years, $40,000,000 | $30,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Justin Fields (2025)

Snaps: 2,549 | PFF grade: 73.5

Cook ranked fifth among safeties in PFF grade (83.5) in 2025, producing a career year as he heads toward free agency. A reliable tackler, he recorded missed tackle rates of just 5.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2024.

Contract projection: Three years, $36,000,000 | $22,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jordan Whitehead (2022)

Snaps: 1,684 | PFF grade: 76.3

Reader is now 31 years old and has not quite matched his peak form from his time in Cincinnati since arriving in Detroit, but he remains an above-average starter at the NFL level. His 68.4 PFF grade ranked 36th among interior defensive linemen this season, and he has never recorded a PFF pass-rush or run-defense grade below 60.0 in any season of his career.

Contract projection: One year, $4,500,000 | $3,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Shelby Harris (2024)

Snaps: 1,907 | PFF grade: 76.4

Watson posted a career-high 74.9 PFF grade in 2025, a performance that should position him well in free agency. He has improved his PFF grade in every NFL season and limits mistakes, as his 5.8% missed tackle rate tied for ninth in the league this year.

Contract projection: Three years, $45,000,000 | $30,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: DJ Reed (2022)

Snaps: 2,022 | PFF grade: 76.3

Mafe has developed into a consistent presence on the edge, where he has racked up 146 pressures over the past three seasons — the 31st most at the position. Over the same span, his 41 stops in run defense rank 34th.

Contract projection: Three years, $49,000,000 | $30,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jadeveon Clowney (2022)

Snaps: 2,217 | PFF grade: 80.6

Samuel appears to be slowing down at 30 years old. His average max speed in 2025 was 19.7 mph, per PFF Game Athleticism score — his slowest year since an injury-impacted 2020 season. He also earned a career-low 69.4 PFF overall grade and averaged a career-low 6.5 yards after the catch per reception. On the positive side, he brought in a career-best 52.6% of his contested targets.

Contract projection: Two years, $32,000,000 | $20,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Cooper Kupp (2025)

Snaps: 2,395 | PFF grade: 70.8

Just 25 years old, Pitts is set to cash in on a career year. The former No. 4 overall pick seemed to put it all together in 2025 after a string of disappointing seasons, earning his highest PFF overall grade (73.6) since his 2021 rookie campaign. He logged an elite 91.3 PFF receiving grade from Week 13 on, the second-best figure among tight ends.

Contract projection: Three years, $48,000,000 | $30,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Mike Gesicki (2022)

Snaps: 2,056 | PFF grade: 79.3

49ers general manager John Lynch said the team would “love” to re-sign Jennings, who served as the team's top wide receiver for the second straight season in 2025. The 28-year-old's 83.1 PFF overall grade in 2024 made him a top-15 wide receiver. This year, his 18 contested catches in the regular season were a top-four figure among wide receivers.

Contract projection: Three years, $50,000,001 | $29,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Michael Gallup (2022)

Snaps: 1,655 | PFF grade: 70.6

Shaheed's free-agency stock was already looking solid while he was with the Saints before the trade deadline, but his run of excellence in the postseason for the Seahawks may have raised his price tag. The speedster is a kick-return threat (87.4 PFF return grade, third best) and hasn't dropped any of his 90-plus targets this season.

Contract projection: Three years, $42,000,000 | $24,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Zay Jones (2022)

Snaps: 1,477 | PFF grade: 74.5

Bosa steered mostly clear of injuries for the first time in a long time in 2025, and he looked more like himself as a result. His 54 quarterback pressures were his most since 2021, and he generated the 19th-best PFF WAR (0.18) mark among edge defenders.

Contract projection: One year, $11,000,000 | $10,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Samson Ebukam (2023)

Snaps: 2,004 | PFF grade: 76.2

It's unclear whether Rodgers plans to return for a 22nd NFL season. However, the 42-year-old may be enticed to re-sign with the Steelers, who hired his long-time former head coach, Mike McCarthy, for one more go-around. Rodgers guided Pittsburgh to the playoffs in 2025 but earned just a 68.8 PFF passing grade — his worst mark in a season as a starter. He still showed some pop on deep passes (20-plus yards), logging the 14th-most big-time throws in the NFL on such plays.

Contract projection: One year, $15,000,000 | $15,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Aaron Rodgers (2025)

29. DI Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals

Snaps: 1,852 | PFF grade: 84.4

Retirement seems to be afraid of Campbell, who has yet to show signs of slowing down through 18 NFL seasons. He has logged 30-plus quarterback pressures in all but two of those years, and his 72.2 PFF overall grade in 2025 made it 15 straight years of topping 70.0.

Contract projection: One year, $6,000,000 | $5,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Calais Campbell (2025)

Snaps: 973 | PFF grade: 90.2

Much has been made of Allgeier's potential to lead an NFL backfield on his own after he played second fiddle, and very well at that, to Bijan Robinson for the past three seasons. His average of 3.1 yards after contact per attempt in that span is a top-30 mark among running backs.

