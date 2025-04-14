2025 NFL Draft: Notable risers in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Missouri's Armand Membou is rising: Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker.

Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku is finding his way into Round 1: Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

With each passing week, the 2025 NFL Draft picture becomes a little clearer, and PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator reflects that momentum.

By tracking recent shifts in average draft position — and adding context from PFF’s big board and 2025 Draft Guide — we can spotlight the prospects generating buzz as the draft draws closer. Here are some of the biggest risers in recent mock drafts.

ADP on 2/3/25: 25

ADP on 4/7/25: 10

Change: 15

Analysis from PFF's big board: Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker.

ADP on 2/3/25: 29

ADP on 4/7/25: 12

Change: 17

Analysis from PFF's big board: The word “versatile” gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes.

ADP on 2/3/25: 43

ADP on 4/7/25: 15

Change: 28

Analysis from PFF's big board: Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player.

ADP on 2/3/25: 49

ADP on 4/7/25: 17

Change: 32

Analysis from PFF's big board: Walker is a physically and athletically gifted player who presents box presence versatility as an off-ball linebacker. His anticipation and pass-rush profile in its current form are lacking for consistent impact in the NFL. He must improve how he approaches rushing the passer or his off-ball instincts to be worth a top-50 selection due to age and potential.

ADP on 2/3/25: 37

ADP on 4/7/25: 19

Change: 18

Analysis from PFF's big board: Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.

PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft Guide is loaded with three-page draft profiles on hundreds of NFL draft prospects in the 2025 class.

ADP on 2/3/25: 56

ADP on 4/7/25: 31

Change: 25

Analysis from PFF's big board: Harmon has just one year of notable production, but that season showcased a player with a high football IQ, consistent competitiveness and NFL-level quickness. He can be an effective 3-technique defensive lineman for an even front.

ADP on 2/3/25: 83

ADP on 4/7/25: 35

Change: 48

Analysis from PFF's big board: Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position.

ADP on 2/3/25: 63

ADP on 4/7/25: 39

Change: 24

Analysis from PFF's big board: Alexander was lightly recruited and was a late bloomer in college football (he will be 25 in his rookie season), but his measurables and strength are NFL-caliber. He is a contributing NFL defensive lineman at worst due to his strength profile, with starting-caliber impact potential in odd and even fronts.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

ADP on 2/3/25: 74

ADP on 4/7/25: 47

Change: 27

Analysis from PFF's big board: Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL.

ADP on 2/3/25: 72

ADP on 4/7/25: 57

Change: 15

Analysis from PFF's big board: Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch. However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out.

ADP on 2/3/25: 81

ADP on 4/7/25: 59

Change: 22

Analysis from PFF's big board: Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback who showcases good natural movement skills and playmaker instincts. He lacks some strength in a few areas, but he plays the position with high intelligence to be a scheme-versatile CB2 projection for the NFL.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

ADP on 2/3/25: 81

ADP on 4/7/25: 59

Change: 22

Analysis from PFF's big board: Arroyo is a receiving tight end through and through who can lineup as a wingback and in the slot. An NFL team hoping for a consistent blocker will be disappointed, though. If given a chance to show off his all-around athleticism, he can be a contributor as a big slot type.

ADP on 2/3/25: 94

ADP on 4/7/25: 65

Change: 29

Analysis from PFF's big board: Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 draft class, but he is still far too inconsistent in when and how he delivers the football. In a perfect world, he would be drafted with a plan to let him sit and develop.

ADP on 2/3/25: 86

ADP on 4/7/25: 71

Change: 15

Analysis from PFF's big board: Harris projects as an alluring WR3 type for an offense that likes to push the ball down the field. His route tree and separation rates leave something to be desired, but he can keep a defense honest with his field-stretching ability.

ADP on 2/3/25: 98

ADP on 4/7/25: 76

Change: 22

Analysis from PFF's big board: Harvey ranks well in PFF's wins above average metric due to high missed tackles forced averages as a rusher and a receiver, and his production in the passing game. He could be a productive NFL running back if he plays with more urgency and violence.