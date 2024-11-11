All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 10

2YH8MCA Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Bryce Young during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

By Mark Chichester

Jacksonville Jaguars fall into No. 1: The Jags' defense is struggling badly, and the offense isn't performing much better. They become a prime landing spot for WR/CB Travis Hunter.

New York Giants set to pick No. 2: The Giants rank 24th in EPA per play and will be looking for their quarterback of the future.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season passes its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Below is the projected draft order after Week 10, incorporating each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record EPA per play rank (offense) EPA allowed per play rank (defense)
1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-8 22nd  32nd 
2 New York Giants 2-8 24th  19th 
3 Tennessee Titans 2-7 29th  13th 
4 Cleveland Browns 2-7 31st  16th 
5 Las Vegas Raiders 2-7 32nd  17th 
6 Miami Dolphins 2-6 27th  14th 
7 New England Patriots 3-7 26th  24th 
8 New York Jets 3-7 17th  21st 
9 New Orleans Saints 3-7 19th  22nd 
10 Carolina Panthers 3-7 30th  31st 
11 Dallas Cowboys 3-6 28th  30th 
12 Indianapolis Colts 4-6 20th  15th 
13 Cincinnati Bengals 4-6 9th  28th 
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-6 6th  29th 
15 Seattle Seahawks 4-5 21st  18th 
16 Chicago Bears 4-5 23rd  3rd 
17 Los Angeles Rams 4-4 14th  23rd 
18 San Francisco 49ers 5-4 5th  11th 
19 Denver Broncos 5-5 25th  4th 
20 Houston Texans 6-4 18th  10th 
21 Atlanta Falcons 6-4 8th  20th 
22 Arizona Cardinals 6-4 7th  27th 
23 Los Angeles Chargers 6-3 16th  2nd
24 Green Bay Packers 6-3 11th  9th 
25 Washington Commanders 7-3 2nd 25th 
26 Baltimore Ravens 7-3 1st  26th 
27 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-2 13th  6th 
28 Minnesota Vikings 7-2 15th  1st 
29 Philadelphia Eagles 7-2 10th  5th 
30 Buffalo Bills 8-2 3rd 8th 
31 Detroit Lions 8-1 4th  7th 
32 Kansas City Chiefs 9-0 12th  12th 

 

