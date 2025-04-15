2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

How the class' offensive tackles performed in one-on-one pass-blocking situations

2YAHEHR DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 12: Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) celebrates a touchdown by Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) by tapping him on the top of his helmet during the Allstate Red River Rivalry SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, 2024, at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By PFF.com
  • TexasKelvin Banks Jr. leads the way: Last season, Banks won 97.90% of his reps when left alone against a pass rusher.

Isolating tackles on an island shows who can really protect the edge at the next level.

As we prep for the 2025 NFL Draft, we analyze how this year’s top tackle prospects fared in one-on-one pass-blocking situations using PFF’s exclusive data. Dive deeper into scouting and rankings with the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

NameTeamSnapsPass-block win rate
Kelvin Banks Jr.TEXAS19597.90%
Armand MembouMISSOURI19596.80%
Wyatt MilumW VIRGINIA15796.70%
Jalen TravisIOWA STATE21396.50%
Dominic BoydGA SOUTHRN4895.50%
Gerad Christian-LichtenhanOREGON ST21795.10%
Esa PoleWASH STATE22794.90%
Nick MaloneW VIRGINIA16094.00%
Anthony BeltonNC STATE17693.90%
Bryce CabeldueKANSAS15693.90%
Josh SimmonsOHIO STATE6693.50%
Logan BrownKANSAS12693.40%
Josh Conerly Jr.OREGON24093.40%
Will CampbellLSU30793.30%
Branson TaylorPITTSBURGH14093.20%
John WilliamsCINCINNATI20492.90%
Trey WedigINDIANA16392.90%
Dalton CooperOKLA STATE11692.90%
Ozzy TrapiloBOSTON COL18192.90%
Hollin PierceRUTGERS18992.80%
Will O'SteenJVILLE ST16692.10%
Savion WashingtonSYRACUSE8091.90%
Jordan WilliamsGA TECH20291.70%
Jonah SavaiinaeaARIZONA23791.50%
Jalen RiversMIAMI FL12691.50%
Jack NelsonWISCONSIN16991.20%
Aireontae ErseryMINNESOTA22390.90%
Mason RichmanIOWA13990.40%
Marcus BryantMISSOURI19690.30%
Chase LundtUCONN16190.10%
Cameron WilliamsTEXAS21890.00%
Brayden RohmeUMASS6289.70%
Grant StarckOREGON ST19389.50%
Valentin SennUCONN16189.50%
Garrett DiGiorgioUCLA12089.40%
Rasheed MillerLOUISVILLE3888.90%
T.J. SessionCAL6888.90%
DeVonte GordonWAKE6688.70%
Josh FryarOHIO STATE20088.70%
Jake SpringfieldOKLA STATE7388.60%
Marcus MbowPURDUE21088.60%
Xavier TrussGEORGIA23988.60%
Trevonte SylvesterLOUISVILLE4488.40%
Emery Jones Jr.LSU28487.60%
Caleb RogersTEXAS TECH23987.20%
Dayne DavisTENNESSEE10187.20%
Donovan JacksonOHIO STATE14187.00%
Parker ClementsVA TECH5586.80%
Ajani CorneliusOREGON25086.80%
Brandon Crenshaw-DicksonFLORIDA13586.50%
Phillip WilderCINCINNATI13086.30%
Darius WashingtonFLORIDA ST10785.10%
Tyler NeedhamRUTGERS12985.10%
Fernando CarmonaARKANSAS15384.60%
Myles HintonMICHIGAN12384.20%
Corey StewartPURDUE16184.10%
John Campbell Jr.TENNESSEE8884.00%
Deondre BufordCINCINNATI9883.90%
Cam JonesJVILLE ST15883.80%
Jeremiah ByersFLORIDA ST9083.70%
Quinn CarrollMINNESOTA22483.60%
Marshall JacksonW KENTUCKY8082.90%
Jonathan MendozaLOUISVILLE5582.70%
Izavion MillerAUBURN11082.20%
Nolan RucciPENN STATE14181.20%
Markell SamuelAPP STATE5580.90%
Michael TarquinOKLAHOMA7880.80%
Gerald MinceyKENTUCKY7980.80%
Marques CoxKENTUCKY17580.70%
Tyler MillerIOWA STATE25580.60%
Bryce BenhartNEBRASKA5380.00%
Travon TaylorW KENTUCKY7579.70%
Jack WitmerVIRGINIA9079.50%
Reid HolskeyMIAMI OH7278.60%
Chase MitchellVANDERBILT9878.50%
Cason HenryS CAROLINA11078.10%
James NealIOWA STATE6577.40%
Joey CapraARIZONA3576.50%
Spencer BrownOKLAHOMA5776.40%
Ben WratherNWESTERN8875.60%
Savion ByrdSMU5473.50%
Terrence Enos Jr.PITTSBURGH9673.30%
Bruno FinaDUKE11770.30%
Keyshawn BlackstockARKANSAS8865.90%
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.