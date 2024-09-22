College Football Week 4: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 4: Every Week 4 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart goes off against Georgia Southern: Dart racked up six big-time throws — tied for the most in a game this season by any quarterback.

National

QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss

WR: Devonte Ross, Troy

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Dane Key, Kentucky

LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech

LG: Brian Felter, Rutgers

C: Zeke Correll, NC State

RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army

RT: Lucas Scott, Army

EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

EDGE: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

DI: David Gusta, Washington State

DI: Rene Konga, Louisville

LB: Dariel Djabome, Rutgers

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

CB: Tamarion Crumpley, Pittsburgh

CB: Terrence Spence, James Madison

S: Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State

S: Josiah Cox, New Mexico State

Flex: S Jack Tchienchou, Tulane

SEC

QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB: Jaydon Blue, Texas

WR: Dane Key, Kentucky

WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss

TE: Mason Taylor, LSU

Flex: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

LT: Will Campbell, LSU

LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

C: Kolinu'u Faaiu, Texas A&M

RG: Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri

RT: Armand Membou, Missouri

EDGE: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

EDGE: Trace Ford, Oklahoma

DI: Elijah Simmons, Tennessee

DI: Chris McClellan, Missouri

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

CB: O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

S: TJ Metcalf, Arkansas

S: Michael Taaffe, Texas

Flex: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Big Ten

QB: Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland

RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Tai Felton, Maryland

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

TE: Jack Velling, Michigan State

Flex: WR Omari Evans, Penn State

LT: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

LG: Bryan Felter, Rutgers

C: Gus Zilinskas, Rutgers

RG: Connor Colby, Iowa

RT: Tyler Needham, Rutgers

EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

EDGE: Voi Tunuufi, Washington

DI: Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

DI: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

LB: Dariel Djabome, Rutgers

LB: Kydran Jenkins, Purdue

CB: Will Johnson, Michigan

CB: Jyaire Hill, Michigan

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

S: Kerry Brown, Minnesota

Flex: CB Jaylin Smith, USC

Big 12

QB: Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

RB: Micah Bernard, Utah

WR: Jack Bech, TCU

WR: Hudson Clement, West Virginia

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

Flex: WR Luke Grimm, Kansas

LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

LG: Weylin Lapuaho, BYU

C: Connor Pay, BYU

RG: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

RT: Tyler Miller, Iowa State

EDGE: Tyrin Bradley, West Virginia

EDGE: T.J. Jackson, West Virginia

DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia

DI: Junior Tafuna, Utah

LB: Jared Bartlett, Cincinnati

LB: Nikhai Hill-Green, Colorado

CB: Jakob Robinson, BYU

CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado

S: Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State

S: Alaka'i Gilman, Utah

Flex: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

ACC

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB: Xavier Brown, Virginia

WR: Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville

WR: Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech

TE: Nicky Dalmolin, Duke

Flex: WR Isaiah Horton, Miami (FL)

LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech

LG: Logan Taylor, Boston College

C: Zeke Correll, NC State

RG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

RT: PJ Williams, SMU

EDGE: Elijah Roberts, SMU

EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson

DI: Rene Konga, Louisville

DI: Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB: Alex Howard, Duke

CB: Tamarion Crumpley, Pittsburgh

CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

S: Terry Moore, Duke

S: Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Flex: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

Group of Five

QB: Owen McCown, UTSA

RB: Fluff Bothwell, South Alabama

WR: Devonte Ross, Troy

WR: WR Nick Nash, San Jose State

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: Kenny Odom, UTEP

LT: Connor Finucane, Army

LG: Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky

C: CJ James Jr., UTSA

RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army

RT: Lucas Scott, Army

EDGE: Kameron Olds, Kent State

EDGE: Dion Crawford, Buffalo

DI: Malaki Ta'ase, New Mexico State

DI: Skyler Gill-Howard, Northern Illinois

LB: Tyler Martinez, New Mexico State

LB: Laletia Hale, Jacksonville State

CB: Terrence Spence, James Madison

CB: Dom Jones, Colorado State

S: Josiah Cox, New Mexico State

S: Jack Tchienchou, Tulane

Flex: CB Josh Moten, Marshall

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart continued to boost his Heisman stock with a 382-yard, four-touchdown performance to earn a 92.3 PFF passing grade in Week 4. His six big-time throws were the second most recorded in a single game this season. Dart generated a perfect passer rating when targeting wide receiver Tre Harris, who accounted for 225 of his passing yards.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart put together one of the best games we’ve seen from an edge rusher all season, ultimately putting Michigan in a position to win. Eight pressures, three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble were enough for Stewart to earn an elite 94.9 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Offensive Line of the Week: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers’ line has been dominant so far but had not been challenged until this week. The Scarlet Knights passed the test against Virginia Tech with flying colors, recording a 95.7 team grade. Their five offensive linemen each produced a pass-blocking efficiency percentage above 93.5%.