Contract projection: Two years, $18,000,000 | $5,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jamaal Williams (2021)

Snaps: 1,866 | PFF grade: 71.3

Williams‘ one-year, prove-it deal in Dallas couldn't have landed him in a much better situation. He recorded career bests in rushing yards (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), yards after contact per attempt (3.56) and several other categories. The 25-year-old has plenty of tread left on his tires.

Contract projection: Three years, $23,000,000 | $13,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Devin Singletary (2024)

Snaps: 2,550 | PFF grade: 73.7

Edwards logged a career-high 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 and played 1,000-plus snaps for the second year in a row. The 28-year-old was a sturdy left guard for quarterback Josh Allen over the past two years.

Contract projection: Three years, $35,000,000 | $21,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Gabe Jackson (2021)

Snaps: 3,170 | PFF grade: 69.8

Walker will need to clean up his run blocking, where he earned no better than 56.3 PFF grade in any of the past three seasons, but the team that signs him (or re-signs him) will look forward to getting a relatively consistent left tackle in pass protection.

Contract projection: Four years, $84,000,000 | $51,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Cam Robinson (2021)

Snaps: 2,080 | PFF grade: 91.9

A healthy Mack is good for around 50 quarterback pressures and eight sacks per season at this point in his 12-year career — and that's plenty of production for an edge-needy team. His 240 pressures over the past four seasons are the 11th most among all edge defenders. However, Mack is reportedly contemplating retirement.

Contract projection: One year, $14,000,000 | $14,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Denico Autry (2024)

Snaps: 3,524 | PFF grade: 75.7

The former seventh-round pick parlayed an impressive start to his career with Washington into two more solid years with the Rams. Curl will be only 27 years old for the 2026 season and allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season. His 81.8 PFF overall grade over the past four years ranks 13th among qualifying safeties.

Contract projection: Two years, $17,500,000 | $13,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jeremy Chinn (2025)

Snaps: 1,236 | PFF grade: 84.0

Harris enters free agency for the second straight year, but this time, he's working his way back from a torn Achilles. He didn't get a chance to show much with the Chargers, so his body of work in four seasons with the Steelers — an 86.0 PFF rushing grade and the fourth-most yards after contact in the NFL — will have to suffice.

Contract projection: One year, $1,350,000 | $350,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Trayveon Williams (2024)

Snaps: 1,166 | PFF grade: 79.2

A torn triceps closed the curtains on Vera-Tucker's 2025 campaign before it began — the third season-ending injury of his young career. He has still established himself as a promising guard, earning three straight season-long 70.0-plus PFF overall grades and allowing the fourth-lowest pressure rate (2.8%) among guards in 2024.

Contract projection: Four years, $70,000,000 | $45,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Will Fries (2025)

Snaps: 1,769 | PFF grade: 83.2

Playing for his seventh team in eight years, Clowney again showed why he is perennially one of free agency's best value signings. Only Micah Parsons and Will Anderson Jr. topped his 19.1% pressure rate in 2025 with the Cowboys, and he was a top-15 edge defender by pass-rush win rate (16.8%), too.

Contract projection: One year, $10,000,000 | $7,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Carlos Dunlap (2021)

Snaps: 939 | PFF grade: 73.0

J.K. Dobbins was excellent through the first 10 weeks of the season, earning an 80.8 PFF rushing grade with 32 missed tackles forced and 21 explosive carries before a season-ending foot injury. He has been consistently effective when healthy, grading above 66.8 in every season with more than 100 snaps while averaging 3.18 yards after contact per attempt for his career. Dobbins also brings strong efficiency and ball security, ranking in the 86th percentile in PFF grade on zone runs. Over his last four seasons, he has logged 448 carries without a fumble, with his most recent coming in 2020.

Contract projection: One year, $5,500,000 | $3,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jordan Mason (2025)

Snaps: 2,918 | PFF grade: 70.8

Despite a disastrous 2025 season in New York that included the midseason firing of Brian Daboll, Jermaine Eluemunor was a clear bright spot along the Giants' offensive line. New York ranked fifth in PFF pass-blocking grade, with Eluemunor playing a central role. He sits 16th among qualified tackles in pass-blocking grade (76.8) since 2024 and is tied for seventh in pressure rate allowed (4.3%). He has also graded in the 74th percentile on true pass sets and the 79th percentile overall as a pass-blocker over the past two seasons.

Contract projection: Three years, $36,000,000 | $22,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Reilly Reiff (2023)

Snaps: 2,168 | PFF grade: 62.7

Dre'Mont Jones posted a 64.7 PFF grade in 2025 across stops with Baltimore and Tennessee, while setting career highs in sacks (8) and total pressures (51). Since entering the league in 2019, he has been a steady interior pass rusher, ranking in the 56th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade and the 71st percentile in pass-rush win rate. Jones has also been highly reliable as a tackler, never missing more than three tackles in a season and recording just 18 missed tackles on 200 career tackle attempts.

Contract projection: Two years, $20,000,000 | $13,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Leonard Floyd (2023)

Snaps: 1,756 | PFF grade: 73.1

Jones' 2025 season opened on a strong note before unraveling down the stretch. He earned an 80.3 PFF grade over his first eight starts with the Colts before dropping to 55.1 from Week 9 through his final game. Jones briefly flashed again in Week 13 against Houston, earning an 84.2 PFF grade against one of the league's best defenses, but his season ended on a low note when he put up a 36.9 grade before suffering a torn Achilles. Jones' broader profile has remained remarkably consistent since 2019, as he has never finished a season below a 63.0 PFF grade or above 78.4. Ball security, however, continues to be a concern. He recorded 18 turnover-worthy plays against just 13 big-time throws in 2025 and has finished with a positive big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratio only once in his career.

Contract projection: Three years, $101,000,000 | $56,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Geno Smith (2023)

Snaps: 2,142 | PFF grade: 79.7

White put together the best season of his career heading into free agency, ranking fourth among running backs in PFF rushing grade (87.2). After fumbling multiple times in each of his first three seasons, he cleaned up the ball-security issues entirely in 2025, going without a fumble and recording zero drops on 42 targets. While he doesn't offer much as a true receiving threat, White graded in the 98th percentile on gap runs and the 94th percentile on zone runs, putting strong tape on file in a contract year.

Contract projection: Two years, $11,000,000 | $8,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Jamaal Williams (2023)

Snaps: 2,464 | PFF grade: 77.0

Doubs profiles as a solid No. 3 receiver for most NFL offenses, having earned PFF receiving grades above 70.0 and averaged more than 1.60 yards per route run in each of the past three seasons. He has consistently won at the catch point, hauling in 45 receptions on 91 contested targets since entering the league. Over that same span, Doubs has graded in the 80th percentile against single coverage and the 68th percentile in yards per route run, reinforcing his value as a complementary pass-catcher.

Contract projection: Three years, $45,000,000 | $24,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Tim Patrick (2021)

Snaps: 2,390 | PFF grade: 72.9

Goedert never quite reached the true elite tier of tight ends, but he has been one of the league's steadier producers, grading above 70.0 in each of his first seven seasons prior to 2025. His 2025 campaign fit that solid-but-unspectacular mold — 64 catches on 85 targets for 624 yards — though he did post a career-high 12 touchdowns, generating a 135.0 passer rating when targeted and averaging 1.34 yards per route run. Goedert's peak came in 2021 when he earned an elite 90.7 PFF grade and averaged 2.33 yards per route run, and while his blocking remains a limitation, he still profiles as a valuable pass-catching option in the right offense.

Contract projection: Two years, $24,000,000 | $15,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Tyler Higbee (2023)

Snaps: 2,742 | PFF grade: 67.4

Woolen's time in Seattle has blended high-end ball production with uneven week-to-week play, including penalty issues and late-season role fluctuation in 2024. He has consistently found the football since entering the league, allowing a 76.3 passer rating into his coverage while producing eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups, ranking in the 93rd percentile in forced incompletions. That playmaking has been steady year over year, as Woolen surrendered only three touchdowns in 2025 on 601 coverage snaps and has recorded at least eight pass breakups in every season of his career.

Contract projection: Three years, $45,000,000 | $30,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Michael Davis (2021)

Snaps: 1,794 | PFF grade: 81.8

Onyemata is entering his age-33 season, but his play remains firmly in the upper tier at the position after finishing eighth among 144 interior defenders in PFF overall grade (78.2). He generated 21 total pressures, including one sack and one quarterback hit, while his 74.2 run-defense grade again ranked inside the top 10 at the position. Across 10 NFL seasons, Onyemata has dipped below a 60.0 PFF grade just twice, making him one of the steadier veteran options at the position.

Contract projection: One year, $3,500,000 | $3,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Linval Joseph (2022)

48. LB Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 3,560 | PFF grade: 90.3

Wagner remains a high-performing veteran worth monitoring as he approaches 36, delivering elite production where it still matters most. He was the only linebacker to earn 90.0-plus PFF grades in run defense (90.3), pass rushing (92.4) and tackling (90.5) this season, extending a run of four straight years with a 90.0-plus run-defense grade. Since entering the league in 2012, Wagner has posted an 80.0-plus PFF grade in eight of 14 seasons. In 2025, he totaled 52 defensive stops while missing just eight tackles on 158 attempts.

Contract projection: One year, $8,500,000 | $8,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Bobby Wagner (2025)

Snaps: 1,312 | PFF grade: 71.5

Ebiketie is hitting the market at the right time on the heels of a career-best year as a pass-rusher. Despite playing only 384 total snaps in 2024, the former second-round pick produced a 73.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 16.8% pass-rush win rate. Ebiketie fell a bit out of favor in the Falcons' young pass-rush room, but he profiles as a solid option for teams looking to better get after the quarterback.

