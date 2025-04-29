2026 NFL Mock Draft: Way-too-early look at next year's class, including Arch Manning

Kadyn Proctor goes No. 1 overall: Alabama’s left tackle lands with the Giants at No. 1 and has freakish tools at 6-foot-7 and 369 pounds.

Although the 2025 NFL Draft just wrapped up, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year.



Here’s our way-too-early look at the 2026 NFL Draft, with a heavy emphasis on “way too early,” as the class is very up in the air at this stage. The draft order is based on Super Bowl 60 odds.

1. New York Giants: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Giants hope to have found their franchise quarterback in 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart, and they should look to build up the infrastructure around him. Proctor still needs some development to become worthy of a No. 1 overall selection, but there’s no denying his freakish movement ability at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds.

Across three career games against Georgia and South Carolina, two elite defensive lines, the Iowa native boasts a 90.4 PFF pass-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed on 96 pass-blocking snaps.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Arch Manning, Texas

Texas’ new star quarterback will have high expectations heading into 2025, but he played well in limited action last season. Across 233 snaps, including two starts, Manning posted an 88.0 PFF overall grade with six big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. He also generated four explosive runs on just 21 carries. The sky is the limit for Manning in Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

The Titans nab the best player in the draft in Downs, who could go down as one of the greatest safety prospects in recent memory. He’s been the most valuable safety in college football over the past two seasons, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. His 91.7 PFF overall grade in that span ranks second among FBS safeties, while his 91.2 PFF coverage grade places third.

The younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs can thrive at free safety, slot cornerback and in the box, and he’s a dynamic punt returner, as well.

Caleb Downs' Career PFF Grades

Klubnik had a breakthrough season in 2024 and enters his third season as Clemson’s starter with Heisman-level potential. His 87.7 PFF passing grade and 28 big-time throws last season were the best marks produced by any returning FBS quarterback.

Perhaps most impressive was Klubnik's performance in Clemson’s playoff loss to Texas, in which he posted an 81.8 PFF passing grade with 5 big-time throws. Expect a big year from Klubnik and the Tigers.

Even after selecting Tyler Shough in the second round, New Orleans should have its eyes on the 2026 quarterback class. Nussmeier finished 2024 with the fifth-most passing yards in the nation (4,043) and tied for seventh in big-time throws (26). He’s a bit of a gunslinger who is also fearless in the pocket and capable of making almost any throw on the field. As an added bonus, he’s the son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.

6. Carolina Panthers: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Carolina didn’t address the linebacker position in the 2025 NFL Draft, so Anthony Hill Jr. makes sense as the playmaker who can complete their defense. Hill improved his PFF run-defense grade by nearly 30 points to 80.2 this past season. He’s also an excellent blitzer with 42 pressures and 10 sacks over the past two seasons.

If Hill can improve a bit more in coverage, he could very well be the first linebacker selected in the 2026 class.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Malcolm Koonce is on just a one-year contract, so Las Vegas could be searching for Maxx Crosby’s running mate next offseason. Parker’s 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers, and he is one of three in that same group who posted 80.0-plus grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender.

Parker has a devastating bull rush, thanks to his power at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. He brings all the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year.

Leavitt had a brilliant first season as Arizona State’s starter and is poised to become the engine of the Sun Devils’ offense after Cam Skattebo’s departure to the NFL. Leavitt’s 88.9 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among qualified quarterbacks last season, while his 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate tied for third.

If he further develops his chemistry with top receiver Jordyn Tyson, he could have a massive season.

9. Dallas Cowboys: DI Peter Woods, Clemson

Osa Odighizuwa was the only Cowboys defensive tackle who placed in the top 100 in PFF overall grade last year, so Dallas simply cannot pass on Woods here.

Woods spent most of his sophomore season playing out of position at edge defender, yet he still earned an impressive 83.3 PFF overall grade. Over his first two years of college football, he ranks as both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. His combination of power and agility at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive linemen.

10. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Similar to Tetairoa McMillan at rival Arizona the year before, Jordyn Tyson finished 2024 as one of the hottest receivers in college football. From Week 7 to the end of the regular season, Tyson led the Power Four in receptions, receiving yards and PFF receiving grade.

Unfortunately, Tyson was unable to suit up in the Big 12 Championship game and Arizona State’s playoff game versus Texas due to a shoulder injury. He should be back with a vengeance in 2025 with the Sun Devils aiming to repeat as Big 12 champions.

11. Seattle Seahawks: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Even after selecting Grey Zabel in the first round, the Seahawks should continue to spend premium picks on their offensive line. Fano led all FBS tackles with a 93.0 PFF overall grade this past season, mainly due to his dominance in the run game. The Utah native’s 93.6 PFF run-blocking grade was the best in the country by more than three points.

Fano is no slouch as a pass protector, either, earning a top-30 PFF pass-blocking grade among Power Four tackles (79.5). While some length concerns could push him inside to guard in the NFL, he is still an elite athlete with dominant tape as just a true sophomore. That athleticism is also a perfect scheme fit for Klint Kubiak’s outside-zone scheme.

Morgan Moses is a temporary solution at right tackle for the Patriots, so they could select his replacement early in next year’s draft. Miami’s Francis Mauigoa is a logical candidate as a physical player who could appeal to Mike Vrabel. He improved in pass protection this past season, allowing just one sack and one hit. In a wide-open tackle class, Mauigoa could emerge at the forefront.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

The Rams obtained the Falcons‘ 2026 first-round pick after trading down in this year’s class so that Atlanta could select edge defender James Pearce Jr.. Ironically, Los Angeles uses that selection here on the younger brother of one of the Falcons’ star players, A.J. Terrell.

The younger Terrell is a much better run defender than his brother, placing fourth among all cornerbacks with a 90.7 PFF run-defense grade this past season. He is also excellent in coverage, leading all Power Four corners with 14 forced incompletions in 2024.

While not the biggest cornerback prospect at just 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Terrell plays with outstanding physicality for the position and has the speed to stick with receivers in man coverage.

Aside from a dismal performance against Notre Dame, in which he got little help from his wide receivers, Allar had another excellent season as Penn State’s starter last year. He is an excellent protector of the football, with a career 1.5% turnover-worthy play rate, and has a cannon arm that he uses to sling passes down the middle of the field.

If Penn State can find him some legitimate help on the outside, Allar is poised to bring the Nittany Lions back to the playoff.

15. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Dolphins have serious concerns in their secondary amid safety Jevon Holland‘s departure in free agency and cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s rumored exit via trade. Miami addresses the future of its defensive backfield with McCoy here. His 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranks second among returning Power Four cornerbacks, while his four interceptions are tied for second.

McCoy has great ball skills with phenomenal movement ability, scoring a near-perfect 99.9 in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. He, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL in January, so it’s unknown if he’ll be able to play in 2025.

16. Chicago Bears: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Bears surprisingly waited until the seventh round of this year’s draft before selecting a running back. They dive into next year’s class earlier with the selection of Jeremiyah Love from nearby Notre Dame.

Love’s 91.8 PFF rushing grade tied him for fifth in the nation last season. His 6.8 yards per carry tied him with Ashton Jeanty for seventh. Notre Dame’s quarterback situation is in flux, so Love could be in for a massive season in South Bend.

17. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

The Cardinals drafted defensive tackle Walter Nolen in the first round this year and continue to add to their defensive line with Bain, whose 73 pressures since 2023 are the third most among returning Power Four edge defenders. His 16.9% pass-rush win rate ranks fourth over that span, and his 82.7 PFF run-defense grade this past season also places fourth.

Bain can line up anywhere on the defensive line at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, and he has outstanding raw power.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Thieneman is arguably the best single-high safety in college football. His grades dipped a bit in 2024 due to Purdue playing him in more of a box role, but he still posted a solid 72.4 PFF overall grade.

Thieneman has since transferred to Oregon, where he will certainly be in the spotlight under Dan Lanning. If he regains the form he showed in an outstanding 2023, he could be a natural successor to Harrison Smith in Minnesota.

19. Denver Broncos: WR Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn

One of Denver’s biggest needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft was wide receiver, and the team didn’t address the position until the third round, reaching on Illinois wideout Pat Bryant. Singleton transferred to Auburn from Georgia Tech this offseason and has track speed. His 664 receiving yards on deep balls since 2023 lead all returning Power Four receivers.

The best center in college football gets matched with the team most desperate for interior offensive line help. Slaughter ranked second in the Power Four with an 82.1 PFF overall grade, despite facing a gauntlet schedule that included Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

He was the only qualified Power Four center who earned an 80.0-plus PFF grade as a run blocker and as a pass protector in 2024.

21. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Many thought the Packers would select an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they didn’t do so until making Barryn Sorrell, who projects as a rotational piece, a fourth-round pick.

