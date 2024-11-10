PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 11

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 11 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 11.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

OHIO STATE 45, PURDUE 0

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Smith averaged 4.83 yards per route run in Ohio State’s dominant win over Purdue, turning seven targets into six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown despite being on the field for only 18 receiving snaps.

OLE MISS 28, GEORGIA 10

Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen

Ole Miss got several strong defensive performances in their win over Georgia, with seven players earning a PFF grade above 70.0. Umanmielen was one of the best yet again, earning a 90.1 PFF pass-rushing grade and recording a pair of sacks and four quarterback hurries from 29 pass-rushing snaps.

Princely Umanmielen's 2024 PFF Game Grades

COLORADO 41, TEXAS TECH 27

Colorado EDGE Arden Walker

Walker, who racked up a pair of sacks and two quarterback hurries from just 23 pass-rushing snaps, dominated in Colorado’s Week 11 win. He finished the game with a forced fumble and another three tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

BYU 22, UTAH 21

BYU CB Jakob Robinson

Robinson made an impact in multiple ways for BYU on Saturday night, including as a pass-rusher, where he turned one of his two blitz attempts into a quarterback hit. He was on the field for 26 coverage snaps and didn’t allow a catch, but he did come away with an interception.

Jakob Robinson's 2024 PFF Game Grades

INDIANA 20, MICHIGAN 15

Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara

Kamara impressed as a run defender and a pass-rusher, earning PFF grades above 75.0 in both categories. He racked up a quarterback hit and five hurries from 34 pass-rushing snaps and recorded a batted pass and a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop in the game.