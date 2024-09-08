College Football Week 2: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 2: Every Week 2 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes
National
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
WR: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
WR: Mac Dalena, Fresno State
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
FLEX: WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
RG: Jack Walsh, Wyoming
RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
EDGE: Ben Bell, Texas State
EDGE: Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)
DI: Payton Zdroik, Air Force
DI: Soane Toia, San Jose State
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
CB: Darien Porter, Iowa State
CB: Brian Blades, FIU
S: Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Flex: EDGE Kalil Alexander, Texas State
SEC
QB: Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
RB: Henry Parrish Jr., Ole Miss
WR: Tre Harris, Ole Miss
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas
Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
LT: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
RG: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
EDGE: Lebbeus Overton, Alabama
DI: Omari Thomas, Tennessee
DI: Tim Keenan III, Alabama
LB: Greg Penn III, LSU
LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
CB: Zy Alexander, LSU
CB: Will Lee III, Texas A&M
S: Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Flex: CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Big Ten
QB: Max Brosmer, Minnesota
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
WR: Nick Marsh, Michigan State
WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Flex: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
LT: J.C. Davis, Illinois
LG: Drew Evans, Indiana
C: Nick Dawkins, Penn State
RG: Bray Lynch, Indiana
RT: Tyler Needham, Rutgers
EDGE: Kellan Wyatt, Maryland
EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
DI: Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers
DI: Zane Durant, Penn State
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
LB: Cody Simon, Ohio State
CB: Xavier Scott, Illinois
CB: Tommi Hill, Nebraska
S: Quinn Schulte, Iowa
S: Desmond Igbinosun, Rutgers
Flex: DB Jordan Shaw, Washington
Big 12
QB: KJ Jefferson, UCF
RB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
WR: Kobe Hudson, UCF
TE: Kole Taylor, West Virginia
Flex: RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia
C: Brandon Yates, West Virginia
RG: Kobe Baynes, Kansas
RT: Logan Brown, Kansas
EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
EDGE: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
DI: Tommy Dunn Jr., Kansas
DI: De'Braylon Carroll, Texas Tech
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
LB: Austin Moore, Kansas State
CB: Darien Porter, Iowa State
CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado
S: Tao Johnson, Utah
S: Kentrell Webb, Houston
Flex: CB Jeremiah Wilson, Houston
ACC
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
WR: Lewis Bond, Boston College
WR: Donavon Greene, Wake Forest
TE: Jake Briningstool, Clemson
Flex: WR Malachi Fields, Virginia
LT: Jude Bowry, Boston College
LG: Caleb Krings, Duke
C: Zach Carpenter, Miami (FL)
RG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)
EDGE: Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)
EDGE: Elijah Roberts, SMU
DI: Aaron Hall, Duke
DI: Jared Dawson, Louisville
LB: Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech
LB: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (Fl.)
S: Terry Moore, Duke
S: Carter Davis, Boston College
Flex: DB Khari Johnson, Boston College
Group of Five
QB: T.J. Finley, Western Kentucky
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Mac Dalena, Fresno State
WR: Chris Dawn Jr., Texas State
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Kamdyn Benjamin, Tulsa
LT: Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina
LG: Michael McAninch, Air Force
C: Jacob Gardner, Colorado State
RG: Jack Walsh, Wyoming
RT: Alex Harkey, Texas State
EDGE: Kalil Alexander, Texas State
EDGE: Ben Bell, Texas State
DI: Payton Zdroik, Air Force
DI: Soane Toia, San Jose State
LB: D.J. Woodbury, Temple
LB: Jordan Pollard, San Jose State
CB: Brian Blades, FIU
CB: Brian Nelson II, North Texas
S: Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss
S: Jahron Manning, Old Dominion
Flex: DB Josiah Allen, UTEP
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Klubnik bounced back from a subpar Week 1 with the best PFF overall grade of his career (93.9). He threw for a career-high 379 yards and five touchdowns while recording a 96% adjusted completion percentage.
Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Ben Bell, Texas State
Bell added yet another four-pressure game to his career resume, including a sack, on his way to a 93.5 PFF overall grade. He also forced a fumble against UTSA.
Offensive Line of the Week: Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M's line recorded an exceptional 99.2 PFF overall grade with a 98.2 run-blocking grade. The offensive line generated 0.462 expected points added per play.