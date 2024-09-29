College Football Week 5: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• Arch Manning announces himself to the college football world: Manning earned the highest PFF overall grade among FBS quarterbacks in Week 5 (94.2).

• Boise State's Ashton Jeanty remains unstoppable: Some 259 rushing yards, 17 forced missed tackles and four touchdowns were the backbone of an elite 94.8 PFF rushing grade for the star in Week 5.

National

QB: Arch Manning, Texas

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR: Omari Hayes, FAU

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR O’Mega Blake, Charlotte

LT: Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas

LG: Caleb Krings, Duke

C: Dominic Serapiglia III, Central Michigan

RG: Caleb Cook, Georgia Southern

RT: Nate Williams, San Diego State

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

EDGE: Eric O’Neill, James Madison

DI: David Gusta, Washington State

DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville

LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

CB: DJ Barkside, James Madison

CB: Zah Frazier, UTSA

S: Rayuan Lane III, Navy

S: Bryan Addison, UCLA

Flex: S John Bullock, Nebraska

SEC

QB: Arch Manning, Texas

RB: Caden Durham, LSU

WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss

TE: Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma

Flex: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

LG: Garrett Dellinger, LSU

C: Eli Cox, Kentucky

RG: Joshua Braun, Arkansas

RT: Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas

EDGE: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

DI: Vernon Broughton, Texas

DI: Jermayne Lole, Texas

LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

CB: Will Lee III, Texas A&M

CB: Red Morgan, Alabama

S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss

S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Flex: CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas

Big Ten

QB: Hudson Card, Purdue

RB: Roman Hemby, Maryland

WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

WR: Denzel Boston, Washington

TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Flex: WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

LT: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

LG: Tyler Cooper. Minnesota

C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

RG: Marcus Harper II, Oregon

RT: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

EDGE: Mikail Kamara, Indiana

DI: Jayvon Parker, Washington

DI: Elijah Hills, Wisconsin

LB: John Bullock, Nebraska

LB: Jordan Turner, Michigan State

CB: Jyaire Hill, Michigan

CB: Ceyair Wright, Nebraska

S: Bryan Addison, UCLA

S: Preston Zachman, Wisconsin

Flex: CB Ethan Robinson, Minnesota

Big 12

QB: Jake Retzlaff, BYU

RB: DJ Giddens, Kansas State

WR: De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State

WR: Dorian Singer. Utah

TE: Keyan Burnett, Arizona

Flex: WR Jack Bech, TCU

LT: Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas

LG: Hadley Panzer, Kansas State

C: Bryce Foster, Kansas

RG: Austin Leausa, BYU

RT: Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

EDGE: Tyler Batty, BYU

EDGE: Tre Smith, Arizona

DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DI: J.R. Singleton, Iowa State

LB: Hershey McLaurin, Houston

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

CB: Korie Black, Oklahoma State

CB: Cobee Bryant, Kansas

S: Devin Lemear, Baylor

S: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

ACC

QB: Hank Bachmeier, Wake Forest

RB: Star Thomas, Duke

WR: Jackson Meeks, Syracuse

WR: J.J. Jones, North Carolina

TE: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

Flex: WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

LT: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest

LG: Caleb Krings, Duke

C: Matt Craycraft, Duke

RG: Justin Pickett, Duke

RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

EDGE: Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

EDGE: Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest

DI: Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State

DI: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia State

LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville

LB: Kobe Wilson. SMU

CB: Collin Wright, Stanford

CB: Jayden Bellamy, Syracuse

S: Jonathan McGill, SMU

S: Kerry Martin Jr., North Carolina State

Flex: CB Clarence Lewis, Syracuse

Group of Five

QB: Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Chrishon McCray, Kent State

WR: O'Mega Blake, Charlotte

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Omari Hayes, Florida Atlantic

LT: Kage Casey, Boise State

LG: Bill Katsigiannis, Army

C: Dominic Serapiglia III, Central Michigan

RG: Caleb Cook, Georgia Southern

RT: Nate Williams, San Diego State

EDGE: Eric O'Neill, James Madison

EDGE: Fisher Camac, UNLV

DI: Marcus Moore Jr., Akron

DI: Dylan Shelton, Eastern Michigan

LB: Brevin Randle, UTSA

LB: Jamal Ligon, UTSA

CB: DJ Barksdale, James Madison

CB: Zah Frazier, UTSA

S: Rayuan Lane III, Navy

S: Evan Jackson, North Texas

Flex: CB Dontae Balfour, Charlotte

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Meeting expectations with the name “Manning” on the back of your jersey is a gargantuan task, but Arch did so in Week 5. Texas’ offense struggled early against Mississippi State, but Manning got them rolling with a career-high 335 passing yards on his way to a 94.2 PFF overall grade. He recorded three big-time throws to match his three touchdowns in the game.

There may not be a quarterback controversy in Austin quite yet, but Longhorns fans know that that position is in good hands no matter who the starter is.

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Stanquan Clark, Louisville Cardinals

It feels like a new player steps up each week for the Cardinals' stout defense. Middle linebacker Stanquan Clark finished with an elite 96.4 PFF run-defense grade against Notre Dame after notching seven tackles, two pressures and a forced fumble.

Offensive Line of the Week: Duke Blue Devils

Duke was down 20-0 before storming back to take down rival North Carolina, 21-20. Their offensive line ultimately kept them in it, giving the run game life with a 93.7 PFF run-blocking grade. That was the highest mark among all Power Four teams in Week 5.