2024 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Bears reset at QB with USC's Caleb Williams, Patriots land LSU's Jayden Daniels

• Keep an eye on LSU QB Jayden Daniels climbing draft boards: The New England Patriots make the Heisman Trophy winner the No. 3 overall pick in this mock draft.

• Marvin Harrison Jr. falls into the Cardinals' lap: Arizona, seemingly all-in on Kyler Murray at quarterback, secures the top wide receiver in the 2024 class at No. 4.

There is still a lot on the line when it comes to the final 2024 NFL Draft order heading into the final week of the NFL regular season.

We will update this evolving mock draft throughout the weekend as games go final, shifting teams and picks as necessary.

Make sure to check back in with this mock draft through Monday morning, when the final non-playoff order will be set.

1. CHICAGO BEARS (VIA CAR): QB CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

Quarterback Justin Fields is playing some of the best ball of his NFL career. Perhaps that sways the Bears to trade the top pick for the second year in a row and acquire even more premium selections. Ultimately, I think they will reset their rookie quarterback contract window and trade Fields for a nice return. This draft process will be fascinating when it comes to the quarterback debate, but I still say Williams is the top prospect.

2. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: QB DRAKE MAYE, NORTH CAROLINA

Big changes are coming to the Commanders’ front office and coaching staff when the regular season comes to a close. With new ownership now in place, it seems likely the franchise will completely turn the page. It will be even easier to do so if the Commanders beat out the Patriots for the No. 2 pick, where the easy choice is whoever is available between Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, with either being a franchise quarterback to invest in.

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: QB JAYDEN DANIELS, LSU

Week 18 will be a photo finish for one of the Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals to get the No. 2 overall pick. The Patriots and Commanders have the inside track with a much lower strength of schedule tiebreaker. But the Patriots should target a quarterback no matter what. If it isn't Maye or Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels, is a special dual-threat talent — a worthy swing of the bat.

4. ARIZONA CARDINALS: WR MARVIN HARRISON JR., OHIO STATE

Getting Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 feels like a steal, but if these teams at the top remain as quarterback-desperate as they are now, it’s not impossible. This would be a no-brainer pick for the Cardinals, securing Harrison as their WR1 of the future.

5. NEW YORK GIANTS: WR MALIK NABERS, LSU

Giants fans might roll their eyes at this one, as it’s not a quarterback, but this is how things played out with three already off the board. Though 2022 first-rounder Evan Neal has struggled at offensive tackle, general manager Joe Schoen has talked about how much they still believe in him at that spot — which, to me, signals at least another year before the Giants use a major draft asset to potentially replace him. That leads us to Nabers, a receiver with elite movement skills and separation ability who is good enough to be the WR1 in many other draft classes.

6. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OT JOE ALT, NOTRE DAME

The Chargers’ new general manager will have several roster holes to address, and when that’s the case, the wise move is to look to the premium positions. The Chargers have Rashawn Slater at left tackle and could pair him with Alt on the other side to form one of the NFL's best young tackle duos in front of quarterback Justin Herbert. Alt played only left tackle for Notre Dame but is a very natural athlete who possesses the coordination to play on the other side.

7. TENNESSEE TITANS: OT OLU FASHANU, PENN STATE

The Titans’ top need is the offensive line. They drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round last year, but he moved to guard right away. Now, they must look to offensive tackle. Fashanu is a rare mover at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He does have some inconsistencies when it comes to power in both pass protection and run blocking, but he is just 21 years old and can certainly improve in that area.

8. NEW YORK JETS: OT TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON STATE

The 2024 season is all about building around Aaron Rodgers for one big Super Bowl run. The best — and most needed — course of action is investing in the offensive line. Fuaga, who started at right tackle for Oregon State for two seasons, is a powerful offensive tackle who has the requisite strength and mentality to start in the NFL as a first-year player.

9. ATLANTA FALCONS: QB MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

Penix has put together a monster season with one game to go. The sixth-year gunslinger with an unorthodox throwing style has racked up 40 big-time throws this season, the most of any FBS quarterback. That includes five in the conference championship game against Oregon and six in the Sugar Bowl against Texas. The Falcons desperately need a new quarterback to get behind. If it’s not a free agent or a player like Justin Fields in a trade, Penix should be on their radar in the first round.

10. CHICAGO BEARS: WR ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

With a new quarterback in hand, the Bears could double-dip on offense to get him a new receiver to pair with DJ Moore. Odunze is an impressive athlete at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and his contested-catch reliability got even better in 2023. He feels like the total package and would’ve easily been WR1 in last year’s draft.

11. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: CB NATE WIGGINS, CLEMSON

The Raiders could be in the quarterback market, but with four already gone in this mock, I have them looking elsewhere (Aidan O’Connell hive, stand up). They could go interior defensive line, but a shutdown cornerback is our pick. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Wiggins has the size-athleticism combo to line up against any type of receiver.

12. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: QB BO NIX, OREGON

Five quarterbacks in the top 12 would make for a wild opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft, but until these teams actually fill their needs at the position, dipping into this very talented 2024 signal-caller class again feels plausible. If you’ve seen what Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has done with his quarterbacks this year, you have to be somewhat excited about what he could do with Nix’s experience, high football IQ and dual-threat ability.

13. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: ED JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE

The Saints could be in for heavy turnover this offseason, but whether it’s a little or a lot, they need to invest in a difference-making edge rusher. Verse is a powerful player who can win with speed-to-power from three-point and two-point stances. He’s not quite as big as Cam Jordan, but he brings a similar all-around ceiling.

14. DENVER BRONCOS: WR TROY FRANKLIN, OREGON

Quarterback is the Broncos' top need, but it’s hard to justify that here after five are off the board. (I believe Nix, Penix and Daniels will certainly be Broncos targets.) Franklin is a good route runner who has the quickness to get off press coverage and the long speed to stretch the field. He also has a knack for making guys miss in the open field, forcing 27 missed tackles over the past two years.

15. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: DI JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS

We thought the Seahawks were a good landing spot for interior defender Jalen Carter last draft season. They opted for cornerback Devon Witherspoon instead, so grabbing his former teammate this year could be a great fit for them. Newton might be the only first-round interior defensive lineman, thanks to his lightning-fast hands, reliable run-defense grade and versatile alignment experience.

16. CINCINNATI BENGALS: TE BROCK BOWERS, GEORGIA

I am not confident that Bowers will make it out of the top 15 in this draft, but he’s the ideal prospect for the Cincinnati Bengals. Wherever they end up picking, that is likely his floor. Landing spots for even elite tight ends have been tricky to figure out over the years, but Bowers has been as consistently impactful as they come for the past three seasons. He should be a top-20 lock; the question is: how high?

17. ARIZONA CARDINALS (via HOU): ED DALLAS TURNER, ALABAMA

Record: 9-7

Top-100 picks: 6 (1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd, 3rd)

Player ADP (via MDS): 16 16

The Cardinals landing Marvin Harrison Jr. and Dallas Turner? Yeah, sign me up. Turner has the best combination of size, speed and production in this year’s edge rusher class, sporting a 90.6 pass-rush grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons. The position is a major need for the Cardinals. He and BJ Ojulari would make for a nice young duo of outside linebackers.

18. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: OT JC LATHAM, ALABAMA

This Steelers pick in mock drafts is typically a secondary player, since the team must address both cornerback and safety this offseason. But I like the idea of them focusing on the offensive line. They drafted Broderick Jones in the first round last year, and I think he can be their starting left tackle of the future. I believe the same could be said of Latham as their right tackle. That gets both of those players at their natural spots and allows the Steelers to comfortably move on from Dan Moore, if desired, with his contract expiring next offseason.

19. GREEN BAY PACKERS: CB COOPER DeJEAN, IOWA

This pick just makes too much sense. DeJean, who just officially declared for the draft, started at outside cornerback for Iowa in their off-coverage, Cover 3 base system. At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, he can body any type of receiver at the catch point, and his experience in off-coverage has allowed him to showcase his instincts, ball skills and playmaking ability. He’ll check the size and production requirements the Packers have for their secondary draftees.

20. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: ED LAIATU LATU, UCLA

The most productive pass rusher in the country over the past two seasons, Latu earned a 94.5 pass-rush grade and recorded a 22.3% pass-rush win rate from 2022 to 2023. So, why would he not be picked until No. 20? Well, he likely won’t test like an elite or even great athlete, and he has just an adequate build when it comes to length for NFL edge rushers. But he remains adept at getting into the backfield, which is why he is a first-round pick. If the Buccaneers have the chance to grab him to develop alongside YaYa Diaby, it would be ideal.

21. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB KOOL-AID McKINSTRY, ALABAMA

The Colts have played some young cornerbacks this season out of necessity, but none with McKinstry's talent level. The Alabama outside cornerback played more than 1,000 coverage snaps, including 550-plus in press coverage, over the past two seasons, with coverage grades above 80.0 in both years.

22. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON

The Jaguars could use some new life on their interior offensive line. Fautanu has played at left tackle for the Huskies over the past two seasons, but his shorter length might force him inside to guard at the pro level. Length feels like one of the only deficiencies for him, though, and he should thrive at any interior offensive line spot.

23. LOS ANGELES RAMS: OT AMARIUS MIMS, GEORGIA

Record: 9-7

Top-100 picks: 3 (1st, 2nd, 3rd)

Player ADP (via MDS): 23 23

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims is light on experience but overflowing in talent. He moves so smoothly for a player with his measurables. Unfortunately, he was waiting behind upperclassmen for most of 2022 and missed six games due to injury in 2023. His hand placement and footwork need some cleaning up, which will help him consistently hold onto blocks and stay in front of pass rushers, but that can be fixed with more snaps at the next level. He featured at right tackle for Georgia over the past two seasons but could potentially play left tackle, as well.

