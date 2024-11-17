PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 12

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 12 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 12.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

OREGON 16, WISCONSIN 13

Oregon T Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly was impressive in pass protection in the Ducks' win over the Badgers, with no pressures allowed on 36 pass-blocking snaps. He was even better in the run game, earning a game-high 79.1 PFF run-blocking grade.

OHIO STATE 31, NORTHWESTERN 7

Ohio State QB Will Howard

Howard made some huge passes in the Buckeyes' win over the Wildcats. He finished with five big-time throws from 23 pass attempts. His average target traveled 13.2 yards downfield, and he earned a 90.6 PFF passing grade.

Highest-Graded FBS Quarterbacks in Week 12

CLEMSON 24, PITTSBURGH 20

Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker

Parker was dominant off the edge in the Tigers' Week 12 win, racking up eight quarterback pressures from 50 pass-rushing snaps. Four of those pressures were sacks and another two were quarterback hits. Parker earned an 89.8 PFF pass-rushing grade for his efforts.

USC 28, NEBRASKA 20

USC CB Jaylin Smith

Smith, on a workload of 42 coverage snaps, faced eight passes against Nebraska. He did allow four receptions for 45 yards, but he also recorded an interception and finished the game with an 86.5 PFF coverage grade.

Jaylin Smith's 2024 PFF Game Grades

NOTRE DAME 35, VIRGINIA 14

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Love impressed in Notre Dame’s win Saturday, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt from 16 carries. He earned a 90.6 PFF rushing grade in the game, forcing seven missed tackles and averaging 2.75 yards after contact per attempt.