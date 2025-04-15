How the class' offensive tackles performed in one-on-one pass-blocking situations

Texas‘ Kelvin Banks Jr. leads the way: Last season, Banks won 97.90% of his reps when left alone against a pass rusher.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Isolating tackles on an island shows who can really protect the edge at the next level.

As we prep for the 2025 NFL Draft, we analyze how this year’s top tackle prospects fared in one-on-one pass-blocking situations using PFF’s exclusive data. Dive deeper into scouting and rankings with the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.

