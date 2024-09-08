College Football Week 2: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 2: Every Week 2 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

• Cade Klubnik goes off against App State: Klubnik bounced back from a subpar Week 1 with the best PFF overall grade of his career (93.9).

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

National

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

WR: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

WR: Mac Dalena, Fresno State

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

FLEX: WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State

LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

C: Drew Bobo, Georgia

RG: Jack Walsh, Wyoming

RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

EDGE: Ben Bell, Texas State

EDGE: Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)

DI: Payton Zdroik, Air Force

DI: Soane Toia, San Jose State

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

CB: Darien Porter, Iowa State

CB: Brian Blades, FIU

S: Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss

S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Flex: EDGE Kalil Alexander, Texas State

SEC

QB: Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

RB: Henry Parrish Jr., Ole Miss

WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas

Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri

LT: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

C: Drew Bobo, Georgia

RG: Tate Ratledge, Georgia

RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

EDGE: Lebbeus Overton, Alabama

DI: Omari Thomas, Tennessee

DI: Tim Keenan III, Alabama

LB: Greg Penn III, LSU

LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

CB: Zy Alexander, LSU

CB: Will Lee III, Texas A&M

S: Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Flex: CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Big Ten

QB: Max Brosmer, Minnesota

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

WR: Nick Marsh, Michigan State

WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

Flex: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

LT: J.C. Davis, Illinois

LG: Drew Evans, Indiana

C: Nick Dawkins, Penn State

RG: Bray Lynch, Indiana

RT: Tyler Needham, Rutgers

EDGE: Kellan Wyatt, Maryland

EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DI: Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers

DI: Zane Durant, Penn State

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB: Cody Simon, Ohio State

CB: Xavier Scott, Illinois

CB: Tommi Hill, Nebraska

S: Quinn Schulte, Iowa

S: Desmond Igbinosun, Rutgers

Flex: DB Jordan Shaw, Washington

Big 12

QB: KJ Jefferson, UCF

RB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

WR: Kobe Hudson, UCF

TE: Kole Taylor, West Virginia

Flex: RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia

C: Brandon Yates, West Virginia

RG: Kobe Baynes, Kansas

RT: Logan Brown, Kansas

EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

EDGE: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DI: Tommy Dunn Jr., Kansas

DI: De'Braylon Carroll, Texas Tech

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

LB: Austin Moore, Kansas State

CB: Darien Porter, Iowa State

CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado

S: Tao Johnson, Utah

S: Kentrell Webb, Houston

Flex: CB Jeremiah Wilson, Houston

ACC

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

WR: Lewis Bond, Boston College

WR: Donavon Greene, Wake Forest

TE: Jake Briningstool, Clemson

Flex: WR Malachi Fields, Virginia

LT: Jude Bowry, Boston College

LG: Caleb Krings, Duke

C: Zach Carpenter, Miami (FL)

RG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

EDGE: Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)

EDGE: Elijah Roberts, SMU

DI: Aaron Hall, Duke

DI: Jared Dawson, Louisville

LB: Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech

LB: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh

CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (Fl.)

S: Terry Moore, Duke

S: Carter Davis, Boston College

Flex: DB Khari Johnson, Boston College

Group of Five

QB: T.J. Finley, Western Kentucky

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Mac Dalena, Fresno State

WR: Chris Dawn Jr., Texas State

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Kamdyn Benjamin, Tulsa

LT: Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

LG: Michael McAninch, Air Force

C: Jacob Gardner, Colorado State

RG: Jack Walsh, Wyoming

RT: Alex Harkey, Texas State

EDGE: Kalil Alexander, Texas State

EDGE: Ben Bell, Texas State

DI: Payton Zdroik, Air Force

DI: Soane Toia, San Jose State

LB: D.J. Woodbury, Temple

LB: Jordan Pollard, San Jose State

CB: Brian Blades, FIU

CB: Brian Nelson II, North Texas

S: Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss

S: Jahron Manning, Old Dominion

Flex: DB Josiah Allen, UTEP

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik bounced back from a subpar Week 1 with the best PFF overall grade of his career (93.9). He threw for a career-high 379 yards and five touchdowns while recording a 96% adjusted completion percentage.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Ben Bell, Texas State

Bell added yet another four-pressure game to his career resume, including a sack, on his way to a 93.5 PFF overall grade. He also forced a fumble against UTSA.

Offensive Line of the Week: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M's line recorded an exceptional 99.2 PFF overall grade with a 98.2 run-blocking grade. The offensive line generated 0.462 expected points added per play.