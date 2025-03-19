2025 NFL Draft: Best late-round option for every defensive role

Virginia Tech's Aeneas Peebles is a solid pass-rushing interior lineman: Peebles enters the draft after back-to-back seasons of elite pass-rushing production, as he earned a 90.1 grade in 2023 and 91.2 in 2024.

South Carolina's O'Donnell Fortune has shown flashes: An opportunistic zone defender, Fortune has recorded eight pass breakups and seven interceptions in his career. He earned a 90.2 coverage grade in 2024, allowing just one touchdown while breaking up two passes and intercepting three others.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

If your team doesn’t fill every defensive need in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, don’t panic — there’s still plenty of talent to be found on Day 3. While these prospects fall outside the top 100 on the PFF big board, they have the tools to develop into key contributors at the next level.

To see the best late-round option for every offensive role, click here.

Since Day 3 defensive players often earn their first opportunities on special teams, we’ve included their special teams snap counts to highlight how they can make an immediate impact in 2025.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : DI 15

DI 15 Height, weight, speed: 6-feet, 282 pounds, 4.94

6-feet, 282 pounds, 4.94 Highest single-season pass-rush grade: 91.2

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 39

39 Kick coverage: 0

0 Punt return: 13

13 Punt coverage: 0

0 Field goal block: 80

Peebles enters the draft after back-to-back seasons of elite pass-rushing production, as he earned a 90.1 grade in 2023 and 91.2 in 2024. He primarily lined up in the B-gap (between the center and guard) and utilized his quick get-off, athleticism and deadly spin move to generate pressure. Over his career, Peebles has racked up 98 total pressures, including 14 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 75 hurries.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : DI 17

DI 17 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot-2, 309 pounds, 5.15

6-foot-2, 309 pounds, 5.15 Highest single-season run-defense grade: 81.8

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 127

127 Kick coverage: 20

20 Punt return: 37

37 Punt coverage: 93

93 Field goal block: 93

93 Field goal kick: 128

Pegues moves well for his 309-pound frame, using his foot quickness to win gaps and redirect ball carriers. Over his career, he has recorded 69 defensive stops, including 22 in 2024, along with 20 tackles and 13 assists.

While Pegues makes this list as a run-stopping defensive tackle, he also holds a unique distinction — he is arguably the greatest rushing defensive tackle of all time. Featured in Mississippi’s short-yardage and low red-zone packages, he logged 22 carries in 2024, with seven resulting in touchdowns and 11 others converting first downs.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : EDGE 24

EDGE 24 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, 4.69

6-foot-3, 258 pounds, 4.69 Highest single-season pass-rush grade: 89.8

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 0

0 Kick coverage: 0

0 Punt return: 5

5 Punt coverage: 0

0 Field goal block: 34

This year’s draft class is particularly deep at edge rusher, meaning quality players can still be found on Day 3. One of those prospects is Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who may slide down draft boards due to his shorter-than-ideal arm length (31 1/4 inches). However, his on-field production speaks for itself.

Powell-Ryland has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the country, posting an 89.8 pass-rush grade in 2023 and an 85.2 in 2024. In 2024 alone, he recorded 48 total pressures, including 14 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 25 hurries.

A technician with multiple pass-rushing moves, Powell-Ryland has delivered several multi-sack performances, totaling five games with multiple sacks over the last two seasons. That includes two four-sack games (2023 vs. Wake Forest, 2024 vs. Boston College). He became the first Virginia Tech player since 2005 to notch 10 or more sacks in a season and has amassed 128 career pressures (29 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 71 hurries).

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : EDGE 20

EDGE 20 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot-3, 264 pounds, unknown

6-foot-3, 264 pounds, unknown Highest single-season run-defense grade: 84.8

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 22

22 Kick coverage: 0

0 Punt return: 47

47 Punt coverage: 59

59 Field goal block: 139

139 Field goal kick: 20

Gillotte is another prospect who may slide in the draft due to his sub-33-inch arm length, but his on-field production tells a different story. He has earned strong grades in back-to-back seasons, posting an 85.8 overall grade in 2023 and an 87.8 in 2024.

In 2024, Gillotte recorded 23 defensive stops, 27 tackles, and 10 assists, bringing his career total to 77 defensive stops. Despite concerns about his length, his consistent performance and ability to impact the game make him a valuable Day 3 option.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : EDGE 21

EDGE 21 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot-1, 263 pounds, 4.69

6-foot-1, 263 pounds, 4.69 Highest single-season pass-rush grade: 94.0

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 0

0 Kick coverage: 16

16 Punt return: 25

25 Punt coverage: 0

0 Field goal block: 112

Walker has been equally dominant against the run and as a pass rusher, making him a potential every-down edge defender at the NFL level. However, he may begin his career as a situational pass rusher, where his shorter but highly athletic frame presents a unique challenge for offensive tackles.

Much like how certain running backs are considered “change-of-pace” backs due to their contrasting size, speed and style, Walker can be viewed as a “change-of-pace” pass rusher — a role in which he could be particularly effective early on. His low center of gravity and powerful build allow him to get underneath blockers and drive them back into the pocket.

