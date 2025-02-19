2025 NFL Draft: Buyer beware on these 8 prospects

Jaxson Dart is too reliant on deep throws: When Dart struggled, he had a hard time manufacturing first downs against defenses that disallowed those deep shots.



There will always be disagreements among scouts about who the elite prospects are in any NFL draft class. There is always a set of immensely talented players who could have pitfalls when it comes to their NFL success.

Here, we’ll highlight some of those players who rank higher on the current consensus big board than PFF’s big board in order to shed light on the deep examination that needs to go into each of them.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 40th

PFF Big Board Rank: 122nd

Dart has become the most polarizing player in a draft class that is lacking a clear QB3. His statistical profile actually works in his favor when examining his prospects among the group. However, he was heavily reliant on the deep ball during his time in Oxford, as his 11.9-yard average depth of target was the second-highest among Power Four quarterbacks. When Dart struggled, he had a hard time manufacturing first downs against defenses that disallowed those deep shots.

Dart’s adjustment to NFL defenses taking away those downfield throws will be the key to his development in the league.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 49th

PFF Big Board Rank: 94th

Similar to Dart, as they played in the same offense, Harris was hyper-efficient this season, although he was reliant on deep completions versus lesser competition. His receiving grade against Power Four defenses in 2024 was just 73.6, far lower than his 89.4 mark for the season. Harris didn’t run a particularly diverse route tree, and he doesn’t have a ton of fast-twitch to his game. He has a nice frame that can be the foundation of his development, but it will take him some time to become an above-average separator.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 62nd

PFF Big Board Rank: 86th

At one point, Bond was talked about as a first-round-caliber prospect. Those talks have cooled lately, as he didn’t have the elite season expected of him after transferring to Texas. Elite speed aside, Bond needs to further develop his route running and strength if he is going to succeed in the NFL. His receiving grade versus single coverage sat in the 28th percentile among qualified FBS wide receivers in 2024.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 45th

PFF Big Board Rank: 67th

Williams is a young, athletic right tackle who certainly proved his worth in the run game at Texas. However, his 56.0 true pass-blocking grade in his lone season as a starter is something to be wary of. He earned subpar pass-blocking grades against tougher opponents like Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. There is a world where Williams develops into a starter in the right system, but he needs plenty of work as a pass protector and has to cut down on penalties as well.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 43rd

PFF Big Board Rank: 77th

Savaiinaea’s lack of dominance in the run game, along with his positional ambiguity, make it tough to project whether he will be something closer to a starter or a swingman. His ability to pass protect at guard or tackle gives him a reasonable floor, but he earned a 70.0-plus run-blocking grade just once in his career against an FBS opponent.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 13th

PFF Big Board Rank: 32nd

Walker is one of the hottest names in scouting circles as someone who is likely to convert from linebacker to edge defender, like Micah Parsons or Abdul Carter. Carter’s 24.8% pass-rush win rate in 2023, when he still played linebacker, dwarfs Walker’s 17.2% mark this past season. Walker also earned just a 72.5 pass-rush grade when lined up on the edge in 2024. He’s not quite as far along as someone like Carter, which makes things even riskier if he is going to transition to the edge full-time early in his NFL career.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 56th

PFF Big Board Rank: 96th

Walker led all FBS defensive tackles with 51 pressures in 2023 while also maintaining an 81.7 run-defense grade. His production dropped off precipitously in 2024, though primarily due to consistent issues maintaining proper pad level. This may always be difficult with his 6-foot-6 frame. Walker has all the athletic potential in the world for a player his size. He will need a significant amount of technique development if he is going to fulfill it.

Consensus Big Board Rank: 30th

PFF Big Board Rank: 38th

Morrison’s situation isn’t so much about a discrepancy in opinion as it is about lingering doubts about his health. He played in just six games this past season, earning a career-low 68.4 coverage grade before missing the rest of the year due to a hip injury. His medical reports at the combine will be extremely important. He has first-round talent, but if his coverage skills are diminished to due injury, he may have a hard time finding success in the NFL.