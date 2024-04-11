2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 fits for all 32 NFL teams

• The Pittsburgh Steelers are a good fit for another talented Georgia wideout: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a safe pair of hands, dropping none of the 63 catchable targets thrown his way over the past two seasons and averaging 2.47 yards per route run in 2023.

• Once thought to be a future first-round pick, Kalen King is now a top Day 3 target:

As the 2024 NFL Draft rolls on into Days 2 and 3, it will be more about finding diamonds in the rough rather than bona fide stars. Key contributors will be available, and here we’re taking a quick look at one potential fit for each team on Day 3 of the draft.

To read about Day 2 fits for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

A shoulder injury ended the Tennessee cornerback's promising final season in October. He had earned a 72.5 PFF coverage grade or better in seven of eight starts to that point. From 184 coverage snaps, he allowed just 12 receptions for 96 yards and recorded three interceptions and six pass breakups.

A year ago, the idea that King could be available on Day 3 would have seemed impossible. But he earned just a 55.7 PFF coverage grade in 2023, tumbling his draft stock in the process. The 2022 campaign was much better, with King earning a 90.6 PFF coverage grade and recording a combined 12 interceptions and pass breakups.

Jones is coming off his best college season as a pass protector, earning a 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. He allowed just three quarterback pressures, none of which were sacks, from 105 pass-blocking snaps on true pass sets last year.

After transferring to Toledo from Ohio State, Gant starred in a starting role over the past two seasons and was a standout both in coverage and against the run this past year. He finished 2023 with 58 tackles resulting in a defensive stop and missed just 6.3% of his tackle attempts.

Nourzad had a rough outing against Ohio State in the middle of the 2023 season, earning a poor 33.5 PFF grade, but closed out the year with six straight 69.0-plus PFF game grades.

Johnson has the size to make an impact in the NFL. He started the 2023 season well, averaging at least 2.60 yards per route run in five of his first six games. He made much less of an impact down the stretch, though, hitting that mark just once the rest of the season.

Jackson didn’t dominate in his senior season, but there were enough flashes to keep teams interested on Day 3. He finished 2023 with 15 tackles resulting in a defensive stop and earned three straight 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grades to close the campaign.

Smith is a really good athlete, and that’s what interested teams will focus on, because it didn't translate to production in college. He earned a 65.3 PFF grade in 2023.

Allen’s size and power made him tough to bring down in college. He averaged 3.66 yards after contact per carry and forced 145 missed tackles on 596 carries over the past three seasons. He’s just 20 years old, which is in his favor despite his taking on a heavy workload in college.

Kamara is undersized but was very productive in his final college season, bringing the type of motor that teams will love if he’s available on Day 3. He racked up 64 quarterback pressures, including 14 sacks, and earned a 91.2 PFF pass-rushing grade from 342 pass-rushing snaps in 2023.

Roberts earned PFF coverage grades above 72.5 in each of his two seasons at Louisiana Tech but was particularly adept this past season. He allowed just 15 receptions and tallied a combined 10 interceptions and pass breakups across 331 coverage snaps.

Viewed as a first-round prospect coming into the 2023 season, Taylor didn’t show enough consistency to stay at that level. He has the size and flashes on tape that still make him an intriguing prospect, earning an 82.1 PFF pass-rushing grade in his final season at Miami.

A solid pass rusher but a better run defender, Lee registered 21 tackles resulting in a defensive stop in 2023 and finished the season with an 80.4 PFF run-defense grade. He’s a good athlete, and while he is a little on the light side, checking in at 281 pounds at the NFL scouting combine, there’s enough to like on tape for him to hear his name called early on Day 3.

Jones had the best season of his college career in 2023, earning an 89.8 PFF coverage grade that ranked fifth among cornerbacks in this draft class. He surrendered only 13 catches and racked up 11 combined interceptions and pass breakups from 257 coverage snaps.

Zinter earned PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades above 70.0 in each of his final two seasons at Michigan. He is the type of player you can see sticking around in the NFL for a long time. He’s not a great athlete, but his size and college production give him a chance to find success at the next level.

