PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 5

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 5 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 5.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

TEXAS 35, MISSISSIPPI STATE 13

Texas QB Arch Manning

Manning, in just his second career start, earned a 94.2 PFF overall grade in the Longhorns' win over the Bulldogs. He went 26-for-31 for 335 yards and two touchdowns, with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays on the day.

ALABAMA 41, GEORGIA 34

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Milroe was almost flawless as Alabama took down Georgia, going 27-for-33 for 374 yards, with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He tallied four big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, and he picked up another 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a runner.

Highest-Graded FBS QBs | Week 5

OHIO STATE 38, MICHIGAN STATE 7

Ohio State WRs Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith

The Buckeyes' top receiving duo had a big day in the team's win over Michigan State. Smith averaged 2.59 yards per route run, earning an 81.9 PFF receiving grade, and picked up 83 yards on five catches. Egbuka earned a 73.9 PFF receiving grade and averaged 3.10 yards per route run. His stat line could have been even better if not for a pair of drops.

KENTUCKY 20, OLE MISS 17

Kentucky LB D'Eryk Jackson

Jackson was tremendous against the run in the Wildcats' win, earning an 87.7 PFF run-defense grade. Four of his five tackles on the day resulted in a defensive stop. In coverage, he allowed two receptions for only 16 yards.

Highest-Graded FBS LBs in Run Defense | Week 5

OREGON 34, UCLA 13

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel had another impressive outing as the Ducks took down the Bruins, going 31-for-41 for 278 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He made a pair of big-time throws compared to one turnover-worthy play while recording an 87.5% adjusted completion percentage.