Contract projection: Two years, $16,000,000 | $10,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Baron Browning (2025)

Snaps: 3,243 | PFF grade: 88.7

Davis is an ageless wonder at age 37. In 2025, he recorded the highest PFF run-defense grade of his career (88.9) while racking up 39 run stops on an 8.2% stop rate. Remarkably, Davis' overall PFF grade has remained above a 73.0 in nine straight seasons, reflecting his consistently standout play.

Contract projection: One year, $8,000,000 | $7,500,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Bobby Wagner (2025)

Snaps: 2,467 | PFF grade: 68.4

Robinson flashed when given an expanded role with the Giants in 2025, producing a career-best 1.87 yards per route run while posting a drop rate of just 3.2%, tied for fourth-best among qualified wide receivers. Although his career average depth of target sits at 6.7 yards, that figure climbed to 9.0 last season, reflecting increased downfield usage. Still just 25, Robinson profiles as a capable and reliable slot target.

Contract projection: Three years, $63,000,000 | $40,000,000 guaranteed

Contract comp: Allen Robinson (2022)

Snaps: 1,383 | PFF grade: 75.6

Jones delivered another productive season as a pass rusher with the Bills in 2025, earning a 72.0 PFF pass-rush grade alongside a 9.3% pass-rush win rate. He has also remained serviceable against the run, posting PFF run-defense grades of at least 63.5 in two of the past three seasons. At 34, Jones brings veteran presence beyond the locker room and continues to offer on-field impact.

Snaps: 2,873 | PFF grade: 71.2

Anzalone has been an anchor of Detroit's defense since arriving in 2021, logging 1,000 or more snaps in three of those seasons. During that span, he has recorded 198 defensive stops and shown improvement as a tackler, missing fewer than 8.5% of his attempts in both 2024 and 2025. At 31, Anzalone can still provide starting-caliber play while bringing leadership and playmaking ability to a new linebacker group.

Snaps: 1,924 | PFF grade: 72.9

One of the all-time great Saints, Jordan has slowed somewhat as a pass rusher in recent seasons, finishing with a PFF pass-rush grade below 64.0 in every year since 2023. He remained effective against the run in 2025, however, earning an 82.1 PFF run-defense grade. If he returns for the 2026 season, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection can still provide disruptive play along the defensive front.

Snaps: 3,366 | PFF grade: 69.9

The Browns' offensive line struggled this season, but Bitonio was not the reason. The 12-year veteran remained solid in pass protection, allowing just two sacks across 686 pass-blocking snaps and earning a 75.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. While the 34-year-old's future is uncertain, he would still represent a meaningful upgrade to the interior protection of many offensive lines across the league.

Snaps: 1,653 | PFF grade: 74.6

Jones played just 210 snaps in 2025 after suffering a knee injury in Week 4, but he was effective when healthy in prior action. As a starter in 2024, he earned an 80.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 70.2 PFF run-blocking grade. While the 26-year-old will need to improve his pressure-to-sack conversion rate, his track record could still warrant a starting opportunity.

Snaps: 3,057 | PFF grade: 81.4

After playing like one of the NFL's top guards in 2024, Zeitler proved to be a shrewd signing for the Titans in 2025. The 35-year-old earned a 74.5 PFF grade, including a 75.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. Having posted an overall PFF grade of at least 71.5 in five consecutive seasons, Zeitler remains one of the league's more reliable right guards.

Snaps: 1,683 | PFF grade: 80.9

Hilton played just 70 snaps for the Colts during his reunion with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this season. He was far more impactful during his time with the Bengals, emerging as one of the league's most disruptive slot corners after totaling 138 defensive stops, tied for the most at the position from 2021 to 2024. As recently as the 2024 season, Hilton led all qualified defenders in PFF run-defense grade (91.7). His health following a shoulder injury will be key, but the 31-year-old could still regain form with another team.

Snaps: 1,764 | PFF grade: 73.7

Franklin-Myers has quietly been one of the anchors of Denver‘s defensive success over the past two seasons, generating 95 total pressures prior to the AFC championship game. Dating back to 2020, his 300 total pressures rank 21st among all NFL defenders. One of the league's more underrated defensive players, Franklin-Myers could turn that sustained production into a significant contract if he departs Denver.

Snaps: 2,180 | PFF grade: 76.9

Havenstein appeared in just seven games during the 2025 season after dealing with an ankle injury, but he was more consistent in the years prior. From 2020 to 2024, the Rams' right tackle earned an overall PFF grade of 86.1 along with a 90.2 PFF run-blocking mark. While the 33-year-old has been less effective in pass protection, he could still draw interest as a starting option on the edge.

Snaps: 3,297 | PFF grade: 70.8

Van Roten brings versatility to the market, having logged at least 1,750 snaps at both left and right guard along with 306 at center. With the Giants in 2025, the 35-year-old earned a 70.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and posted a pass-blocking efficiency score of 97.7. At this stage of his career, Van Roten profiles as a reliable interior offensive line depth option.

Snaps: 3,461 | PFF grade: 80.3

Byard has been a stabilizing presence for the Bears since arriving in Chicago. Since the 2024 season, he has produced an overall PFF grade of 78.1 along with an 89.8 PFF run-defense grade. He has also remained impactful in coverage, recording a league-high seven interceptions this season. At 32, Byard stands out as one of the top safeties on the free-agent market due to his consistent playmaking across the field.

Snaps: 1,427 | PFF grade: 90.0

Peppers was thrust into an unexpected starting role for the Steelers midseason, earning a 65.1 overall PFF grade across 100 snaps. The former Patriot was far more productive from 2022 to 2024, posting an overall PFF grade of 90.1 with grades above 90.0 against both the run and the pass. Peppers also offers rare versatility, logging at least 935 snaps in the box, slot and at free safety. The question now is whether the 30-year-old is viewed as a defensive starter or more of a special-teams piece, but his recent track record shows he can still contribute at a high level.

Snaps: 1,351 | PFF grade: 64.6

Gainwell stepped into a larger-than-expected role for Pittsburgh in 2025, producing a career-high 1,023 scrimmage yards while earning a 72.6 overall PFF grade, his best mark since 2021. The former Eagle averaged 3.13 yards after contact as a runner and was efficient as a receiver, averaging 1.44 yards per route run with just three drops. At 26, Gainwell could be positioned to pursue a more consistent role after his breakout season.

Snaps: 2,857 | PFF grade: 74.2

A five-year starter in the Cardinals' secondary, Thompson has established himself as one of the more reliable tacklers at the safety position. His missed tackle rate of 6.3% ranks fifth among safeties with 100 or more tackles over the past two seasons. He also took a step forward in coverage in 2025, allowing a passer rating of 98.4 when targeted while breaking up five passes. The 27-year-old has never finished a season below a 64.0 overall PFF grade and could strengthen a wide range of secondaries.

Snaps: 1,918 | PFF grade: 80.2

After signing with the Giants last offseason, Wilson's stint as the team's starter was brief. Across just three starts, the 10-time Pro Bowler earned a 63.5 PFF passing grade with eight big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays. Now 37, Wilson profiles best as a bridge option or depth piece for teams developing a young quarterback.

Snaps: 2,024 | PFF grade: 66.4

Bryant has been one of the more under-the-radar contributors to Seattle‘s elite defense. Over the past two seasons, he has produced an overall PFF grade of 72.7. The former Cincinnati standout has done his best work against the run, earning a PFF run-defense grade of 80.9 since 2024.

Snaps: 662 | PFF grade: 78.0

Mariota played a larger role than anticipated this season, filling in for Washington as Jayden Daniels dealt with multiple injuries. The 32-year-old earned a 72.3 PFF passing grade with a 6.9% big-time throw rate, though he also recorded a 4.2% turnover-worthy play rate. Mariota's skill set and experience align well with either another backup role or a short-term starting opportunity in 2026.

Snaps: 3,094 | PFF grade: 62.9

Blankenship was one of the anchors of Philadelphia's Super Bowl run in 2024, earning a 69.5 overall PFF grade, but his performance declined sharply in 2025. His 29.9 PFF coverage grade ranked last among qualified safeties, and he allowed a 116.8 passer rating when targeted. He remained effective against the run, however, recording a 75.3 PFF run-defense grade. The 26-year-old will look for a rebound opportunity and still offers upside due to his strength as a run defender.

Snaps: 1,781 | PFF grade: 72.7

Hawkins was one of the league's most quietly impressive defenders in 2025. His 81.3 overall PFF grade ranked sixth among qualifying safeties entering the AFC championship game, and he also placed second in PFF run-defense grade (86.3) and seventh in PFF coverage grade (79.7). At 28, Hawkins is well positioned to command a lucrative contract whether he remains in New England or hits the open market.

Snaps: 1,326 | PFF grade: 77.5

Robinson saw a reduced workload after being traded to the 49ers, logging a career-low 212 snaps as Christian McCaffrey‘s backup. Across 95 carries, the former Commander averaged 3.03 yards after contact per attempt and forced 22 missed tackles. With a career PFF rushing grade of 82.7, the 26-year-old could compete for another committee-type role in 2026.

Snaps: 2,966 | PFF grade: 72.3

One of the premier safeties of his era, a 36-year-old Smith was again effective in 2025 with the Vikings. The six-time Pro Bowler allowed just an 81.0 passer rating when targeted and logged a 67.6 PFF coverage grade, although he missed a career-high 19.4% of his tackle attempts. He will likely be weighing whether to come back for his 15th NFL season, with the prior 14 coming in Minnesota.