Faulk has the potential to be a star opposite Rashan Gary due to his physical tools. He is coming off an impressive 83.8 PFF overall grade as a sophomore.

Tampa Bay passed on one Alabama linebacker in Jihaad Campbell in this year’s draft. In fact, the Buccaneers didn’t select any linebackers, so they still need to find an eventual successor to Lavonte David.

Lawson returns to Tuscaloosa for one more season after earning a career-high 78.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. His 84.4 PFF run-defense grade bested Campbell, who was selected 31st overall in this year’s draft.

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

The Chargers didn’t select a single cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite their roster containing only one corner who placed in the top 80 in PFF overall grade last season.

Only three returning Power Four cornerbacks have been more valuable than Muhammad over the past two seasons, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He has logged 17 forced incompletions in that span, despite being targeted on just 12.1% of his coverage snaps.

While not an elite athlete, Muhammad wins with his instincts and ability to click and close in coverage.

Overton is one of the more versatile and well-rounded defensive linemen returning to college football. After transferring to Alabama from Texas A&M, he posted an 81.7 PFF run-defense grade along with a 77.6 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024. He also led the Crimson Tide by a wide margin with 39 pressures and generated an 18% pass-rush win rate.

The Bengals selected Dylan Fairchild in the third round of this year’s draft, but he projects as a backup guard at this point. Cincinnati gets a starting-caliber guard here in Reed-Adams, who dominated in his first year with the Aggies after transferring in from Kansas.

He ranked second in PFF overall grade, PFF run-blocking grade and PFF’s Wins Above Average metric among Power Four guards. Reed-Adams is a powerful player at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds who can excel in any run-blocking scheme.

26. Los Angeles Rams: QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Every year, there is a debate about a quarterback with tantalizing tools who could be the dual-threat centerpiece of an offense. That player in 2025 may be South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

He has a huge arm, which helped him rank fifth in the nation with a 95.2 deep PFF passing grade in 2024. His dynamic athleticism allowed him to break 47 tackles, including 15 against Clemson, last season. If he can improve his ball security and underneath accuracy, he could find himself drafted much higher than this.

Detroit’s biggest need entering the 2025 NFL Draft was to find an edge defender to start opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and the Lions didn’t select one until the sixth round in Ahmed Hassanein. They address that issue here in Dennis-Sutton, who has all of the traits one looks for in a potential first-round edge defender.

He is tied for the most valuable returning Power Four edge defender over the past two years, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, and his 75 pressures in that span trail only T.J. Parker.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Sapp emerged as a weapon in 2024 who can win from any alignment on Florida’s defensive line. His 90.4 PFF overall grade and 88.7 PFF run-defense grade both ranked in the top 10 among all college football edge defenders. He also racked up a career-high 26 pressures and eight sacks in limited work.

Further production as a pass rusher could move Sapp up draft boards heading into next spring.

The 49ers didn’t address their glaring need along the offensive line until the seventh round, when they selected Iowa’s Connor Colby. San Francisco takes his college teammate here in Dunker, who is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone heavy offense.

Iowa’s right tackle earned a 90.2 PFF run-blocking grade this past season, second only to Spencer Fano among FBS tackles. His 90.2 PFF overall grade placed fifth in the nation, as well. Dunker is a powerful player with the leg drive to pancake defenders.

30. Baltimore Ravens: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston finally got his chance to shine after being buried in Washington’s loaded receiving corps during his first two seasons. His 6-foot-4 frame and fluidity are similar to those of Jayden Higgins, whom the Texans just selected 34th overall in this year’s draft. Baltimore could use a player like Boston in a receiving corps that lacks size.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: CB A.J. Harris, Penn State

One of the few needs for the Eagles is to find a long-term answer at the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Philadelphia does so here with Harris, who plays only a two-hour drive away.

He finished his sophomore year as one of the 10 most valuable cornerbacks in the nation, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, while allowing only 0.76 yards per coverage snap.

Harris can succeed on the outside or in the slot and has excellent instincts in zone coverage while being very technically refined overall.

32. Buffalo Bills: LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

Buffalo signed Terrel Bernard to an extension, but Matt Milano is on the wrong side of 30 years old and has played just over 500 snaps over the past two seasons. The Bills’ other options at linebacker have had a hard time filling in with Milano sidelined.

York has enjoyed two solid seasons with a solid 9.1% missed tackle rate. He needs to improve in coverage, and if he does, he could be a candidate to be LB1 in this class. He will be just 20 years old at the time of next year’s draft.