Walker has posted elite pass-rushing grades over the past three seasons — 91.5 in 2022, 90.3 in 2023 and 94.0 in 2024 — on his way to racking up 37 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 97 hurries. In 2024 alone, he recorded 12 sacks, six QB hits and 37 hurries, while his 93.6 PFF pass-rushing grade against true pass sets ranked second in the 2025 draft class.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : LB 12

LB 12 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, 4.52

6-foot-3, 233 pounds, 4.52 Highest single-season run-defense grade: 90.9

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 20

20 Kick coverage: 96

96 Punt return: 51

51 Punt coverage: 72

72 Field goal block: 161

Stutsman’s run defense steadily improved throughout his career at Oklahoma, culminating in an elite 90.9 run-defense grade in 2024. While he has good speed for his size, his instincts and quick play recognition make him an exceptionally effective run defender, particularly in low red-zone situations.

In 2024, he recorded 55 defensive stops, 76 tackles and 32 assists, bringing his career total to 171 defensive stops — a testament to his ability to consistently find the football.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : LB 13

LB 13 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot, 224 pounds, 4.82

6-foot, 224 pounds, 4.82 Highest single-season coverage grade: 91.5

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 104

104 Kick coverage: 151

151 Punt return: 159

159 Punt coverage: 25

25 Field goal block: 93

Higgins has posted outstanding coverage grades in back-to-back seasons, earning a 90.8 in 2023 and a 91.5 in 2024. Last season, he recorded four interceptions and one pass breakup, while opposing quarterbacks managed just a 57.2 passer rating when targeting him.

His best coverage performance of 2024 came against Ohio State, where he posted a 93.3 grade. And over 980 career coverage snaps, he has allowed just three touchdowns.

Beyond his coverage skills, Higgins is also an impact player on special teams, adding even more value to his NFL projection.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : CB 14

CB 14 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot, 199 pounds, 4.5

6-foot, 199 pounds, 4.5 Highest single-season coverage grade: 80.6

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 170

170 Kick coverage: 37

37 Punt return: 106

106 Punt coverage: 60

60 Field goal block: 244

During his time at Cal, Williams gained extensive man coverage experience in their Cover 1 scheme (man coverage with a single-high safety). And he was frequently tasked with press coverage, logging 793 career snaps in that role.

Williams has been a playmaker in coverage, recording 21 pass breakups and 14 interceptions over his career. In 2024 alone, he had nine pass breakups and seven interceptions, holding opposing quarterbacks to a 40.1 passer rating when targeted.

Beyond his defensive ability, Williams also provides added value as a kick and punt returner, making him a versatile asset at the next level.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : CB 18

CB 18 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, unknown

6-foot-1, 185 pounds, unknown Highest single-season coverage grade: 90.2

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 12

12 Kick coverage: 19

19 Punt return: 57

57 Punt coverage: 37

37 Field goal block: 79

Fortune began his college career at safety before transitioning to cornerback, where he became a two-year starter. Over his career, he logged 1,499 snaps at outside cornerback while playing just 36 snaps in the slot, establishing himself as a true perimeter defender.

An opportunistic zone defender, Fortune has recorded eight pass breakups and seven interceptions in his career. He earned a 90.2 coverage grade in 2024, allowing just one touchdown while breaking up two passes and intercepting three others.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : CB 20

CB 20 Height, weight, speed: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, 4.39

5-foot-11, 175 pounds, 4.39 Highest single-season coverage grade: 73.6

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 10

10 Kick coverage: 71

71 Punt return: 162

162 Punt coverage: 75

75 Field goal block: 110

Longerbeam primarily played wide corner in college, as he logged just 253 career snaps in the slot. However, at 175 pounds, his quickness and ability to mirror shifty receivers suggest that his best fit in the NFL will be as a slot corner rather than matching up against bigger outside receivers.

In 2024, Longerbeam didn’t allow a single catch on a slant route, showcasing his instincts and coverage skills. Over his career, he has recorded 22 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : S 13

S 13 Height, weight, speed: 6-foot, 206 pounds, 4.49

6-foot, 206 pounds, 4.49 Highest single-season coverage grade: 80.2

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 137

137 Kick coverage: 129

129 Punt return: 144

144 Punt coverage: 80

80 Field goal block: 190

Clark is a versatile defensive back, as he played over 1,200 career snaps both in the box and at free safety. His football IQ and leadership were displayed in 2024 when he wore the green dot, relaying defensive calls and ensuring his teammates were properly aligned pre-snap.

A smart and instinctive player, Clark has recorded five career interceptions and 11 pass breakups, making him a reliable presence in the secondary.

Draft Profile

PFF Positional rankings : No. 7 Safety

No. 7 Safety Height, weight, speed: 5-foot-11/186 pounds/4.45

5-foot-11/186 pounds/4.45 Highest-single season coverage grade: 89.7

Career special teams snaps by unit

Kick return: 21

21 Kick coverage: 10

10 Punt return: 97

97 Punt coverage: 61

61 Field goal block: 87

Mukuba transferred from Clemson to Texas for his senior season and took on a greater role as a free safety, logging 508 deep snaps in 2024 — more than his previous two seasons at Clemson combined (390). The transition paid off, as he delivered a career-best season in coverage.

Mukuba earned an 89.7 coverage grade in 2024, recording five interceptions and six pass breakups, and he held opposing quarterbacks to a staggering 12.1 passer rating when targeted.