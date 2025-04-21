2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
2025 NFL Draft: Building the best offensive line for every run-blocking concept

2S5FE4H ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 10: Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (#78) blocks during the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on January 10, 2025 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Jordan Plocher
  • Scheme-specific scouting made easier: These top offensive line prospects graded highest on key run concepts like outside zone, inside zone, and power — helping teams identify ideal fits for their systems.
  • Draft prep with purpose: With detailed grades and positional versatility highlighted, teams can target OL prospects who already excel in the concepts they use most.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

PFF grades every player on every play in every FBS and FCS game, and that includes tracking which run concepts are used on each snap. This level of detail allows teams and evaluators to drill down on how players performed in specific schemes, helping identify ideal fits for their offense.

For example, if an NFL team like the Atlanta Falcons — who used outside zone on 59% of their run plays in 2024 — wants to find linemen who thrive in that concept, PFF’s data can highlight the best matches.

Below are the highest-graded offensive linemen on the PFF Big Board, broken down by run-blocking concept.

Click on the player names to see their 2025 draft profiles and how they graded on each concept. Check out the PFF Draft Guide for a deeper dive into the analysis.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

Outside Zone

Inside Zone

Man

Power

Counter

Pull Lead

NFL Draft Featured Tools
