College Football Week 5: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

2Y7923K AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown during the SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 28, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Mitch Kaiser

• Arch Manning announces himself to the college football world: Manning earned the highest PFF overall grade among FBS quarterbacks in Week 5 (94.2).

• Boise State's Ashton Jeanty remains unstoppable: Some 259 rushing yards, 17 forced missed tackles and four touchdowns were the backbone of an elite 94.8 PFF rushing grade for the star in Week 5.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

National

QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Omari Hayes, FAU
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR O’Mega Blake, Charlotte
LT: Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
LG: Caleb Krings, Duke
C: Dominic Serapiglia III, Central Michigan
RG: Caleb Cook, Georgia Southern
RT: Nate Williams, San Diego State

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
EDGE: Eric O’Neill, James Madison
DI: David Gusta, Washington State
DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville
LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
CB: DJ Barkside, James Madison
CB: Zah Frazier, UTSA
S: Rayuan Lane III, Navy
S: Bryan Addison, UCLA
Flex: S John Bullock, Nebraska

SEC

QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Caden Durham, LSU
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss
TE: Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma
Flex: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
LG: Garrett Dellinger, LSU
C: Eli Cox, Kentucky
RG: Joshua Braun, Arkansas
RT: Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
EDGE: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
DI: Vernon Broughton, Texas
DI: Jermayne Lole, Texas
LB: Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
CB: Will Lee III, Texas A&M
CB: Red Morgan, Alabama
S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss
S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Flex: CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas

Big Ten

QB: Hudson Card, Purdue
RB: Roman Hemby, Maryland
WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
WR: Denzel Boston, Washington
TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Flex: WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
LT: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
LG: Tyler Cooper. Minnesota
C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
RG: Marcus Harper II, Oregon
RT: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
EDGE: Mikail Kamara, Indiana
DI: Jayvon Parker, Washington
DI: Elijah Hills, Wisconsin
LB: John Bullock, Nebraska
LB: Jordan Turner, Michigan State
CB: Jyaire Hill, Michigan
CB: Ceyair Wright, Nebraska
S: Bryan Addison, UCLA
S: Preston Zachman, Wisconsin
Flex: CB Ethan Robinson, Minnesota

Big 12

QB: Jake Retzlaff, BYU
RB: DJ Giddens, Kansas State
WR: De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State
WR: Dorian Singer. Utah
TE: Keyan Burnett, Arizona
Flex: WR Jack Bech, TCU
LT: Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
LG: Hadley Panzer, Kansas State
C: Bryce Foster, Kansas
RG: Austin Leausa, BYU
RT: Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

EDGE: Tyler Batty, BYU
EDGE: Tre Smith, Arizona
DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DI: J.R. Singleton, Iowa State
LB: Hershey McLaurin, Houston
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
CB: Korie Black, Oklahoma State
CB: Cobee Bryant, Kansas
S: Devin Lemear, Baylor
S: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State
Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

ACC

QB: Hank Bachmeier, Wake Forest
RB: Star Thomas, Duke
WR: Jackson Meeks, Syracuse
WR: J.J. Jones, North Carolina
TE: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)
Flex: WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
LT: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest
LG: Caleb Krings, Duke
C: Matt Craycraft, Duke
RG: Justin Pickett, Duke
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

EDGE: Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke
EDGE: Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest
DI: Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State
DI: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia State
LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville
LB: Kobe Wilson. SMU
CB: Collin Wright, Stanford
CB: Jayden Bellamy, Syracuse
S: Jonathan McGill, SMU
S: Kerry Martin Jr., North Carolina State
Flex: CB Clarence Lewis, Syracuse

Group of Five

QB: Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Chrishon McCray, Kent State
WR: O'Mega Blake, Charlotte
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Omari Hayes, Florida Atlantic
LT: Kage Casey, Boise State
LG: Bill Katsigiannis, Army
C: Dominic Serapiglia III, Central Michigan
RG: Caleb Cook, Georgia Southern
RT: Nate Williams, San Diego State

EDGE: Eric O'Neill, James Madison
EDGE: Fisher Camac, UNLV
DI: Marcus Moore Jr., Akron
DI: Dylan Shelton, Eastern Michigan
LB: Brevin Randle, UTSA
LB: Jamal Ligon, UTSA
CB: DJ Barksdale, James Madison
CB: Zah Frazier, UTSA
S: Rayuan Lane III, Navy
S: Evan Jackson, North Texas
Flex: CB Dontae Balfour, Charlotte

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Meeting expectations with the name “Manning” on the back of your jersey is a gargantuan task, but Arch did so in Week 5. Texas’ offense struggled early against Mississippi State, but Manning got them rolling with a career-high 335 passing yards on his way to a 94.2 PFF overall grade. He recorded three big-time throws to match his three touchdowns in the game.

There may not be a quarterback controversy in Austin quite yet, but Longhorns fans know that that position is in good hands no matter who the starter is. 

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Stanquan Clark, Louisville Cardinals

It feels like a new player steps up each week for the Cardinals' stout defense. Middle linebacker Stanquan Clark finished with an elite 96.4 PFF run-defense grade against Notre Dame after notching seven tackles, two pressures and a forced fumble.

Offensive Line of the Week: Duke Blue Devils

Duke was down 20-0 before storming back to take down rival North Carolina, 21-20. Their offensive line ultimately kept them in it, giving the run game life with a 93.7 PFF run-blocking grade. That was the highest mark among all Power Four teams in Week 5.