Snaps: 1,594 | PFF grade: 73.7

Samuel didn't play until Week 13 but looked solid enough when he was on the field, earning a 70.1 PFF overall grade on 249 snaps. He has served primarily as an outside cornerback throughout his NFL career, and his play with the Steelers should see him garner more attention when free agency opens.

Snaps: 1,445 | PFF grade: 69.2

Kirk's 2025 regular season wasn't particularly impressive, and he posted a career low in yards. However. he had a huge showing on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, earning a 91.8 PFF receiving grade and averaging 6.26 yards per route run. He's still good enough to be a strong third option, primarily as a slot receiver, for most offenses in the league.

Snaps: 2,888 | PFF grade: 73.6

Douglas bounced back from a difficult 2024 campaign with a strong showing in 2025, ranking 20th among cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (73.6). He has recorded a combined 10 or more pass breakups and interceptions in three of the past four seasons.

Snaps: 2,123 | PFF grade: 67.3

A regular short-term pickup by teams since leaving the Denver Broncos back in 2022, Risner simply shows up and produces in pass protection. He has yet to have a season where his PFF pass-blocking grade has fallen below 65.0, and his 71.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked 18th among all guards.

Snaps: 3,009 | PFF grade: 80.1

It feels like there's only one landing spot for Kelce, and that's back in Kansas City. He's no longer the best tight end in football, but he was still productive enough in 2025. He ranked in the top 25 at the position in yards per route run, PFF receiving grade and receiving yards, and he can be expected to produce like an above-average starter again in 2026.

Snaps: 2,409 | PFF grade: 67.7

Even in the lowest-graded season of his career so far, Brisker notched an average 60.4 PFF overall grade that ranked 61st among safeties to play at least 400 snaps. His first two seasons were his best, and if he can get back to that level, then the team that signs him is getting a player who can play all across the defensive backfield and will be only 27 years old when the 2026 campaign begins.

Snaps: 3,608 | PFF grade: 66.6

McGovern's 69.1 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked 13th among centers. He has been one of the better interior pass blockers across the NFL and brings some positional versatility, with strong performances at both center and guard in his career so far.

Snaps: 1,006 | PFF grade: 79.0

Washington is undersized at 5-foot-8, and he missed most of the 2025 season with an Achilles injury suffered before the season. However, his 2024 season will intrigue a lot of teams. That year, he spent time in the slot, in the box and as a deep safety and ranked fifth among safeties with an 86.1 PFF coverage grade.

Snaps: 1,798 | PFF grade: 69.1

Likely had a down year in 2025 but ranked earned an eighth-ranked 77.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024. It's worth noting that he was likely hindered in 2025 by a foot injury suffered in training camp. Given that Likely will be just 26 years old when the 2026 campaign begins, it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a big market in free agency.

Snaps: 2,685 | PFF grade: 80.8

Gilman has been in the league for six seasons now and has developed into a solid starter at safety. The Los Angeles Chargers traded him to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2025 season, and he finished the year with a 70.4 PFF overall grade, which ranked 26th among players at the position.

Snaps: 3,281 | PFF grade: 75.5

While Elliss is somewhat limited in coverage, having never earned a 70.0 PFF coverage grade in a season, he does offer plenty in the passing game with his ability to rush the passer. He has earned PFF pass-rush grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons, totaling 73 pressures in that span.

Snaps: 848 | PFF grade: 72.7

Williams played just 17 snaps in 2025 but has shown flashes throughout his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 400 or more snaps and earned a 64.6 PFF coverage grade or better in three straight seasons between 2022 and 2024. He would be a strong depth pickup with starter upside.

Snaps: 871 | PFF grade: 82.5

Graham is reportedly still weighing whether to return in 2026, having unretired in the middle of the 2025 season. It's unlikely that he will play anywhere other than Philadelphia. He recorded 11 pressures from 69 pass-rushing snaps this past year and can still be a solid rotational pass rusher at 38 years old.

Snaps: 1,653 | PFF grade: 71.0

Awuzie logged a 75.3 PFF coverage grade in a rotational role with the Ravens in 2025, ranking 15th among cornerbacks. He is 30 years old and is unlikely to command a huge deal, but after notching seven pass breakups from 408 coverage snaps in 2025, he is still good enough to be a starter in the NFL.

Snaps: 2,559 | PFF grade: 68.3

Cross suffered a down year at the worst time as he heads for free agency, but he has proven himself capable of being a solid starting safety. He ranked 28th among safeties with a 70.3 PFF overall grade in 2024 and doesn't turn 25 until the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Snaps: 2,963 | PFF grade: 63.0

Released by the Las Vegas Raiders after just four weeks of the 2025 season, Pratt went on to have a solid second half of the year with the Indianapolis Colts. He has earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in four straight seasons and is good enough to start for multiple teams across the league.

