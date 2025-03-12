2025 NFL Draft: Best late-round option for every offensive role

Brady Cook is a solid late-round dart throw: The Missouri quarterback product earned 80.0-plus season-long PFF grades in 2023 and 2024 and brings ground-game ability.

If your favorite NFL team doesn’t address all of their offensive needs on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, there are still capable contributors to be found on Day 3. All of the players featured are currently outside the top 90 prospects on the PFF big board but can still play a role for an NFL offense in the near future.

QB with Starter Potential: Brady Cook, Missouri

Cook was a multi-year starter in the SEC, with his team finishing 26-13 in his 39 starts.

Cook earned back-to-back 80.0-plus season-long PFF grades, with an 84.4 in 2023 and an 80.4 in 2024. He finished his college career with a 65% completion rate, a 9-yard average depth of target and 49 touchdown passes compared to just 15 interceptions.

The Missouri product is currently the 192nd-ranked prospect on the PFF big board but is more athletic than most of the quarterbacks on the list. Cook was frequently used as a runner in college, especially in the low red zone, and his NFL Combine numbers backed up the athleticism shown on film. He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and jumped 37 inches in the vertical and 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad.

Martinez was productive for three straight seasons, amassing 3,173 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground over that span. Martinez is currently the No. 131 prospect on the PFF big board, but his 94.3 PFF rushing grade in 2024 ranked third in the draft class — behind only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo. Martinez is capable of generating yards on his own, as his 4.46 yards after contact per attempt also ranked third in the draft class.

Third-Down Back: Brashard Smith, SMU

Smith makes this list as a third-down back due to his receiving prowess. His 91.9 PFF receiving grade is the highest mark among running backs in the 2025 draft class. Smith has the body control of a top wide receiver and a knack for coming down with contested catches. He is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, able to make people miss with the long speed to go the distance (as proven by his 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine).

Smith averaged 9.0 yards after the catch per reception and showed alignment versatility with 391 career snaps lined up in the slot. Smith is currently No. 136 on the PFF big board. A player of his talent level would be selected higher in most drafts, but this class is so deep at running back that he can be had on Day 3.

Vertical Threat: Kyle Williams, Washington State

Williams showed at the NFL Combine that he has the timed speed to win outside (4.4-second 40-yard dash). He proved during Senior Bowl practices, as well as during the season, that he can get open deep.

In 2024, Williams earned a 99.3 PFF receiving grade on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield and caught 12 of his 22 deep targets for 394 yards and six touchdowns. Williams is also an after-the-catch machine whose impressive 8.4 yards after the catch per reception ranked first in the draft class. Williams is currently the No. 152 prospect on the PFF big board and can win vertically both outside and in the slot.

Possession Receiver: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

Armstrong has the rangy frame to be an effective chain-moving possession receiver in the NFL at 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds with 32 1/8-inch arms. He ran 90.7% of his routes from a wide alignment and caught 51 passes that turned into first downs for the Razorbacks in 2024.

His 89.4 PFF receiving grade ranks third and his 2.81 yards per route run places 13th in the draft class. Armstrong had only one touchdown catch in 2024, but his 1,140 receiving yards led the SEC. He also posted impressive numbers at the NFL Combine — a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump.

Slot Receiver: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

Chism wasn’t at the NFL Combine, which isn’t unusual for an undersized FCS slot receiver. His frame (5-foot-10 and 195 pounds) and usage (lined up in the slot 74.9% of the time in 2024) pigeonhole him into a slot receiver role in the NFL and a ceiling of a WR3.

However, Chism is a quick and shifty route runner who can create separation in the middle of the field. In 2024, his 92.6 PFF receiving grade led all FCS wide receivers and he notched 120 receptions, 1,306 yards (789 after the catch) and 13 touchdowns. He performed well against the uptick in competition level at the East-West Shrine game, where he caught four passes on four targets and routinely got open in practices. He is currently the No. 224 prospect on the PFF big board.

Kuithe is the No. 274 prospect on the PFF big board and will be pushed down NFL draft boards due to his lack of traditional NFL tight end size, injury history and age (he’ll turn 25 before the draft).

Kuithe was invited to the NFL Combine but didn’t work out due to his latest injury. He missed one whole season and big parts of two others due to injuries, with the latest occurring this past November. He did get measured at the combine and came in at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds with 31 5/8-inch arms, none of which are ideal for an NFL tight end.

The Utah product will either be a late Day 3 pick or a priority undrafted free agent, but when he is healthy, he can be a productive intermediate-level receiving threat for an NFL offense.

Hawes played in the Ivy League for three seasons before arriving at Georgia Tech. He lined up in line on 65.0% of his snaps in 2024 and earned a healthy 74.7 PFF run-blocking grade (fifth in the draft class among tight ends with at least 275 run-blocking snaps) with a 71.1 PFF run-blocking grade on gap runs.

While Hawes caught only 15 passes last season, he did generate 8.3 yards after the catch per reception. He checks some size boxes, measuring in at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 253 pounds at the NFL Combine. Hawes is currently the No. 162 prospect on the PFF big board.

Pass-Blocking Tackle: Charles Grant, William & Mary

Grant is this list's highest-ranked player on the PFF big board (No. 94). He was invited to the Senior Bowl but didn’t attend due to rehabbing a knee sprain, which also prevented him from being a full NFL Combine participant.

Grant did get measured at the combine, coming in at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds with long 34 3/4-inch arms. He put together three straight seasons with PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0 (88.1 in 2024, 80.2 in 2023 and 84.0 in 2022) and allowed only three sacks, three quarterback hits and 22 hurries on his 1,030 pass-blocking snaps during that span. Grant has the necessary size and athleticism to develop into a starting NFL tackle.

Lundt improved each season at Connecticut as a run blocker, bettering his PFF grade there from 45.1 in 2021 to 64.6 in 2022 to 78.3 in 2023 and finally to 87.1 in 2024. Lundt’s 87.1 PFF run-blocking grade ranks fourth in the draft class.

He was at his best on outside-zone runs, where he earned a 79.7 PFF run-blocking grade. The 6-foot-7 Lundt has only 32 5/8-inch arms, pushing him down draft boards. He is currently the No. 135 prospect on the PFF big board.

Pass-Blocking iOL: Miles Frazier, LSU

Frazier had back-to-back seasons with impressive PFF pass-blocking grades in the SEC: an 88.0 mark in 2024 and an 82.4 mark in 2023. He didn’t allow a sack in 2024 and let up only one quarterback hit and 12 hurries on his 579 pass-blocking snaps.

What makes Frazier’s PFF pass-blocking grade so impressive is that it came in the SEC, where there is no shortage of future NFL defensive linemen. Eleven of the current top 50 overall prospects on the PFF big board are former SEC defensive linemen. Frazier is PFF's No. 212 overall prospect.

Run-Blocking iOL: Marcus Wehr, Montana State

Wehr was an NFL Combine snub, most likely due to his lack of prototypical size for an NFL guard at 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms. He would have been the lightest offensive lineman in attendance.

Although he is a sub-300-pounder, all he did was dominate as a run blocker at the FCS level over the past two seasons. Wehr’s 88.8 PFF run-blocking grade was the highest of all FCS guards. In 2023, his 92.7 PFF run-blocking grade across 11 games at right tackle was the highest among all FCS linemen. Wehr is the No. 266 prospect on the PFF big board, and his best fit in the NFL would be as a guard in an offense that prefers zone runs.