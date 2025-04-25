2025 NFL Draft: Day 2 and 3 prospects with immediate starting potential

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Even though the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, there are still plenty of talent left on the board entering Day 2. With that in mind, let's take a look at the available prospects who have immediate starting potential.

PFF Big Board Rank: 36

Higgins' stock has risen to the point that some thought he could be a surprise first-round pick. He is a potential starting X receiver with excellent size and footwork. Higgins led all Power-Four wide receivers with a 90.5 receiving grade and earned a perfect 99.9 receiving grade on intermediate targets. He could make a Tee Higgins-like impact.

PFF Big Board Rank: 37

Watts is arguably the best single-high safety in this draft. He’s a ball hawk who has reeled in 13 interceptions over the past two seasons. More importantly, he shored up his tackling in 2024 while also earning a solid 79.5 run-defense grade. Watts would be the starting free safety immediately for a team picking early in the second round, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars or Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF Big Board Rank: 52

Knight’s speed and coverage ability would fit in well with a team that already has an established middle linebacker next to him – such as the San Francisco 49ers or Cincinnati Bengals. Over the past two seasons, Knight’s 92.1 coverage grade is the fourth-best among qualified FBS linebackers. Knight is one of the few immediate starters in this draft at linebacker and should be a nice addition to a defense in the second round.

PFF Big Board Rank: 63

Mukuba transferred to safety full-time at Texas in 2024 after playing more of a hybrid role at Clemson. That move paid off, as Mukuba earned an 89.7 coverage grade that tied him for sixth-best among qualified safeties. He’s a bit undersized but doesn’t lack physicality. Mukuba should start early for a team that runs a high rate of zone coverage.

PFF Big Board Rank: 79

Collins is a versatile and strong run defender who does the little things that make defenses successful. He got his first chance to play a starting number of snaps in 2024 and responded with an 87.2 overall grade that ranked seventh in the FBS. He can play anywhere from over the offensive tackles to a head-up nose alignment. Collins should see early down snaps very quickly in the NFL.

PFF Big Board Rank: 82

Boston College’s Ozzy Trapilo stands at 6-foot-8, but he is an underrated athlete and could be an early starter for a team that needs stability at right tackle. Over the past two seasons, he recorded near-identical pass blocking grades of 81.7 and 80.5 while allowing just two sacks in that stretch. He also has one year of experience at left tackle, just in case a team needs him to fill in there.

PFF Big Board Rank: 87

This class lacks experienced center prospects who can be projected as starters. As a one-year starter, Wilson also lacks that experience, but that one year could not have gone much better. His 79.6 overall grade ranked third among qualified Power Four centers despite playing a gauntlet of SEC defensive lines along the way. His athleticism and command of protections stood out, and he did not allow a sack all season. There could be even more upside with Wilson as he gets more snaps.

PFF Big Board Rank: 107

Parrish has excellent feet and feel for the cornerback position. He earned a career-high 76.9 coverage grade in 2024 in addition to five interceptions and 10 pass breakups over the past two seasons. His lack of size may move him into the slot, but he could succeed there, particularly for a team that lets him roam in the curl/flat area of the field.

PFF Big Board Rank: 147

Hancock was an unsung hero on an Ohio State defense loaded with prominent names. He’s very athletic and able to shift between the slot or a deep safety position. He earned a 76.2 coverage grade while playing over 400 snaps in the slot and 200 at free safety this past year. Perhaps different teams have different visions for what Hancock could be, but he has multiple avenues to becoming a starter due to his versatility and athleticism.

PFF Big Board Rank: 163

Kandra is a player who could fit in as a starter in a Shanahan-style outside zone run scheme. Over his past two seasons at Cincinnati, Kandra earned an elite 91.6 run blocking grade when running an outside zone concept. He also earned an excellent 84.1 pass-blocking grade while allowing zero sacks in 2024.