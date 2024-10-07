College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 7

• Texas is back to No. 1: The Longhorns are back atop the top-25 with Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt.

• Six new schools join the top 25: This list got totally shaken up following a chaotic weekend of college football.

There’s no such thing as a bad slate of college football.

Week 6 looked light on paper but ended up being absolutely chaotic. Five of the top-11 teams went down, four to unranked opponents. Two of those, Alabama and Tennessee, came from the top five.

Here’s a look at our top-25 teams in the country entering Week 7. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners

Texas moves back into the top spot during its bye week due to Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt. The Longhorns play Oklahoma and Georgia in the next two weeks, though they should have star quarterback Quinn Ewers back from his oblique injury.

Week 7 Matchup: at No. 3 Oregon Ducks

Ohio State’s defense was stellar in its 35-7 win over Iowa on Saturday. The Buckeyes surrendered just 4.7 yards per play to the Hawkeyes. They’ll need to perform that well this week against Oregon in the first matchup between top-three teams this season.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon took care of business on Friday night with a 31-10 win over Michigan State. The Ducks’ offensive line stonewalled the Spartans, allowing just one pressure across 35 pass-blocking snaps. They’ll be tested more than ever before this week against Ohio State, who’s second in the nation with an 87.6 pass-rushing grade.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Georgia rebounded from its loss to Alabama a week ago with a 31-13 victory over Auburn. Carson Beck picked up where he left off in the second half against the Crimson Tide, posting a 90.0 PFF grade in the victory.

Week 7 Matchup: Bye

Miami pulled off the program’s biggest comeback in over two decades with a 39-38 win over California late Saturday night. The cardiac ‘Canes trailed by 25 midway through the third quarter before storming back for the win. Cam Ward continued to show why he’s a top Heisman candidate with a 91.0 PFF grade in the win.

Week 7 Matchup: at USC Trojans

After a sluggish start, Penn State pulled away for a 27-11 victory over UCLA. Drew Allar continued the excellent start to his junior year with a 90.0 passing grade against the Bruins, the second 90-plus passing grade in three weeks. The Nittany Lions will travel across the country to take on the other team from Los Angeles, USC, this weekend.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Alabama was on the losing end of the biggest upset of the season so far, losing to Vanderbilt by a 40-35 final score. The Crimson Tide allowed 0.806 EPA per pass in the loss, their third-worst mark in the PFF College era.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. Arizona Wildcats

BYU has the best resume in college football right now. The Cougars are undefeated, beat No. 11 Kansas State by 29 and beat SMU, who’s now in the top-25. BYU looks to continue its improbable ascension against Arizona this weekend.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. Florida Gators

Tennessee was the second top-five team to lose to an unranked opponent this weekend, falling to Arkansas by a 19-14 final score. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava struggled in the loss, going just 4-of-14 on throws that traveled 10-plus yards in the air.

Week 7 Matchup: vs. Stanford Cardinal

Notre Dame enjoyed a bye this past weekend and will resume play against Stanford in Week 7.