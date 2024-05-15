10 interior offensive linemen to know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

• All three of Alabama’s interior offensive linemen make the list: The Crimson Tide’s interior offensive line is the best in America, with all three starters cracking this list.

• Georgia’s right behind with two: Both of the Bulldogs’ guards, Tate Ratledge and Dylan Fairchild, make this list due to their dominance in pass protection.

Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Graham Barton with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there have now been seven straight drafts where an interior offensive lineman was selected in the first round.

Who are the candidates to make it eight in a row? Here are the 10 interior offensive linemen to know as we head into summer scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft.

(Please note: This isn’t necessarily a ranking of the top-10 prospects, rather a watch list.)

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Booker saw immediate playing time at Alabama, playing 427 snaps as a true freshman at left and right guard in 2022. He excelled in pass protection that year, earning an 89.0 pass-blocking grade that tied for fourth among FBS guards. He was the Crimson Tide’s full-time starter at left guard as a sophomore and made major strides in the run game, improving his run-blocking grade by over 10 points (71.2 in 2023 compared to 59.6 in 2022).

He’s an elite athlete, as evidenced by the fact that he’s a former five-star recruit. In 2022, he performed exceedingly well in our Game Athleticism Score metric.

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ratledge is easily the best pass-protecting interior offensive lineman in college football. Since 2022, his first two years as a starter, he has led all returning Power Five guards in pass-blocking grade (89.7), pressure-rate allowed (1.3%) and pass-blocking grade on true pass-sets (87.2).

Ratledge is an excellent athlete, placing well in PFF’s GAS score in each of the past two years. He has a strong punch in pass-pro with the tenacity to finish blocks. At 6-foot-6 though, he often struggles with leverage in the run game. Still, his pass-protection chops and mean streak will have plenty of teams interested, likely on Day 2.

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson entered Columbus with a ton of hype as a top-15 recruit in the 2021 class. He became Ohio State’s starting right guard as a sophomore and was dominant in the ground game, earning an 80.1 run-blocking grade in 2022 that placed him eighth among Power Five guards.

While he took a step back as a junior in the run game (67.3 run-blocking grade), he made up for it by making a leap in pass protection. Jackson’s 72.7 pass-blocking grade this past season was 12 points higher than his previous mark.

Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

A former five-star recruit coming out of high school, Webb spent his first three seasons at Georgia before transferring to Jacksonville State. He was absolutely dominant for the Gamecocks in 2023.

Webb’s 87.5 grade this past season led all guards in the country. He was also the only FBS guard who posted 85-plus grades as both a pass-protector and run-blocker. Webb is also an elite athlete, placing in the 98th percentile of PFF’s GAS metric. His level of competition will be a concern and he needs to add some strength (290 pounds), but Webb could be a Day 2 pick with a strong sixth season.

Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Roberts took full advantage of his first season as a starter, earning a 78.3 grade that tied for fourth among Power Five guards. The redshirt sophomore was a people mover in the run game, pacing all Power Five guards in 2023 with a 78.9 run-blocking grade on gap runs.

Like Webb, he placed well in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score. Roberts is also very solid in pass protection (76.8 pass-blocking grade). Against Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal, he didn’t allow a single pressure across his 35 pass-blocking snaps. That’s even more impressive considering the Wolverines featured a defensive tackle who was a top-50 pick in 2024 (Kris Jenkins Jr.) and two more who should achieve that feat in 2025 (Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant).

Jonah Monheim, USC

No matter where Monheim lines up, he performs at a high level. In 2022, he played 731 snaps at right tackle and 292 snaps at right guard. This past season, he mostly played left tackle. His 89.1 grade over the last two years leads all returning Power Five tackles. Joe Alt is the only offensive tackle in America who’s been more valuable than Monheim over the last two seasons according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

He’s projected to be USC’s starting center this season and is likely an interior offensive lineman long-term in the league.

Most valuable FBS OTs since 2022 according to PFF WAA 1. Joe Alt

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Brailsford is my top returning interior offensive lineman in college football, but his NFL projection is a little tricky. He only weighs 275 pounds at the moment. The only center in the NFL who’s that light and played a snap in the last four seasons is Aaron Brewer.

While he lacks some sand in the pants, that also allows him to utilize his elite athleticism out in space. He led all FBS centers in 2023 with a 90.7 grade on zone runs and scored well in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. Strength will always be a question mark as long as he’s that light, but Brailsford has tools worth betting on. It’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the SEC after transferring to Alabama from Washington.

Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Kandra was a standout guard in each of the last two seasons, spending 2022 at Louisville and this past year at Cincinnati. In that span, his 81.9 overall grade and 81.3 run-blocking grade lead all returning Power Five guards.

Kandra is an outstanding athlete as well, placing well in PFF’s GAS metric in 2022 and in the 98th percentile this past season. He could thrive in a zone-blocking scheme where his athleticism can shine.

Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

Like his teammate, Tate Ratledge, Fairchild is an excellent pass-protecting guard. His 86.8 pass-blocking grade in 2023 was fourth among Power Five guards. He also didn’t allow a sack or hit on any of his 286 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

Fairchild fared well in our Game Athleticism Score metric and was also in the 90th percentile of FBS guards in terms of his run-blocking grade on gap runs. He’s a powerful player who plays with great leverage.

Jake Slaughter, Florida

Slaughter entered 2023 as the backup center for the Gators before being thrown into action when Kingsley Eguakun went down with an injury. Slaughter took full advantage of the opportunity, as his 81.2 grade was second among Power Five centers to only Jackson Powers-Johnson.

He also performed well in our GAS metric, which allows him to dominate on zone runs. His 82.4 run-blocking grade on such plays tied for fifth in the Power Five. As a full-time starter in 2024, expect Slaughter to become much more of a household name.