How the class' offensive tackles performed in one-on-one pass-blocking situations

- Texas‘ Kelvin Banks Jr. leads the way: Last season, Banks won 97.90% of his reps when left alone against a pass rusher.
Isolating tackles on an island shows who can really protect the edge at the next level.
As we prep for the 2025 NFL Draft, we analyze how this year’s top tackle prospects fared in one-on-one pass-blocking situations using PFF’s exclusive data. Dive deeper into scouting and rankings with the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Pass-block win rate
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|TEXAS
|195
|97.90%
|Armand Membou
|MISSOURI
|195
|96.80%
|Wyatt Milum
|W VIRGINIA
|157
|96.70%
|Jalen Travis
|IOWA STATE
|213
|96.50%
|Dominic Boyd
|GA SOUTHRN
|48
|95.50%
|Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
|OREGON ST
|217
|95.10%
|Esa Pole
|WASH STATE
|227
|94.90%
|Nick Malone
|W VIRGINIA
|160
|94.00%
|Anthony Belton
|NC STATE
|176
|93.90%
|Bryce Cabeldue
|KANSAS
|156
|93.90%
|Josh Simmons
|OHIO STATE
|66
|93.50%
|Logan Brown
|KANSAS
|126
|93.40%
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|OREGON
|240
|93.40%
|Will Campbell
|LSU
|307
|93.30%
|Branson Taylor
|PITTSBURGH
|140
|93.20%
|John Williams
|CINCINNATI
|204
|92.90%
|Trey Wedig
|INDIANA
|163
|92.90%
|Dalton Cooper
|OKLA STATE
|116
|92.90%
|Ozzy Trapilo
|BOSTON COL
|181
|92.90%
|Hollin Pierce
|RUTGERS
|189
|92.80%
|Will O'Steen
|JVILLE ST
|166
|92.10%
|Savion Washington
|SYRACUSE
|80
|91.90%
|Jordan Williams
|GA TECH
|202
|91.70%
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|ARIZONA
|237
|91.50%
|Jalen Rivers
|MIAMI FL
|126
|91.50%
|Jack Nelson
|WISCONSIN
|169
|91.20%
|Aireontae Ersery
|MINNESOTA
|223
|90.90%
|Mason Richman
|IOWA
|139
|90.40%
|Marcus Bryant
|MISSOURI
|196
|90.30%
|Chase Lundt
|UCONN
|161
|90.10%
|Cameron Williams
|TEXAS
|218
|90.00%
|Brayden Rohme
|UMASS
|62
|89.70%
|Grant Starck
|OREGON ST
|193
|89.50%
|Valentin Senn
|UCONN
|161
|89.50%
|Garrett DiGiorgio
|UCLA
|120
|89.40%
|Rasheed Miller
|LOUISVILLE
|38
|88.90%
|T.J. Session
|CAL
|68
|88.90%
|DeVonte Gordon
|WAKE
|66
|88.70%
|Josh Fryar
|OHIO STATE
|200
|88.70%
|Jake Springfield
|OKLA STATE
|73
|88.60%
|Marcus Mbow
|PURDUE
|210
|88.60%
|Xavier Truss
|GEORGIA
|239
|88.60%
|Trevonte Sylvester
|LOUISVILLE
|44
|88.40%
|Emery Jones Jr.
|LSU
|284
|87.60%
|Caleb Rogers
|TEXAS TECH
|239
|87.20%
|Dayne Davis
|TENNESSEE
|101
|87.20%
|Donovan Jackson
|OHIO STATE
|141
|87.00%
|Parker Clements
|VA TECH
|55
|86.80%
|Ajani Cornelius
|OREGON
|250
|86.80%
|Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
|FLORIDA
|135
|86.50%
|Phillip Wilder
|CINCINNATI
|130
|86.30%
|Darius Washington
|FLORIDA ST
|107
|85.10%
|Tyler Needham
|RUTGERS
|129
|85.10%
|Fernando Carmona
|ARKANSAS
|153
|84.60%
|Myles Hinton
|MICHIGAN
|123
|84.20%
|Corey Stewart
|PURDUE
|161
|84.10%
|John Campbell Jr.
|TENNESSEE
|88
|84.00%
|Deondre Buford
|CINCINNATI
|98
|83.90%
|Cam Jones
|JVILLE ST
|158
|83.80%
|Jeremiah Byers
|FLORIDA ST
|90
|83.70%
|Quinn Carroll
|MINNESOTA
|224
|83.60%
|Marshall Jackson
|W KENTUCKY
|80
|82.90%
|Jonathan Mendoza
|LOUISVILLE
|55
|82.70%
|Izavion Miller
|AUBURN
|110
|82.20%
|Nolan Rucci
|PENN STATE
|141
|81.20%
|Markell Samuel
|APP STATE
|55
|80.90%
|Michael Tarquin
|OKLAHOMA
|78
|80.80%
|Gerald Mincey
|KENTUCKY
|79
|80.80%
|Marques Cox
|KENTUCKY
|175
|80.70%
|Tyler Miller
|IOWA STATE
|255
|80.60%
|Bryce Benhart
|NEBRASKA
|53
|80.00%
|Travon Taylor
|W KENTUCKY
|75
|79.70%
|Jack Witmer
|VIRGINIA
|90
|79.50%
|Reid Holskey
|MIAMI OH
|72
|78.60%
|Chase Mitchell
|VANDERBILT
|98
|78.50%
|Cason Henry
|S CAROLINA
|110
|78.10%
|James Neal
|IOWA STATE
|65
|77.40%
|Joey Capra
|ARIZONA
|35
|76.50%
|Spencer Brown
|OKLAHOMA
|57
|76.40%
|Ben Wrather
|NWESTERN
|88
|75.60%
|Savion Byrd
|SMU
|54
|73.50%
|Terrence Enos Jr.
|PITTSBURGH
|96
|73.30%
|Bruno Fina
|DUKE
|117
|70.30%
|Keyshawn Blackstock
|ARKANSAS
|88
|65.90%