24. BUFFALO BILLS: WR BRIAN THOMAS JR., LSU

The Bills, still in the playoff hunt, should look to upgrade their WR2 position. Thomas would be the perfect complement to Stefon Diggs. He was one of the top vertical threats in college football this season, with a 12.3-yard average depth of target across more than 1,000 receiving snaps. He is quick enough to defeat press coverage and has the long speed to separate on vertical routes. He would be an easy plug-and-play receiver for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

25. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE

The Chiefs have received a good return on investment with Rashee Rice as an after-the-catch weapon in their passing attack. But they are missing an alpha “X” type on the outside. That can be Coleman, who does struggle to separate against tight coverage — which likely won’t get much better in the pros — but is one of the strongest receivers in the class when it comes to out-muscling defenders at the catch point.

26. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB TERRION ARNOLD, ALABAMA

McKinstry was the top star in Alabama’s secondary to begin the season, but Arnold has emerged as a potential first-rounder, as well. He is a very impressive athlete who has the long speed, quickness and body control to mirror receivers of all shapes and sizes. He recorded five interceptions with 14 forced incompletions this season.

27. DETROIT LIONS: ED BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON

Some prospects perfectly fit a team’s personality, and that is the case here with Trice on a Dan Campbell squad. At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Trice possesses a motor that runs hot at all times. He is giving everything he has (usually with power) on every snap, and it earned him 76 quarterback pressures this season. Him on one side and Hutchinson on the other would be a long day at the office for opposing offensive tackles.

28. HOUSTON TEXANS (via CLE): OL JORDAN MORGAN, ARIZONA

The Texans' offensive line held up better than expected this season. Laremy Tunsil is a cornerstone piece, and Tytus Howard‘s first season in a three-year deal is done. Houston drafted Kenyon Green in the first round in 2022 to man an interior spot, and they drafted Juice Scruggs in the second round last year to man another. Their offensive line investment plan is almost complete.

Morgan played left tackle for the Wildcats over the past two seasons, but I believe he could be a tackle or guard. He has the quick feet to play both but doesn’t have as much redirect strength as needed to be on an island at tackle. Still, he is a fantastic offensive line prospect with great footwork, good hands and an understanding of how to hand fight and counter pass rushers.

29. MIAMI DOLPHINS: OT TYLER GUYTON, OKLAHOMA

Record: 11-5

Top-100 picks: 2 (1st, 2nd)

Player ADP (via MDS): 64 64

Guyton has been lower on the PFF big board because of his raw ability, but in a class full of great athletes along the offensive line, he is the best of the bunch. At 6-foot-7 and nearly 330 pounds, he is athletic enough to play tight end. But he is underdeveloped in a lot of areas. His strike placement and timing are inconsistent, he can be late to identify stunts and delayed rushes and he pushes people more than he really locks them up and blocks them. But an NFL team can help him fix all of that, and you can’t teach how well he moves in pass protection or run blocking.

30. DALLAS COWBOYS: OL GRAHAM BARTON, DUKE

The Cowboys could focus on their offensive line depth at the backend of the first round. Left guard Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz are both free agents at the end of this season, so the team grabbing a player like Barton would be ideal to fill either hole. Barton played left tackle for the Blue Devils over the past two seasons, but his full-time home in the NFL is likely at guard or center due to a lack of tackle measurables. Outside of the length deficiencies, there is a lot to like about his footwork, grip strength and IQ.

31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CB ENNIS RAKESTRAW JR., MISSOURI

The 49ers don't have many “needs,” given they are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. But cornerback certainly feels like a spot where they could use a boost. Rakestraw brings some of the best coverage instincts of any player in this class. He is patient and fundamentally sound against the run and is a good communicator pre-snap.

32. BALTIMORE RAVENS: CB QUINYON MITCHELL, TOLEDO

Mitchell earned elite PFF coverage grades in each of the past two seasons. In fact, no FBS cornerback forced more incompletions over that span (36) than the Toledo cornerback. He was primarily an off-coverage defender with the Rockets but has the quickness to also play press coverage.

33. CAROLINA PANTHERS: WR LADD McCONKEY, GEORGIA

You all know the drill at this point. Pick your favorite receiver prospect on the board when Carolina gets on the clock, and that’s who makes sense for them. Despite being just 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, McConkey is not just a slot receiver. He can win as an outside pass catcher as well with great quickness, adequate long speed and top-tier route running.

59. CLEVELAND BROWNS: WR TEZ WALKER, NORTH CAROLINA

Record: 11-5

Top-100 picks: 2 (2nd, 3rd)

Player ADP (via MDS): 25 25

I am higher on Walker than the NFL might be — hence the higher average draft position in PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — but I’m fine with that. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and his profile includes an elite 94.5 receiving grade against single coverage and a 64.7% separation rate that ranks in the 80th percentile. He’s explosive and possesses great speed. All he needs is some route-running refinement.