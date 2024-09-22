College Football Week 4: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 4: Every Week 4 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart goes off against Georgia Southern: Dart racked up six big-time throws — tied for the most in a game this season by any quarterback.
National
QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss
WR: Devonte Ross, Troy
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Dane Key, Kentucky
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech
LG: Brian Felter, Rutgers
C: Zeke Correll, NC State
RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army
RT: Lucas Scott, Army
EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
EDGE: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
DI: David Gusta, Washington State
DI: Rene Konga, Louisville
LB: Dariel Djabome, Rutgers
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
CB: Tamarion Crumpley, Pittsburgh
CB: Terrence Spence, James Madison
S: Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State
S: Josiah Cox, New Mexico State
Flex: S Jack Tchienchou, Tulane
SEC
QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
RB: Jaydon Blue, Texas
WR: Dane Key, Kentucky
WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss
TE: Mason Taylor, LSU
Flex: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
LT: Will Campbell, LSU
LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Kolinu'u Faaiu, Texas A&M
RG: Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri
RT: Armand Membou, Missouri
EDGE: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
EDGE: Trace Ford, Oklahoma
DI: Elijah Simmons, Tennessee
DI: Chris McClellan, Missouri
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
CB: O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
S: TJ Metcalf, Arkansas
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas
Flex: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
Big Ten
QB: Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland
RB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Tai Felton, Maryland
WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
TE: Jack Velling, Michigan State
Flex: WR Omari Evans, Penn State
LT: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
LG: Bryan Felter, Rutgers
C: Gus Zilinskas, Rutgers
RG: Connor Colby, Iowa
RT: Tyler Needham, Rutgers
EDGE: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
EDGE: Voi Tunuufi, Washington
DI: Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
DI: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
LB: Dariel Djabome, Rutgers
LB: Kydran Jenkins, Purdue
CB: Will Johnson, Michigan
CB: Jyaire Hill, Michigan
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Kerry Brown, Minnesota
Flex: CB Jaylin Smith, USC
Big 12
QB: Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
RB: Micah Bernard, Utah
WR: Jack Bech, TCU
WR: Hudson Clement, West Virginia
TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah
Flex: WR Luke Grimm, Kansas
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Weylin Lapuaho, BYU
C: Connor Pay, BYU
RG: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
RT: Tyler Miller, Iowa State
EDGE: Tyrin Bradley, West Virginia
EDGE: T.J. Jackson, West Virginia
DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia
DI: Junior Tafuna, Utah
LB: Jared Bartlett, Cincinnati
LB: Nikhai Hill-Green, Colorado
CB: Jakob Robinson, BYU
CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado
S: Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State
S: Alaka'i Gilman, Utah
Flex: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
ACC
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Xavier Brown, Virginia
WR: Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
WR: Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech
TE: Nicky Dalmolin, Duke
Flex: WR Isaiah Horton, Miami (FL)
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech
LG: Logan Taylor, Boston College
C: Zeke Correll, NC State
RG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
RT: PJ Williams, SMU
EDGE: Elijah Roberts, SMU
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
DI: Rene Konga, Louisville
DI: Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB: Alex Howard, Duke
CB: Tamarion Crumpley, Pittsburgh
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
S: Terry Moore, Duke
S: Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Flex: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Group of Five
QB: Owen McCown, UTSA
RB: Fluff Bothwell, South Alabama
WR: Devonte Ross, Troy
WR: WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: Kenny Odom, UTEP
LT: Connor Finucane, Army
LG: Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky
C: CJ James Jr., UTSA
RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army
RT: Lucas Scott, Army
EDGE: Kameron Olds, Kent State
EDGE: Dion Crawford, Buffalo
DI: Malaki Ta'ase, New Mexico State
DI: Skyler Gill-Howard, Northern Illinois
LB: Tyler Martinez, New Mexico State
LB: Laletia Hale, Jacksonville State
CB: Terrence Spence, James Madison
CB: Dom Jones, Colorado State
S: Josiah Cox, New Mexico State
S: Jack Tchienchou, Tulane
Flex: CB Josh Moten, Marshall
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Dart continued to boost his Heisman stock with a 382-yard, four-touchdown performance to earn a 92.3 PFF passing grade in Week 4. His six big-time throws were the second most recorded in a single game this season. Dart generated a perfect passer rating when targeting wide receiver Tre Harris, who accounted for 225 of his passing yards.
Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Stewart put together one of the best games we’ve seen from an edge rusher all season, ultimately putting Michigan in a position to win. Eight pressures, three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble were enough for Stewart to earn an elite 94.9 PFF pass-rushing grade.
Offensive Line of the Week: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers’ line has been dominant so far but had not been challenged until this week. The Scarlet Knights passed the test against Virginia Tech with flying colors, recording a 95.7 team grade. Their five offensive linemen each produced a pass-blocking efficiency percentage above 93.5%.