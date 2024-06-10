2025 NFL Draft: 10 prospects to know at every position

• Carson Beck is the early favorite to be QB1: After his fantastic 2023 season, the Georgia quarterback should enter the 2024 campaign as the early top quarterback prospect.

• Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr.: The rising junior is one of the top candidates to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

• We're on to the 2025 NFL Draft: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The 2024 NFL Draft was loaded at quarterback. Not only did it tie the record of six quarterbacks selected in the first round, but all six went within the first 12 picks.

The early indications are that the 2025 class is not nearly as strong, but plenty of intriguing options remain. Here are the 10 quarterback prospects to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft seemed to be stacked at every offensive position except running back. The first halfback off the board, Jonathon Brooks, wasn’t taken until the No. 46 pick — the latest for RB1 to be picked in a decade.

Don’t expect that trend to continue in 2025. As many as four running backs from next year’s class could’ve been the first off the board this year. Here are the 10 running back prospects to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft was jam-packed with elite receiver talent. A total of seven wide receivers were selected in the first round, tying the record set by the 2004 class.

Early indications of next year’s class show that it’ll once again feature some fantastic pass-catchers. Here are the 10 wide receivers to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The greatest tight end in college football history, Brock Bowers, was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While there aren’t any tight ends in 2025 who’ll achieve GOAT status, it’s still a very strong position in the class. Here are the 10 tight ends to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft was absolutely loaded with offensive tackle talent, with a record eight going in the first round.

While the 2025 class might not reach those heights, there are still plenty of enticing prospects. Here are the 10 offensive tackles to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Graham Barton with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there have now been seven straight drafts where an interior offensive lineman was selected in the first round.

Who are the candidates to make it eight in a row? Here are the 10 interior offensive linemen to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will likely best be remembered for the amount of offensive talent at the top. The first 14 picks came from that side of the ball, doubling the previous record (seven in 2021).

Don’t expect that to become a trend in 2025, as the defensive side of the ball looks loaded. One of the strongest positions in next year’s class should be at defensive tackle, where there could be multiple first-rounders and even a couple of top-10 picks. Here are the 10 interior defensive linemen to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

If a quarterback isn’t selected with the first pick in the NFL Draft, there’s a good chance it’ll be someone whose job is chasing after them. The last three non-quarterbacks who were taken with the No. 1 overall pick were all edge defenders: Travon Walker, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

With the 2025 class looking like it’ll feature a weaker quarterback class, there’s a chance another edge could join that group. Here are the 10 edge defenders to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft produced a historically weak linebacker class. The group didn’t include a single first-round pick, making it the first draft without a first-round off-ball linebacker since 2011.

So, who are the players that can help the position bounce back?

Here are the 10 linebackers to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft only produced three first-round cornerbacks, the fewest in a class in five years.

Will there be more next April? Here are the 10 cornerbacks to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft was historically weak at the safety position. The first one taken, Tyler Nubin, wasn’t selected until the No. 47 pick. That’s the latest for the first safety selected this century.

The 2025 class looks to be much better on the backend, as there are multiple players who should go in the top 50. Here are the 10 safeties to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

