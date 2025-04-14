2025 NFL Draft: Notable fallers in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Oregon's Dillon Gabriel slides: Gabriel is a major NFL outlier in height, weight and even his throwing hand, but few have his mastery of the position with poise, anticipation and intelligence.

With each passing week, the 2025 NFL Draft picture becomes a little clearer, and PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator reflects that momentum.

By tracking recent shifts in average draft position — and adding context from PFF’s big board and 2025 Draft Guide — we can spotlight the prospects generating buzz as the draft draws closer. Here are some of the biggest fallers in recent mock drafts.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

ADP on 2/3/25: 73

ADP on 4/7/25: 145

Change: -72

Analysis from PFF's big board: Gabriel is a major NFL outlier in height, weight and even his throwing hand, but few have his mastery of the position with poise, anticipation and intelligence.

ADP on 2/3/25: 76

ADP on 4/7/25: 119

Change: -43

Analysis from PFF's big board: Helm has worked his way into becoming one of the class' best after-the-catch tight ends. He isn't the strongest run-blocker, but he does have good feet in pass protection. Getting stronger would give him more opportunities as a TE2 with starting potential.

ADP on 2/3/25: 21

ADP on 4/7/25: 59

Change: -38

Analysis from PFF's big board: Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system, but really any system.

ADP on 2/3/25: 55

ADP on 4/7/25: 92

Change: -37

Analysis from PFF's big board: Williams' stats won't “wow” evaluators, but his tape and his measurables sure will. He's a very versatile and potentially high-impact NFL player on the line, in the backfield or as a returner.

ADP on 2/3/25: 23

ADP on 4/7/25: 56

Change: -33

Analysis from PFF's big board: Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor.

ADP on 2/3/25: 62

ADP on 4/7/25: 95

Change: -33

Analysis from PFF's big board: Williams is a true “bet” of a prospect. His penalty-riddled lone year as a starter shows inexperience and inconsistency. But it also showed starting-caliber length and traits. He's not the kind of player you plug and play, but he could be a gem to develop on Day 2.

ADP on 2/3/25: 94

ADP on 4/7/25: 124

Change: -30

Analysis from PFF's big board: Dotson is a steady, experienced cornerback with an adequate build for the position. His lack of true stickiness in coverage may limit him to more of a rotational or spot-starting role, but he has a place in the league, especially for teams that play more press and man coverage.

ADP on 2/3/25: 81

ADP on 4/7/25: 108

Change: -27

Analysis from PFF's big board: Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme.

ADP on 2/3/25: 34

ADP on 4/7/25: 60

Change: -26

Analysis from PFF's big board: Knight will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is a mature player with good processing and fundamentally sound tackling. His run-defense angles can be a bit overaggressive, but you'll take that trade-off due to how well he moves in coverage and when pursuing ball carriers.

ADP on 2/3/25: 65

ADP on 4/7/25: 91

Change: -26

Analysis from PFF's big board: Milum is a potent run blocker between the tackles with good power at contact, heavy/reliable hands, and good grip strength. He can get in trouble when truly left on an island in pass protection, which is why a move inside could be best to get the most out of his strength while mitigating flexibility/agility risks.

ADP on 2/3/25: 201

ADP on 4/7/25: 227

Change: -26

Analysis from PFF's big board: Lachey will likely get drafted due to his pedigree and because he's the latest in the royal tight end pipeline from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NFL. However, for him to stick, he must get quicker or stronger. Right now, he is not NFL-caliber in either area.

ADP on 2/3/25: 77

ADP on 4/7/25: 102

Change: -25

Analysis from PFF's big board: Bond's world-class speed will be coveted, likely in the top 50. But he needs to continue to grow as a receiver — not just a fast player — to remain on the field for more than vertical play calls.

ADP on 2/3/25: 95

ADP on 4/7/25: 119

Change: -24

Analysis from PFF's big board: Robinson is a twitchy and traits-y edge prospect to bet on who lacks experience. His burst and length are NFL-caliber, but he must diversify his pass-rush wins in order to be seen as a consistent starter or rotational pass-rusher, likely for 3-4 schemes that let him rush from a stand-up alignment.

ADP on 2/3/25: 187

ADP on 4/7/25: 211

Change: -24

Analysis from PFF's big board: James' lack of top-end athletic traits and question marks on passing downs will likely prevent him from being a true lead back. However, his efficiency and back-to-back years of elite rushing production make him a strong rotational option at the next level.

ADP on 2/3/25: 210

ADP on 4/7/25: 234

Change: -24

Analysis from PFF's big board: Gadsden is intriguing due to being a potential size mismatch as a big slot receiver, but his blocking impact is a net negative, and his lack of agility resulted in low separation rates. He will likely be a late Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent for an offense that likes his size.

ADP on 2/3/25: 194

ADP on 4/7/25: 216

Change: -22

Analysis from PFF's big board: Rourke's NFL passing profile features five years of starting experience, ideal size and nice touch, but he lacks the arm strength to be a true gunslinger in the NFL. He projects as a backup quarterback with the potential to grow into a spot starter.

ADP on 2/3/25: 175

ADP on 4/7/25: 196

Change: -21

Analysis from PFF's big board: Nelson has good size and length with quick footwork and good technique to create rush lanes as a zone blocker. But he needs more power and balance with fewer penalties to be a consistent member of a starting five in the NFL. He will more likely be a utility backup.

ADP on 2/3/25: 178

ADP on 4/7/25: 199

Change: -21

Analysis from PFF's big board: Wells put out NFL-level tape at South Carolina and James Madison but looked far from an impactful NFL player in his final year at Ole Miss. While he is worth drafting, his approach might need a total reset when he gets to the NFL.

ADP on 2/3/25: 218

ADP on 4/7/25: 239

Change: -21

Analysis from PFF's big board: Jackson has ideal measurables but limited experience as a quarterback-turned-running back. He's worth a Day 3 flier, but he will likely need time to develop before coaches trust him with significant rotational volume.

ADP on 2/3/25: 51

ADP on 4/7/25: 71

Change: -20

Analysis from PFF's big board: Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands give him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations.

ADP on 2/3/25: 191

ADP on 4/7/25: 211

Change: -20

Analysis from PFF's big board: NFL teams will take a good, hard look at Gordon's scouting report due to his size and production from the 2023 season. But his 2024 tape lacked the violence, decisiveness and agility needed to succeed at the pro level. He will need to retool his approach as a big back to stand out in the league.