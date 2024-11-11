2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 10

• Jacksonville Jaguars fall into No. 1: The Jags' defense is struggling badly, and the offense isn't performing much better. They become a prime landing spot for WR/CB Travis Hunter.

• New York Giants set to pick No. 2: The Giants rank 24th in EPA per play and will be looking for their quarterback of the future.

As the NFL season passes its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 10, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands