College Football Week 2 Preview: Storylines, matchups and predictions for the five biggest games

• Texas-Michigan: This top-10 showdown might be the biggest non-conference game of the entire college football season.

• Colorado-Nebraska: This game features two high-profile quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Raiola.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

The college football season began with a bang last week, as three games featured ranked teams going head to head.

While Week 2 has only two ranked matchups, we do have our first top-10 showdown of the season and a few other very intriguing contests.

Here are the storylines to know, matchups to watch and predictions for the five biggest games of Week 2.

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Michigan Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX)

Storyline to know: Possibly the biggest non-conference game of the year

As of now, Saturday’s showdown between the Longhorns and the Wolverines is the only non-conference game between two top-10 teams. As such, this matchup has massive playoff implications. While still very early in the season, the loser could find it difficult to crack the 12-team playoff field since each team has at least two more games against currently ranked opponents.

Texas still has to host top-ranked Georgia and plays No. 15 Oklahoma, while Michigan will welcome in No. 7 Oregon and No. 13 USC before traveling to second-ranked Ohio State at the end of the year.

Matchup to watch when Michigan has the ball: Colston Loveland vs. Texas’ secondary

Michigan will find ways to manufacture production in the running game, but there was some concern heading into the season about whether their passing attack could recover from the losses of players like J.J. McCarthy, Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. Through one game, those concerns remain. New quarterback Davis Warren posted a respectable 72.9 PFF passing grade last week against Fresno State, but he averaged just 4.7 yards per attempt and completed only one of his five passes that traveled at least 10 yards.

Perhaps a greater issue for the Wolverines is the play of their wide receivers. That group combined to catch eight passes totaling 34 yards in Week 1. Just four of those eight receptions resulted in a first down. Luckily, Michigan can rely on the best tight end in the country, Colston Loveland.

Colston Loveland Week 1 | 2024 Season

Receptions 8 Receiving Yards 87 Receiving Grade 85.6 First Downs/Touchdowns 5 Snaps at WR 19/46

Loveland is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. More than 60% of his routes were run from a wide receiver alignment. Sixty-nine of his 87 receiving yards were collected when he was lined up as a wide receiver, as well. The Wolverines’ passing game is currently centered on Loveland’s ability to move around in their offensive formations.

He may need to be even better than he was last week if Michigan is going to win. Texas’ secondary is very comfortable when playing downhill and defending short passes. Last season, the Longhorns ranked 24th in the FBS in coverage grade on passes thrown less than 10 yards. They struggled to defend vertical passing concepts and finished 118th in coverage grade on passes thrown at least 10 yards in the air.

If Michigan wide receivers can’t create separation downfield, then Loveland will have to carry their passing game again.

Matchup to watch when Texas has the ball: Can Quinn Ewers deliver once again in a hostile environment against an elite defense?

While certainly not perfect, Quinn Ewers always seems to deliver when the lights are brightest. When he made his second career start against Alabama in 2022, he posted a 90.2 PFF overall grade with three big-time throws in the first quarter before being knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury. He was just as good the following year against the Crimson Tide, earning a 90.6 PFF passing grade with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the Longhorns’ upset victory in Tuscaloosa. Alabama fielded a top-10 graded defense in the nation in each of the past two seasons.

Ewers will need to be similarly brilliant to overcome this Michigan defense, which might be the most loaded unit in the country. Six Wolverine defenders made the top 10 of our preseason position rankings, while defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson are currently the top two prospects on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board.

Predictions

Max: Texas 24, Michigan 17

Michigan struggles to find its identity as an offense, and Ewers delivers just enough for the Longhorns to pull out a massive road win.

Dalton: Texas 24, Michigan 16

As long as Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns stay away from turnovers, they’ll score just enough points to escape Ann Arbor with a victory.

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes (3:30 P.M. EST on CBS)

Storyline to know: Can Kirk Ferentz continue his dominance over Matt Campbell?

Matt Campbell has done a phenomenal job in his nine years as Iowa State’s head coach. In 2020, he led the Cyclones to their only top-10 finish in school history. However, he’s had a difficult time with his in-state rival. Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have beaten Iowa State in seven of their past eight meetings with a 6-1 record over Campbell.

Matchup to watch when Iowa has the ball: Iowa State’s defensive line vs. Iowa’s offensive line

The Cyclones' defensive line will be under the microscope in this game, especially with their linebacker unit decimated by injuries. They struggled against Iowa in last year’s game between these two teams, as they did throughout the 2023 season, and their pass rush will need to be better moving forward.

Iowa State Defensive Line | 2023

Total Rank (out of 133) Pass-Rush Grade 60.9 125th Pressure % 21.9% 108th Pass-Rush Win % 17.5% T-130th Sacks 11 T-121st

The Cyclones have talented perimeter players on defense, but they struggled to replace Will McDonald IV last season — and that trend may be continuing the year. Facing the FCS' North Dakota last week, they posted a mediocre 65.5 team pass-rush grade and their defensive line racked up just five pressures across 40 North Dakota pass plays.

Iowa’s offense, last year and last week, has looked at least functional with a healthy Cade McNamara under center. He posted a 90.3 clean-pocket grade last week, albeit while facing Illinois State. The point remains, however, that almost any quarterback has a chance to succeed if given a clean pocket the vast majority of the time.

If Iowa State can’t generate pressure, they could again find themselves on the losing end of this rivalry.

Matchup to watch when Iowa State has the ball: Will Iowa dominate Iowa State up front?

Iowa State’s biggest issue last year was easily their offensive line. The Cyclones’ front-five was the lowest-graded unit in the Power Five and the second-lowest-graded unit in the country (47.4). They were also the Power Five’s worst offensive line in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades.

Iowa State brought back all five starters from 2023 but struggled to generate movement in the run game this past weekend, even against an FCS opponent in North Dakota. The offensive line finished with just a 49.9 run-blocking grade, the third-worst mark by a Power Four line this week. That could be a major issue against an Iowa defense that led the FBS in run-defense grade last season (93.6).

Predictions

Max: Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

Iowa dominates in the trenches and wins a defensive slugfest.

Dalton: Iowa 19, Iowa State 10

Iowa is better in the trenches, and they prevent explosive passes better than any team in the nation. It’ll be a slow grind, but the Hawkeyes get the win at home.

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 24 NC State Wolfpack (7:30 P.M. EST on ABC)

Storyline to know: Two teams that handled their Week 1 FCS opponents very differently

The Volunteers and the Wolfpack both started off their respective seasons with a home game against an FCS opponent. That’s about where the similarities end.

Tennessee took care of business with a 69-3 win over Chattanooga. Redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava lived up to the five-star hype in his first regular-season start, posting a 91.2 PFF passing grade that tied for eighth among FBS quarterbacks in Week 1.

The Wolfpack weren't able to go on cruise control in their game. Then-No. 24 NC State was even losing to Western Carolina heading into the fourth quarter before pulling away for a 38-21 victory.

Matchup to watch when NC State has the ball: Anthony Belton and Jacarrius Peak vs. James Pearce Jr.

A lot went wrong for NC State last week during its surprisingly close victory over FCS opponent Western Carolina. One area where they did excel was in pass protection. They posted an excellent 86.5 team pass-blocking grade after Grayson McCall was pressured on just nine of his 44 dropbacks.

The Wolfpack face an entirely different challenge this week in superstar edge defender James Pearce Jr., who may be the best pass-rusher in college football.

James Pearce Jr. | 2023 Pass-Rush Metrics and Power Five Rank

Pass-Rush Grade 91.9 3rd Pressures 52 T-11th Sacks 13 T-2nd Pass-Rush Win Rate 21.8% T-3rd

Blocking Pearce is the first priority for NC State’s passing game this week. That task falls upon the shoulders of their offensive tackles, Anthony Belton and Jacarrius Peak.

Left tackle Belton is a legitimate NFL prospect who has shined in pass protection over the past couple of years. His 78.0 PFF pass-blocking grade since the start of 2022 is a top-30 mark among Power Five tackles.

Peak earned the starting job at right tackle late last season and finished the year with a solid 70.7 PFF pass-blocking grade as a redshirt freshman. He started his sophomore year in terrific fashion last week, allowing no pressure on 46 pass-blocking reps and earning an outstanding 86.4 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Protecting McCall, who earned a career-low 51.1 PFF passing grade under pressure last season, is paramount for NC State. The matchup between his offensive tackles and James Pearce Jr. could decide the game.

Matchup to watch when Tennessee has the ball: Nico Iamaleava vs. NC State’s secondary

Iamaleava has been nothing short of spectacular through two career starts. He has a 91.7 PFF passing grade across the bowl game against Iowa last year and last weekend’s game against Chattanooga, with four big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He has a rocket launcher attached to his right shoulder and appears to already have complete command of Josh Heupel’s offense.

The best part of the Wolfpack’s defense is their secondary, which entered the season as a top-15 unit in college football. Cornerback Aydan White is the star of the group and the sixth-most valuable returning Power Five cornerback since 2022, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. NC State also added some talented defensive backs through the transfer portal, including Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman and Ohio State slot cornerback Ja’Had Carter, who is set to make his Wolfpack debut after missing the Western Carolina game with an injury.

It’s worth mentioning that NC State will be without senior safety Devan Boykin, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.

Predictions

Max: Tennessee 35, NC State 24

Iamaleava continues the torrid start to his career and leads the Volunteers to a victory in Charlotte.

Dalton: Tennessee 42, NC State 28

NC State struggled last week. Iamaleava is the perfect player for Josh Heupel’s offense. The Volunteers overwhelm NC State for a big non-conference win.

Colorado Buffaloes at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7:30 P.M. EST on NBC)

Storyline to know: Two quarterbacks who are must-see TV

There might not be two quarterbacks in college football who are more closely watched than the two in this game. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be one of the top signal-callers in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he picked up right where he left off last year in the season opener, posting a 90.7 PFF overall grade with five big-time throws — tied for the most in the FBS in Week 1.

Dylan Raiola is the chosen one for Nebraska as the first five-star recruit for the Cornhuskers in 19 years. The true freshman looked strong against UTEP with a 79.5 PFF overall grade, the best debut by a true freshman quarterback in six years.

Matchup to watch when Colorado has the ball: Shedeur Sanders vs. Nebraska’s pass rush

Superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders has proven time and again that, if he is protected, he will shred an opposing defense. Last season, he trailed only Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in clean-pocket passing grade (92.7).

In the matchup between these two teams last year, the Cornhuskers gave Sanders too much time to operate, and he made their defense pay for it.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Nebraska in 2023 | Throws in 2.5 seconds or more

Passing Grade 92.3 Yards per Attempt 9.6 Adjusted Completion % 83.3% Passing TDs 2 Big-Time Throws 2

Colorado’s offensive line played arguably its best game last year against Nebraska. Consequently, the Cornhuskers' defensive line played one of its worst. That lack of a pass rush was a theme for Nebraska throughout 2023.

The Cornhuskers ranked 90th in the FBS last season in pass-rush grade (69.7). No player recorded even 30 quarterback pressures. That weakness remained last week versus UTEP, as they recorded a 62.2 PFF pass-rush grade.

Sanders has consistently shown a mastery of diagnosing coverages. He just needs enough time to allow his eyes and arm to work. Nebraska needs to win in the trenches to disrupt Sanders’ rhythm in the pocket.

Matchup to watch when Nebraska has the ball: Will Colorado be as aggressive in man coverage as last week?

Under new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, Colorado ran Cover 1 on 48 of its 69 defensive plays (69.6%) against North Dakota State, with varying levels of success. The Buffaloes allowed 5.9 yards per play on those snaps and were exploited multiple times by the Bison due to being so predictable defensively.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Buffaloes remain as committed to that philosophy this week against the Cornhuskers. If they do, Raiola could pick them apart. He earned an 86.9 PFF passing grade against single coverage in Week 1, completing three of five passes for 94 yards, two touchdowns and a big-time throw on such looks.

It stands to reason that Colorado likely won’t be as aggressive in man, though. Defenses often use Cover 1 when they have the athletic advantage on the perimeter, something the Buffaloes clearly had against an FCS foe. The coverage also allowed Colorado to send more defenders in the box to slow the Bison’s dynamic ground game. Against Nebraska, expect a more balanced approach defensively so as to challenge Raiola.

Predictions

Max: Nebraska 31, Colorado 27

Raiola shines under the bright lights and leads the Cornhuskers to a major win.

Dalton: Colorado 34, Nebraska 31

Colorado has elite athletic talent on both sides of the ball. If they make the proper defensive adjustments, they should escape Lincoln with a win.

Boise State Broncos at No. 7 Oregon Ducks (10 P.M. EST on Peacock)

Storyline to know: A game with massive playoff implications for Boise State

Boise State has the second-best odds among Group of Five teams to make the College Football Playoff (+450), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. While it’s incredibly early in the season, how the Broncos perform in this game could go a long way toward whether the playoff committee rewards them with a spot in the 12-team field.

If Boise State gets blown out by Oregon, there’s a chance the committee will look to another Group of Five champion. If the Broncos keep it close or even pull off the upset, that would likely give them a much better victory than any other Group of Five champion could muster up and, thus, put them into the playoff.

Matchup to watch when Oregon has the ball: Will we see a bounce-back from Oregon’s offensive line?

Despite an end result against Idaho that certainly didn’t satisfy Ducks’ fans, star players Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson and Jordan James played well. The primary issue was an offensive line that looked out of sync in its first outing of the season.

Oregon | Week 1, 2024

OL Overall Grade 69.3 OL Pass-Blocking Grade 67.8 Yards per Carry 3.9 10-Plus-Yard Runs 3

Oregon simply didn’t dominate in the trenches in the way we’re used to seeing. Their offensive line’s 69.3 PFF overall grade would’ve been their fourth-lowest mark last season, while their 67.8 PFF pass-blocking grade would’ve been their second lowest. Their three explosive runs also would have represented a season low in 2023.

Some of their struggles were masked by Dillon Gabriel’s swift 2.16-second average time to throw, but the Ducks had a hard time creating explosive plays, in part due to their struggles up front. Gabriel attempted only two deep passes on the night and compiled an incredibly low 4.4-yard average depth of target.

Oregon’s offensive line needs to play better. Luckily, they face a Broncos defensive line that ranks 119th in PFF overall grade since the start of last season.

Matchup to watch when Boise State has the ball: Can anyone stop Ashton Jeanty?

Jeanty isn’t just the engine of Boise State’s offense; he’s the entire car. After finishing as the highest-graded running back in college football last year (94.9), he picked up right where he left off last week against Georgia Southern. The No. 1 running back on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board ran for 267 yards and six touchdowns in the victory, breaking a tackle on 55% of his attempts.

Oregon’s defensive line is massive, as all four starters at edge defender and on the interior weigh at least 270 pounds. Last year, the Ducks earned a top-30 PFF run-defense grade and tied for fourth in tackling grade. Oregon also did an excellent job of limiting opposing tailbacks in the passing game, something Jeanty excels at. Last season, the most receiving yards a running back tallied against the Ducks was 38.

Predictions

Max: Oregon 41, Boise State 20

Oregon reminds everyone why it came into the season as a top-five team with a dominant victory over Boise State.

Dalton: Oregon 34, Boise State 17

Jeanty puts up a fight, but Boise State’s defense would need to be significantly better to pull off an upset. The Ducks get back on track.