Snaps: 2,326 | PFF grade: 65.8

Cisco suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 of his lone season with the Jets, ending a three-year streak of playing at least 800 snaps on defense. A solid starter, he has earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in every season and will be just 26 when the 2026 NFL campaign kicks off.

Snaps: 1,375 | PFF grade: 60.9

Strnad put together the best season of his career in 2025, ranking 26th among linebackers with a 72.1 PFF overall grade on 607 snaps. He's solid across the board, but especially as a blitzer, where he racked up 17 pressures from just 82 pass-rushing snaps this past season.

Snaps: 1,571 | PFF grade: 60.7

Chaisson's 54 quarterback pressures in the regular season ranked tied for 18th among edge defenders, and he has added another 18 in the playoffs. He's never quite lived up to his first-round draft slot but is coming off his most productive season as a pass rusher at the perfect time.

Snaps: 2,767 | PFF grade: 67.8

A four-year starter with the Raiders, Parham might not be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he's a capable starter on the offensive line. He's still only 26 years old, so there is some upside. At worst, he's a solid floor player who would improve a weak link on multiple offensive lines around the league.

Snaps: 1,589 | PFF grade: 67.3

Joseph-Day is a good rotational defensive lineman who earned PFF overall grades of 70.2 and 66.6 in 2024 and 2025, respectively, while playing just shy of 500 snaps each year for the Titans. He has racked up 118 pressures from 1,878 pass-rushing snaps throughout his career, and he would make for a solid third interior defender for most teams.

Snaps: 2,275 | PFF grade: 65.8

Gardner-Johnson had a tough 2025 season that resulted in a 51.4 PFF overall grade across stints with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. He is just one year removed from a career-best season with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, though, having earned an 85.7 PFF coverage grade with them in 2024.

Snaps: 2,087 | PFF grade: 68.7

Paye hasn't lived up to his billing as a first round draft pick, earning PFF pass-rush grades below 60.0 in each of the past two seasons. But he is still just 27 years old and has played more than 3,000 snaps in his five-year career, so perhaps more of a rotational role would help him unlock production.

Snaps: 2,126 | PFF grade: 64.9

The emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and some injuries, led to Njoku's least productive season since 2019. It has now been multiple seasons since we've seen him at his best. He's still only 29 years old, though, so provided he is healthy, he can be an upgrade as a starter for multiple teams.

Snaps: 1,275 | PFF grade: 68.0

Fowler is coming off the highest-graded season of his 10-year career, earning a 77.6 PFF grade after previously topping out at 72.0 in 2019 with the Rams. His 72.8 pass-rush grade was his best mark since 2022, and he generated 30 pressures — three sacks, seven hits and 20 hurries — on 248 pass-rush snaps. Fowler's 14.1% pass-rush win rate ranked 30th among the 93 edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rush snaps and marked a career high.

Snaps: 1,179 | PFF grade: 61.6

Chuck Clark enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2025 after posting just a 50.8 PFF grade across 709 snaps with the Jets a year earlier. Splitting 470 snaps between strong safety and free safety, he earned a 74.6 overall grade and an excellent 86.5 run-defense grade. In coverage, Clark allowed 18 catches on 23 targets for 235 yards and added four pass breakups, though he did give up two scores.

Snaps: 1,215 | PFF grade: 78.1

Derek Barnett was a useful rotational pass rusher for Houston in 2025, logging 387 snaps — 209 as a pass rusher — and producing 16 pressures, including six sacks and six hits. While his sack production remains volatile, Barnett has finished plays at a high rate, ranking in the 79th percentile in sack rate over the past three seasons. He has also been dependable against the run, earning an 87th percentile run-defense grade and a 67th percentile grade on true pass rushes in that span.

Snaps: 1,119 | PFF grade: 80.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,107 | PFF grade: 52.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,665 | PFF grade: 65.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,002 | PFF grade: 71.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,228 | PFF grade: 65.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,024 | PFF grade: 61.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,072 | PFF grade: 75.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,610 | PFF grade: 65.9

Analysis coming soon…

108. S Donavan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 2,702 | PFF grade: 60.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,291 | PFF grade: 79.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,050 | PFF grade: 71.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,518 | PFF grade: 68.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,002 | PFF grade: 71.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,674 | PFF grade: 86.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,373 | PFF grade: 62.5

Analysis coming soon…

115. CB Montaric Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars

Snaps: 2,125 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 3,114 | PFF grade: 59.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,242 | PFF grade: 61.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,004 | PFF grade: 51.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,546 | PFF grade: 69.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,481 | PFF grade: 74.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,937 | PFF grade: 75.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 794 | PFF grade: 82.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,904 | PFF grade: 69.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,460 | PFF grade: 59.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,162 | PFF grade: 66.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 955 | PFF grade: 72.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,274 | PFF grade: 67.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 703 | PFF grade: 61.5

