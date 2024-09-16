College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 4

• Texas takes over at the top: Following a shaky performance from Georgia, the Longhorns are PFF’s new No. 1 team.

• Arizona tumbles: After a blowout loss to Kansas State, the Wildcats fall 11 spots in our latest ranking to No. 11.

While Week 3 was eventful, it only resulted in two ranked teams going down and they came to other ranked teams. Even so, there are major changes to our latest top-25, starting at the top.

Here’s a look at our top-25 teams in the country entering Week 3. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 4 Matchup: vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Texas moves up to No. 1 after Georgia struggled with Kentucky while the Longhorns enjoyed a 56-7 win over UTSA. It wasn’t all good news for Texas, though, as star quarterback Quinn Ewers is now week-to-week with an oblique strain. Luckily for the Longhorns, they have the best backup in the country to replace him. Arch Manning shined against the Roadrunners, earning an 88.6 overall grade and tossing four touchdown passes on just 12 attempts while also rushing for a 67-yard score.

Week 4 Matchup: Bye

Georgia falls a spot after only beating Kentucky by one point despite being 21.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs offense only averaged -0.018 EPA per play, its worst mark since the 2022 season. Georgia has a week off to get right before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on fourth-ranked Alabama in one of the biggest games of the season.

Week 4 Matchup: vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Ohio State had a bye week this past weekend and will resume play against Marshall in Week 4.

Week 4 Matchup: Bye

After enduring a scare from USF last week, Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe bounced back in a major way against Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide beat the Badgers 42-10 while Milroe earned an 80.9 passing grade after posting just a 59.9 mark against the Bulls. Alabama can now enjoy a bye week before welcoming in No. 2 Georgia.

Week 4 Matchup: vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Ole Miss played its first Power Four opponent this past weekend in Wake Forest and remained dominant, defeating the Demon Deacons 40-6. The Rebels have won their first three games by an average of 53 points while the connection between quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris has been as lethal as any in America. Harris leads all FBS receivers in PFF grade (92.7) while Dart is third among quarterbacks (91.5).

Week 4 Matchup: at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Speaking of dominant teams, that’s precisely what Tennessee’s been this season. The Volunteers have won their first three games by an average of 59 points, including a 41-point victory over then-No. 24 NC State. While quarterback Nico Iamaleava gets most of the love, running back Dylan Sampson has been Tennessee’s highest-graded player (88.9). The junior is currently averaging 7.9 yards per carry, fifth among FBS backs.

Week 4 Matchup: Bye

After an offseason filled with hype, Oregon’s offense finally began to live up to it this past weekend in a 49-14 win over Oregon State. The Ducks averaged 0.697 EPA per play, their best single-game mark since PFF began charting college football in 2014.

Week 4 Matchup: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Missouri took down then-No. 24 Boston College this weekend by a final score of 27-21. The Tigers completely shut down the Eagles vaunted ground game, allowing just 2.3 yards per attempt. Before Saturday, Boston College was averaging 5.8 yards a carry through the first two weeks.

Week 4 Matchup: at South Florida Bulls

Cam Ward continued his scorching hot start to the season with five touchdown passes against Ball State on Saturday. His 93.4 grade currently leads all FBS quarterbacks, and he’s currently the Heisman favorite at (+550) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 4 Matchup: vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Penn State was off this past weekend and will wrap up its non-conference slate with Kent State in Week 4.

13. Oklahoma Sooners (Record: 3-0, Previous: 15th)

23. Northern Illinois Huskies (Record: 2-0, Previous: 25th)