McCaffrey did well for himself in pre-draft workouts, impressing in speed and agility drills. Pair that with his on-field production at Rice, where he averaged 2.11 yards per route run and dropped just three of the 74 catchable passes thrown his way in 2023, and there’s a player who can outperform a Day 3 draft slot.

If Eichenberg had entered the draft last year, he would have likely been viewed as a Day 2 prospect. Struggles in 2023 will have pushed him down some draft boards, but his 2022 season included an 86.8 PFF grade and impressive efforts as a run defender, in coverage and as a pass rusher on blitzes, where he racked up 23 quarterback pressures from 79 pass-rushing snaps.

Nugent followed up a pair of impressive seasons for Stanford in 2021 and 2022 with another strong year in the middle of Michigan’s championship-winning offensive line. He earned a 78.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 76.5 PFF run-blocking grade, and he could develop into a starting center if he lands in the right spot.

Wingo may be undersized, but he can win with quickness and develop into a solid rotational piece in an NFL defensive line with the right coaching. He earned a 77.6 PFF grade in 2023, his third straight season of topping a 73.0 mark.

Bell makes up for his lack of size with explosiveness and quicks. He earned PFF receiving grades above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons. Tough to bring down when he has the ball in his hands, he forced 12 missed tackles on 39 receptions at Florida State last season.

Beebe is good enough to go earlier than Day 3, so it’s surprising to see him so far down most public draft boards. He has three straight seasons with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 87.5 or better and a PFF run-blocking grade of 77.0 or better while proving to be a good athlete for his size.

Tyler Guyton is getting all the attention on the Oklahoma offensive line, but Rouse is good enough that he could make a team very happy if they pick him up on Day 3. After a solid four years at Stanford, he earned an 83.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in his lone season with the Sooners.

Sundell closed out his college stint with a career-best season in 2023. He earned a 78.0 PFF run-blocking grade and an 89.2 PFF pass-blocking grade after allowing just nine pressures from 406 pass-blocking snaps.

Saving his best season for last at Northern Iowa, Boyd flashed serious pass-rushing potential to go along with the run-defending prowess he showed throughout his college career. He finished 2023 with 24 tackles resulting in a defensive stop and 40 quarterback pressures from 365 pass-rushing snaps.

Cowing earned a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 or better in all five of his college seasons between UTEP and Arizona. He’s going to fall down some draft board due to his size, but he has the speed to make an impact for the right NFL team.

Solid in coverage and good against the run in 2023, Bertrand is an intriguing Day 3 prospect because of how he was used as a pass rusher over the past three seasons. He blitzed on 104 snaps in 2023, racking up 30 quarterback pressures, including four sacks and seven quarterback hits.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s college production — headlined by a career-high 535 receiving yards in 2023 — doesn’t scream future NFL starter. However, he does have a safe pair of hands, dropping none of the 63 catchable targets thrown his way over the past two seasons and averaging 2.47 yards per route run in 2023.

Foster, a three-year starter at left tackle in the SEC, could wind up kicking inside to guard at the next level. He earned PFF grades above 80.0 in each of the past three seasons and allowed just 13 quarterback pressures from 449 pass-blocking snaps in 2023.

Smith is the type of player that defensive coordinators who like moveable playmakers will see a lot of potential in. He finished 2023 with 27 tackles resulting in a defensive stop, and even if he doesn’t stick as a rotational defender in the NFL, his play style should allow him to make an impact on special teams.

While he is a little on the small side, Murphy showed he is a good athlete in pre-draft workouts this offseason. Coupled with a solid college career that saw him win 14.8% of his pass-rush reps last season, that athleticism is enough to give him a shot at developing in the NFL.

Eboigbe isn’t much of a pass rusher, but he can be moved around a defensive front and excel as a run defender. He spent 306 snaps lined up outside the offensive tackle and 351 inside in 2023, earning an 86.4 PFF run-defense grade that ranked eighth among all edge and interior defenders in this draft class.

Holker showed a safe pair of hands in his final season in college, dropping just four of the 68 catchable passes thrown his way. He is tough to bring down after the catch, too, forcing 15 missed tackles on 64 receptions last season.