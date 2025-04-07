2025 NFL Draft Sleepers: Prospects being undervalued in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Mock Draft Simulator ADP vs. PFF rankings highlights draft sleepers: By comparing average draft positions from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator with the PFF big board, a handful of prospects emerge as potential value picks, including Jahdae Barron, Derrick Harmon and Bradyn Swinson — all ranked significantly higher by PFF than where they’re being selected in mocks.

Defensive line depth driving talented prospects down the board: Interior defenders like Derrick Harmon, CJ West and Vernon Broughton all boast strong production and grades but are being drafted later than expected due to the sheer depth of the position group and, in some cases, limited testing or injury concerns.

Mock drafts have long been a go-to way for football fans to pass the time leading up to draft weekend. What used to require clunky spreadsheets and endless manual updates can now be done in minutes, thanks to tools like the PFF Mock Draft Simulator. With customizable settings for team control, draft length, positional value and reliance on public versus PFF rankings, it’s never been easier — or more fun — to run through different draft scenarios.

One of the hidden perks of the simulator is the data it produces. By tracking where each player is being selected in thousands of user-generated mocks, we can calculate an average draft position (ADP) for every prospect. When compared against the PFF big board, this data helps highlight potential draft sleepers — players who are being consistently drafted later than where PFF ranks them.

Focusing on one standout prospect for each of the first five rounds, here are a few names that could represent strong value picks come draft weekend.

Barron is the No. 2 cornerback on the PFF big board, behind only Travis Hunter. Despite that high valuation, his average mock draft position is around pick No. 26 — 19 spots lower than his PFF ranking and roughly 15 spots behind Michigan’s Will Johnson, the next cornerback on the board.

Versatility is a major reason for Barron’s high standing. While 2024 marked his first season primarily lining up outside, he brings three years of experience all over the secondary — including 893 snaps in the slot, 760 at outside corner, 475 in the box and even 51 from a deep safety alignment. He’s comfortable in press-man, zone or off-ball coverages, making him a fit for any defensive scheme.

Barron’s production backs up the projection. His 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024 led all cornerback prospects — even topping Hunter’s 90.3 from his Heisman-winning season. Quarterbacks targeting Barron posted a passer rating of just 34.6, which is worse than the rating for a simple incomplete pass (39.6).

Harmon lands at No. 30 on the PFF big board, firmly within first-round territory. But in mock drafts, he’s consistently falling into the middle of Round 2, with an average selection around pick No. 50.

While Harmon is the fourth-ranked interior defender on our board, mock drafts have him coming off the board as the sixth at his position — behind Michigan’s Mason Graham and Josaiah Stewart, Mississippi’s Walter Nolen (all three ranked higher than Harmon on the PFF board), as well as Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams and South Carolina’s TJ Sanders (who rank 37th and 36th, respectively).

Harmon posted a strong 80.5 run-defense grade in 2024, but where he really separated himself was as a pass rusher. His 91.2 grade on true pass sets tied with Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles for the best among all interior defenders. Harmon tallied 55 total pressures on the year, with a 26.9% win rate on true pass sets that ranked second only to Peebles.

His slide in mock drafts is likely more about positional depth than performance. Seven interior defenders rank inside the top 37 on our big board, with Toledo’s Darius Alexander (No. 32) also making the cut. Peebles, despite elite pass-rush production, sits at No. 115 largely due to his 6-foot-1, 290-pound frame.

In a deep group like this one, the line between pick No. 20 and pick No. 50 can be razor thin — and Harmon is a prime example of that dynamic.

The edge class in 2025 is just as deep as the interior group, which helps explain why LSU’s Bradyn Swinson is flying under the radar. Despite being ranked significantly higher on the PFF big board, his average mock draft slot is 54 spots later — a massive discrepancy for a player with his production.

Swinson was highly effective as a pass rusher in 2024, earning a 91.4 grade on true pass sets — the fourth-best mark among all draft-eligible edge defenders. His 34.1% win rate in those situations trailed only top-five prospect Abdul Carter by a single percentage point. That level of production puts him in elite company.

His run defense, however, hasn’t matched that level of dominance. Swinson earned a 67.8 run-defense grade last season, with positive grades on 12.7% of run plays but also a negative mark on 8.0% of reps.

Swinson didn’t run the 40 at either the combine or his pro day, but he did post a 7.13-second 3-cone and a 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle. He may not be an explosive straight-line athlete, but he converts speed to power well and flashes the agility to win with inside counters.

Given the overall depth at edge, Swinson’s draft range is tough to pin down. But if he comes off the board anywhere near his current mock projection, he has a strong chance to emerge as one of the best values in the class.

Fourth round: DI CJ West, Indiana

The parade of defensive line prospects continues with Indiana’s CJ West, who ranks 69th on the PFF big board. While we view him as an early third-round value, he’s being drafted much later in mocks, with an average selection at pick No. 134 — a full two rounds lower.

After transferring from Kent State to Indiana for the 2024 season, West made his presence felt in the Big Ten, dominating against the run. He posted an 87.6 run-defense grade and earned positive grades on an impressive 30.1% of run plays. While he totaled just three sacks over the past two seasons, he still managed a win rate above 10.0% as a pass rusher in both years.

West is a clear victim of the class’s depth — and of a profile that leans heavily toward run-stopping rather than pass-rushing. Still, with the league leaning more into the run game than in recent years, West’s skill set could push him off the board earlier than his average mock draft slot suggests.

Fifth round: DI Vernon Broughton, Texas

One more interior defender for the road: Texas’ Vernon Broughton, who has the largest gap yet between his PFF big board ranking (78th) and his average mock draft position (147). Broughton took a big leap in 2024, improving his overall grade to 87.4 after earning just a 69.2 the year prior.

He posted a strong 13.0% pass-rush win rate with four sacks and 32 total pressures while also impressing against the run. He graded positively on 22.5% of run plays and recorded 18 stops, five of which went for no gain or a loss.

What’s likely impacting his stock is a quad strain that kept him sidelined for both the combine and Texas’ pro day. In a deep class at the position, factors like health and athletic testing often become key tiebreakers — and in Broughton’s case, they’re working against him. Still, assuming the quad isn’t a long-term issue, he could prove to be one of the better Day 3 values in the draft.