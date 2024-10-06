College Football Week 6: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 6: Every Week 6 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

Eli Stowers helps Vanderbilt shock No. 1 Alabama: Quarterback Diego Pavia recorded a 118.8 passer rating anytime he threw to Stowers, who caught all six of his targets for six first downs on his way to a 93.9 PFF receiving grade.

National

QB: Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

RB: Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR: Cameron Wright, Coastal Carolina

WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Flex: WR Ricky White, UNLV

LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia

C: Logan Zschernitz, Northern Illinois

RG: Spencer Lovell, Nevada

RT: Brian Parker II, Duke

EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

EDGE: James Williams, Nebraska

DI: Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB: Tristan Sinclair, Stanford

CB: Ceyair Wright, Nebraska

CB: Trey Amos, Ole Miss

S: AJ Haulcy, Houston

S: Kamren Fabiculanan, Washington

Flex: ED Eric O’Neill, James Madison

SEC

QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama

HB: Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Flex: WR Terry Bussey, Texas A&M

LT: Austin Barber, Florida

LG: Andrej Karic, Tennessee

C: Connor Lew, Auburn

RG: Micah Morris, Georgia

RT: Monroe Freeling, Georgia

EDGE: Landon Jackson, Arkansas

EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DI: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

DI: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

LB: Khari Coleman, Ole Miss

LB: Stephen Dix Jr., Arkansas

CB: Trey Amos, Ole Miss

CB: Kayin Lee, Auburn

S: Dalton Brooks, Texas A&M

S: Yam Banks, Ole Miss

Flex: CB Judge Collier, South Carolina

Big Ten

QB: Drew Allar, Penn State

HB: Woody Marks, USC

WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

WR: Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin

TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Flex: WR Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern

LT: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

LG: Drew Evans, Indiana

C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

RG: Bray Lynch, Indiana

RT: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota

EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

EDGE: James Williams, Nebraska

DI: Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB: Dariel Djabome, Rutgers

CB: Ceyair Wright, Nebraska

CB: Eric Rogers, Rutgers

S: Kamren Fabiculanan, Washington

S: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Flex: CB Theran Johnson, Northwestern

Big 12

QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

HB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

WR: Quentin Skinner, Kansas

TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor

Flex: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia

C: Bryce Foster, Kansas

RG: Alex Doost, Arizona

RT: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

EDGE: T.J. Jackson, West Virginia

EDGE: Tyrin Bradley, West Virginia

DI: Justin Kirkland, Oklahoma State

DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB: Namdi Obiazor, TCU

CB: Ayden Garnes, West Virginia

CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas

S: A.J Haulcey, Houston

S: Dalton Johnson, Arizona

Flex: CB Chasen Johnson, UCF

ACC

QB: Cameron Ward, Miami (FL)

HB: Jamal Haynes, George Tech

WR: Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

WR: Nate McCollum, North Carolina

TE: Orande Gadsden II, Syracuse

Flex: HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

LT: Jude Bowry, Boston College

LG: Noah Josey, Virginia

C: Weston Franklin, Georgia Tech

RG: Justin Pickett, Duke

RT: Brian Parker II, Duke

EDGE: Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

EDGE: Elijah Roberts, SMU

DI: Simeon Barrow Jr., Miami (FL)

DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh

LB: Tristan Sinclair, Stanford

LB: Brandon George, Pittsburgh

CB: Daryl Porter Jr., Miami (FL)

CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State

S: Keonta Jenkins, Virginia Tech

S: Javon McIntyre, Pittsburgh

Flex: CB Collin Wright, Stanford

Group of Five

QB: Ethan Vasko, Coastal Carolina

HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Jalen Royals, Utah State

WR: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: Cameron Wright, Coastal Carolina

LT: Kage Casey, Boise State

LG: Josh Grabowski, Nevada

C: Logan Szchernitz, Northern Illinois

RG: Spencer Lovell, Nevada

RT: Pat McMurtrie, James Madison

EDGE: Stone Handy, Charlotte

EDGE: Eric O'Neill, James Madison

DI: Darius Alexander, Toledo

DI: Demeco Roland, Southern Miss

LB: Chris Rodgers, Tulane

LB: Andrew Simpson, Boise State

CB: Jamel Johnson, Temple

CB: Tyler Hallum, Kennesaw State

S: Tyjon Jones, UAB

S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois

Flex: CB Jabari Mack, Jacksonville State

Offensive Player of the Week: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

After playing a critical role in upsetting Alabama, Eli Stowers earns Offensive Player of the Week with a 93.5 PFF overall grade. He was perfect from a receiving standpoint, catching all six of his targets for six first downs on his way to a 93.9 PFF receiving grade. His 113 yards accounted for nearly half of Vanderbilt’s passing yards, and 79 came after the catch. Quarterback Diego Pavia and Stowers were certainly clicking, as he recorded a 118.8 passer rating anytime he threw to the tight end.

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Rodriguez played a key role in a massive win over Arizona, with three pressures and a forced fumble. All eight of his tackles resulted in failures for the offense. Rodriguez rushed the quarterback only seven times but was able to record a sack on one of them, which gave him a 94.8 PFF pass-rushing grade for the game.

Offensive Line of the Week: West Virginia Mountaineers

The left side of the Mountaineers' line paved the way for the offense in a win over Oklahoma State, helping rack up almost 400 rushing yards. Three of the West Virginia starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades north of 85.0 while allowing no sacks all game. The unit finished with an elite 92.8 PFF pass-blocking grade.