Analysis coming soon…

129. T Trent Brown, Houston Texans

Snaps: 1,265 | PFF grade: 79.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 3,276 | PFF grade: 65.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,164 | PFF grade: 52.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,749 | PFF grade: 66.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 611 | PFF grade: 73.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,598 | PFF grade: 63.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,444 | PFF grade: 78.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 3,011 | PFF grade: 68.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 998 | PFF grade: 81.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 597 | PFF grade: 73.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 657 | PFF grade: 71.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,755 | PFF grade: 51.5

Analysis coming soon…

141. WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 1,509 | PFF grade: 58.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 545 | PFF grade: 71.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,223 | PFF grade: 65.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,910 | PFF grade: 70.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,650 | PFF grade: 49.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,318 | PFF grade: 70.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 540 | PFF grade: 69.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,495 | PFF grade: 70.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 660 | PFF grade: 69.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 801 | PFF grade: 76.7

Analysis coming soon…

151. T Jonah Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Snaps: 2,022 | PFF grade: 60.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 894 | PFF grade: 68.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,450 | PFF grade: 69.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,979 | PFF grade: 65.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,590 | PFF grade: 69.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,735 | PFF grade: 68.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 643 | PFF grade: 75.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 3,239 | PFF grade: 60.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,442 | PFF grade: 58.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,511 | PFF grade: 64.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,727 | PFF grade: 68.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,969 | PFF grade: 69.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,801 | PFF grade: 72.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,793 | PFF grade: 79.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,403 | PFF grade: 61.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 409 | PFF grade: 67.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,468 | PFF grade: 69.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,214 | PFF grade: 74.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 861 | PFF grade: 71.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,132 | PFF grade: 69.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,916 | PFF grade: 57.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,376 | PFF grade: 62.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,499 | PFF grade: 69.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,761 | PFF grade: 59.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 858 | PFF grade: 69.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 803 | PFF grade: 68.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,041 | PFF grade: 66.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,722 | PFF grade: 66.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,514 | PFF grade: 58.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 3,258 | PFF grade: 66.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 3,086 | PFF grade: 60.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,466 | PFF grade: 65.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,454 | PFF grade: 64.1

Analysis coming soon…

184. ED Joshua Uche, Philadelphia Eagles

Snaps: 824 | PFF grade: 66.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,022 | PFF grade: 65.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 750 | PFF grade: 68.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,628 | PFF grade: 62.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,693 | PFF grade: 65.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,867 | PFF grade: 59.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 695 | PFF grade: 65.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 632 | PFF grade: 67.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,394 | PFF grade: 45.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,920 | PFF grade: 65.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,325 | PFF grade: 69.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 969 | PFF grade: 68.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,369 | PFF grade: 44.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,191 | PFF grade: 62.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 645 | PFF grade: 69.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,751 | PFF grade: 76.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,131 | PFF grade: 65.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 919 | PFF grade: 66.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,237 | PFF grade: 61.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,330 | PFF grade: 65.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,048 | PFF grade: 57.7

Analysis coming soon…

205. HB Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,214 | PFF grade: 65.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,455 | PFF grade: 64.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,638 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 636 | PFF grade: 64.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 801 | PFF grade: 65.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,172 | PFF grade: 64.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,516 | PFF grade: 64.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,416 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,366 | PFF grade: 63.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,358 | PFF grade: 61.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,284 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,365 | PFF grade: 68.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 448 | PFF grade: 67.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,774 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 783 | PFF grade: 63.9

Analysis coming soon…

220. LB Jerome Baker, Cleveland Browns

Snaps: 1,540 | PFF grade: 66.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,170 | PFF grade: 56.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,037 | PFF grade: 63.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 689 | PFF grade: 64.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,454 | PFF grade: 61.4

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,899 | PFF grade: 63.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,491 | PFF grade: 57.5

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 864 | PFF grade: 66.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,034 | PFF grade: 63.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,873 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,005 | PFF grade: 63.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,045 | PFF grade: 63.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 882 | PFF grade: 53.7

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,110 | PFF grade: 69.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,171 | PFF grade: 75.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 955 | PFF grade: 62.8

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,185 | PFF grade: 59.6

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,638 | PFF grade: 63.3

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,415 | PFF grade: 65.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 555 | PFF grade: 63.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,024 | PFF grade: 62.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,116 | PFF grade: 64.2

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,983 | PFF grade: 62.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 946 | PFF grade: 76.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,481 | PFF grade: 62.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 2,498 | PFF grade: 60.9

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 372 | PFF grade: 63.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,085 | PFF grade: 52.1

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 1,554 | PFF grade: 64.0

Analysis coming soon…

Snaps: 761 | PFF grade: 69.9

Analysis coming soon…

250. WR Dyami Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars

Snaps: 1,246 | PFF grade: 62.0

Analysis coming soon…