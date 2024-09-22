PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 4

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 4 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 4.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

OHIO STATE 49, MARSHALL 14

Ohio State G Donovan Jackson

Jackson dominated in his return to action for the Buckeyes this week, earning an 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing zero pressures from 23 pass-blocking snaps. He was even better as a run-blocker, posting a career-high 88.1 PFF run-blocking grade.

Highest-Graded Guards in Week 4

TEXAS 51, LOUISIANA-MONROE 3

Texas QB Arch Manning

There were some big plays from Manning in his first career start, but he is clearly not a finished product. He pushed the ball downfield, with an average depth of target of 14.8 yards, but made a pair of turnover-worthy plays and earned a 57.5 PFF overall grade.

TENNESSEE 25, OKLAHOMA 15

Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs

Josephs was solid as a pass-rusher, racking up three hurries from 17 pass-rushing snaps, but he really impressed against the run. Across just 12 run-defense snaps, he earned a 99.3 PFF run-defense grade thanks to two forced fumbles on two tackles.

MICHIGAN 27, USC 24

Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart

Stewart was unblockable off the edge for the Wolverines, earning a 94.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in a win over USC. He finished the game with a 31.4% pass-rush win rate and racked up a pair of sacks, three quarterback hits and three hurries.

Highest-Graded Edge Defenders in Week 4

COLORADO 38, BAYLOR 31

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Hunter played every snap on defense for Colorado and wasn’t targeted a single time from 26 coverage snaps. He finished the game with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 81 of the Buffaloes' 92 offensive snaps, too, averaging 2.60 yards per route run.