2025 NFL Draft: How the class' interior offensive linemen performed with help

North Carolina‘s Willie Lampkin gave up very little: Lampkin won 99.10% of his reps when he had blocking help from a teammate last season.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Interior linemen often work in tandem, but who made the most of it?

In this installment of our 2025 NFL Draft trench series, we analyze how the class' interior offensive line prospects performed when aided by adjacent linemen using PFF’s exclusive data. Explore full scouting reports and rankings with the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings