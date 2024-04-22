2024 NFL Draft: Early- and late-round fits for every NFL team

• AFC QB fits: A couple of AFC teams would be ideal fits for some of the top quarterbacks in the class.

• Drake Maye remains a top quarterback prospect: Despite recent draft chatter, May should firmly remain on the Commanders' radar at No. 2.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

With the 2024 NFL Draft around the corner, we want to take a look at some ideal early- and late-round targets for teams around the league.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

BLT | BUF | CIN | CLE | DEN | HOU | IND | JAX

KC | LVR | LAC | MIA | NE | NYJ | PIT | TEN

Tackle could be a big need at some point in the near future, and Guyton’s athletic ceiling would make him a good player to invest in. As for Baltimore's secondary, Melton could be a nice inside-out player who can be a contributing corner in the slot or outside.

With Gabe Davis likely on his way out, the Bills need to find that vertical stretch receiver who can truly round out their passing attack. Thomas can be just that. The Bills also are going through major changes in the secondary, and Taylor-Demerson would be a potential starter on the back end.

Latham would be a perfect fit as a natural right tackle – and a powerful one at that. The Bengals also need to improve their tight end room, and Johnson’s athleticism could be a strong play for their passing offense next season.

The Browns are still searching for that vertical threat in their passing offense, and Walker brings exactly that to the wide receiver position. His 4.36-second 40-yard dash proved that. The Browns could also add some youth on their interior defensive line. Davis brings a lot of experience as a reliable run defender who can be a good rotational/depth option.

Truth be told, the Broncos just need any quarterback, so the highest-rated quarterback they can get their hands on would be the best ideal fit. McCarthy fits what they need as a potential starting talent. The Broncos could also use some cornerback depth, and Brownlee can be a priority Day 3 pick after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

With C.J. Stroud‘s emergence last season, it's time to give him some real playmakers to throw to. Tank Dell and Nico Collins are good players, but Mitchell would give them a vertical speed element that can complete the trio. They also could use some edge depth. Kamara may be undersized, but he’s strong, tough and plays with violent hand usage.

I just love the idea of Brock Bowers getting to work with Anthony Richardson in a Shane Steichen offense. Bowers’ yards-after-catch ability and mismatch potential would make him that security blanket player in the offense. They could also need some interior defensive line talent, so they target the former five-star Smith to draft and develop.

The Jaguars could use a reliable player on the interior of their offensive line, and Barton has the talent to start at both guard and center. McGlothern is a big, tall and explosive cornerback who had some really good ball production this season – albeit through some inconsistent play overall.

The Chiefs still need that alpha “X” receiver, and no matter what you think of Keon Coleman, he fits that bill due to his strength and contested-catch ability. I also like the idea of the quick Wingo getting to learn and play next to Chris Jones as another interior pass-rusher.

No Aidan O’Connell slander here, but it does seem like the Raiders will be aggressive to move up for a quarterback this coming draft. Daniels could be a target. He would have no problem throwing those deep passes and slot fades to Davante Adams. They could also be a team that would be interested in taking a home run swing on one of the most talented interior defenders – albeit an inconsistent one – in Taylor.

The Chargers’ passing attack needs more juice. They thought they were getting that in Quentin Johnston – and still might – but they would need more than just him anyway. Nabers immediately becomes a major impact player for the offense. The Chargers also need additions in the cornerback room. James is a fringe mid-round pick, but I’ll cheat a little bit on this exercise just because I like the potential.

The dream for the Dolphins is Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who could push for a starting spot at every position on their offensive line. But whether or not they can address their line in the first round, they’ll continue to monitor possible selections later. Beebe also has multi-position versatility that could come in handy for the Dolphins.

The Patriots need a new quarterback to not only command their offense but also give the franchise some much-needed hope – something they’ve been searching for post-Tom Brady. Maye is that caliber of a player. They also need some new talent in the receiver room. After a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl and Combine, Johnson could be a valuable depth piece.

The Jets need to find someone in the first round who can potentially start as early as Week 1. With plenty of talent and experience, Alt can fulfill that requirement. They’ll also need to add to their playmaker room in the passing game. Smith is a do-it-all kind of offensive weapon who seems to be underrated in this class.

The Steelers added some youth into their secondary last year with Joey Porter Jr., but that shouldn’t stop. Mitchell would be perfect for the opposite JPJ. They could also use some upgrades on the interior, and after a good draft season, Limmer could be a priority Day 3 player.

It seems recent news hints at the Titans taking a receiver with their top pick in this draft, but I still believe the offensive line is the play. Fuaga is a Year 1 starter at right tackle who would be one of the best on that line. Meanwhile, a player like Baker would give their receiving game a boost. He’s an all-around tough receiver who can give you some vertical ability from UCF’s offense.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | CAR | CHI | DAL | DET | GB | LAR |

MIN | NO | NYG | PHI | SF | SEA | TB | WSH

The Cardinals need an alpha WR1 type, and Harrison is the perfect player to fill that role. Bishop is a versatile safety who can be a strong rotational presence in his rookie year and a potential starter down the line.

The Falcons have to get better in the pass-rushing department, especially at edge rusher. Turner would be an ideal fit, providing needed juice off the edge. Atlanta has the giant receivers in Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and Washington could be a productive slot player for them like he was at Virginia.

The Panthers need a reliable receiving option, and after the draft season Pearsall has had, he’s put himself in consideration for that first pick of the second round. They also need cornerback help, particularly someone who could assist in the slot. Smith-Wade’s quickness and aggressive play style could earn him an early starting role.

Williams is the obvious choice here. The Bears need a franchise quarterback, and he’s the best of the bunch in this class. They could still use a nice complementary wide receiver next to D.J. Moore, and McMillan’s consistent ability to win from the slot would fit perfectly.

The Cowboys could have some major shuffling to do along their offensive line. Mims has been training at both left and right tackle and could step in right away. With a lot of carries up for grabs, Benson is a good target early on Day 3.

The Lions have a type: aggressive and physical. Kneeland fits that to a tee and recorded much better agility scores than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine to make a push for a late first-round selection. As for Carson, his calling card as a cornerback is how reliable he can be in run support, something Detroit will gravitate toward.

The Packers have needs at the lower-priority positions when it comes to draft strategies, which means they’ll have a good chance to hit on most, if not all, of them. Nubin is the best safety in this class, and they could lose more than one to free agency. They could also be in dire need of linebacker depth. Gray’s athleticism and coverage potential could be a good get next to Quay Walker.

The Rams did well to get a lot out of their rookie class in 2023, but they still need a lot of pass-rush help on the edge. No one in this class can help them right away like Latu could. Bortolini has enjoyed a nice draft season with a strong showing at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine to be a potential starting NFL center.

The early choice more so references the Vikings' second-round pick, as I don’t think they’ll be using No. 11 on Nix. If they want a quarterback in the first round, they will likely have to trade up. But Nix I like as a Kevin O’Connell fit. Minnesota also needs defensive line help, and Khristian Boyd would be a high-priority Day 3 pick after a stellar Shrine Bowl.

The Saints will have major offensive tackle issues if Ryan Ramczyk doesn’t have many years left in the tank and if Trevor Penning doesn’t improve. Drafting Fuaga would give them flexibility for the future, and he could play at guard early on before then. Hart is a long, athletic cornerback who fits New Orleans' mold.

The Giants need a premium receiver to improve their passing attack, and Nabers would be their immediate WR1 as someone who can play on the outside and in the slot. They are also slated to need some help on the interior of their offensive line. The versatile and experienced Beebe could be an ideal option for them if he’s available early on Day 3.

The Eagles’ secondary wasn’t as strong in 2023 as it was in 2022, and so they will likely upgrade via a priority draft pick. DeJean’s versatility as a cornerback or safety could be key for them. We know Philadelphia doesn’t typically go for linebackers early in the draft, but a fast and powerful tackler like Liufau on Day 3 would be a nice addition for the Eagles in the middle.

Guyton would be an ideal right tackle to play opposite Trent Williams because both are supremely athletic and want to maul any defender in their way. It could be the passing of the torch as Williams gets older. The Niners’ defense is incredibly talented, so much so that they may have the luxury of picking the former five-star Smith and allowing him to develop.

Fautanu can be a plug-and-play interior offensive lineman for the Seahawks at just about any spot; he could even be a swing tackle or a starting tackle for them at some point. Solomon is a smaller edge defender, but he has abnormally long arms for his height and nice explosive ability as a speed rusher.

Barton would be a plug-and-play type of interior offensive lineman who could step in at either left guard or center for the Buccaneers. Brownlee plays an aggressive style of cornerback. Todd Bowles would surely like to get his hands on him as depth for year one before potentially slotting him into a starting role in year two.

There seems to be a lot of overanalyzing when it comes to Drake Maye. He is a legit quarterback prospect and would be a great option for Washington to build its offense around. With the Commanders' tight end room in need of a playmaker in the passing game, even after the signing of Zach Ertz, the athletic Theo Johnson makes sense as a good vertical threat.