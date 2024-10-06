College Football Week 6: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 6: Every Week 6 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
Eli Stowers helps Vanderbilt shock No. 1 Alabama: Quarterback Diego Pavia recorded a 118.8 passer rating anytime he threw to Stowers, who caught all six of his targets for six first downs on his way to a 93.9 PFF receiving grade.
National
QB: Cam Ward, Miami (FL)
RB: Trevor Etienne, Georgia
WR: Cameron Wright, Coastal Carolina
WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Flex: WR Ricky White, UNLV
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia
C: Logan Zschernitz, Northern Illinois
RG: Spencer Lovell, Nevada
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke
EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
EDGE: James Williams, Nebraska
DI: Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
LB: Tristan Sinclair, Stanford
CB: Ceyair Wright, Nebraska
CB: Trey Amos, Ole Miss
S: AJ Haulcy, Houston
S: Kamren Fabiculanan, Washington
Flex: ED Eric O’Neill, James Madison
SEC
QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
HB: Trevor Etienne, Georgia
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Flex: WR Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
LT: Austin Barber, Florida
LG: Andrej Karic, Tennessee
C: Connor Lew, Auburn
RG: Micah Morris, Georgia
RT: Monroe Freeling, Georgia
EDGE: Landon Jackson, Arkansas
EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DI: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DI: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
LB: Khari Coleman, Ole Miss
LB: Stephen Dix Jr., Arkansas
CB: Trey Amos, Ole Miss
CB: Kayin Lee, Auburn
S: Dalton Brooks, Texas A&M
S: Yam Banks, Ole Miss
Flex: CB Judge Collier, South Carolina
Big Ten
QB: Drew Allar, Penn State
HB: Woody Marks, USC
WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
WR: Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin
TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Flex: WR Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern
LT: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
LG: Drew Evans, Indiana
C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
RG: Bray Lynch, Indiana
RT: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota
EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
EDGE: James Williams, Nebraska
DI: Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB: Dariel Djabome, Rutgers
CB: Ceyair Wright, Nebraska
CB: Eric Rogers, Rutgers
S: Kamren Fabiculanan, Washington
S: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
Flex: CB Theran Johnson, Northwestern
Big 12
QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
HB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
WR: Quentin Skinner, Kansas
TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor
Flex: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia
C: Bryce Foster, Kansas
RG: Alex Doost, Arizona
RT: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
EDGE: T.J. Jackson, West Virginia
EDGE: Tyrin Bradley, West Virginia
DI: Justin Kirkland, Oklahoma State
DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia
LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
LB: Namdi Obiazor, TCU
CB: Ayden Garnes, West Virginia
CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas
S: A.J Haulcey, Houston
S: Dalton Johnson, Arizona
Flex: CB Chasen Johnson, UCF
ACC
QB: Cameron Ward, Miami (FL)
HB: Jamal Haynes, George Tech
WR: Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)
WR: Nate McCollum, North Carolina
TE: Orande Gadsden II, Syracuse
Flex: HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
LT: Jude Bowry, Boston College
LG: Noah Josey, Virginia
C: Weston Franklin, Georgia Tech
RG: Justin Pickett, Duke
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke
EDGE: Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
EDGE: Elijah Roberts, SMU
DI: Simeon Barrow Jr., Miami (FL)
DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh
LB: Tristan Sinclair, Stanford
LB: Brandon George, Pittsburgh
CB: Daryl Porter Jr., Miami (FL)
CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State
S: Keonta Jenkins, Virginia Tech
S: Javon McIntyre, Pittsburgh
Flex: CB Collin Wright, Stanford
Group of Five
QB: Ethan Vasko, Coastal Carolina
HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Jalen Royals, Utah State
WR: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: Cameron Wright, Coastal Carolina
LT: Kage Casey, Boise State
LG: Josh Grabowski, Nevada
C: Logan Szchernitz, Northern Illinois
RG: Spencer Lovell, Nevada
RT: Pat McMurtrie, James Madison
EDGE: Stone Handy, Charlotte
EDGE: Eric O'Neill, James Madison
DI: Darius Alexander, Toledo
DI: Demeco Roland, Southern Miss
LB: Chris Rodgers, Tulane
LB: Andrew Simpson, Boise State
CB: Jamel Johnson, Temple
CB: Tyler Hallum, Kennesaw State
S: Tyjon Jones, UAB
S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois
Flex: CB Jabari Mack, Jacksonville State
Offensive Player of the Week: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
After playing a critical role in upsetting Alabama, Eli Stowers earns Offensive Player of the Week with a 93.5 PFF overall grade. He was perfect from a receiving standpoint, catching all six of his targets for six first downs on his way to a 93.9 PFF receiving grade. His 113 yards accounted for nearly half of Vanderbilt’s passing yards, and 79 came after the catch. Quarterback Diego Pavia and Stowers were certainly clicking, as he recorded a 118.8 passer rating anytime he threw to the tight end.
Defensive Player of the Week: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Rodriguez played a key role in a massive win over Arizona, with three pressures and a forced fumble. All eight of his tackles resulted in failures for the offense. Rodriguez rushed the quarterback only seven times but was able to record a sack on one of them, which gave him a 94.8 PFF pass-rushing grade for the game.
Offensive Line of the Week: West Virginia Mountaineers
The left side of the Mountaineers' line paved the way for the offense in a win over Oklahoma State, helping rack up almost 400 rushing yards. Three of the West Virginia starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades north of 85.0 while allowing no sacks all game. The unit finished with an elite 92.8 PFF pass-blocking grade.