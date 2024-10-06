PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 6

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 6 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 6.

VANDERBILT 40, ALABAMA 35

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

Pavia earned a 92.1 PFF overall grade in the Commodores' win over top-ranked Alabama. He went 16-for-20 passing for 252 yards with a pair of big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays to his name.

OHIO STATE 35, IOWA 7

Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer

Sawyer, en route to earning an 89.2 PFF overall grade, impressed both as a run defender (76.1 PFF run-defense grade) and a pass-rusher. From 20 pass-rushing snaps, he racked up two sacks, two quarterback hits and a quarterback hurry.

Highest-Graded FBS edge defenders in Week 6

ARKANSAS 19, TENNESSEE 14

Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson

Arkansas' pass rush caused Tennessee problems all game long, and Jackson was at the heart of it. From 34 pass-rushing snaps, he recorded seven pressures, including one sack, and finished the game with a 19.4% pass-rush win rate.

GEORGIA 31, AUBURN 13

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne

Etienne earned a 91.4 PFF overall grade in Week 6 as the Bulldogs' best player on offense. He forced five missed tackles on just 16 carries, with three rushing attempts that went for 15 or more yards.

Highest-Graded FBS Running Backs in Week 6

BOISE STATE 62, UTAH STATE 30

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty’s historic season continued in Week 6, as he found the end zone three times and rushed for 186 yards. He did that all on just 13 carries while forcing five missed tackles and notching 138 of his yards on two of those attempts.