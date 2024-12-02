College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 15

• Ohio State takes a tumble: The Buckeyes fall from No. 2 to No. 6 after getting upset by Michigan.

• Alabama is back in the playoff… for now: The Crimson Tide move back into the 12-team field after Miami’s loss to Syracuse but still need SMU to beat Clemson to make it in.

The 2024 college football regular season is in the books. Following a chaotic Rivalry Week, the 12-team playoff picture suddenly looks a lot clearer.

Here’s what PFF’s top 25 looks like going into the conference championship weekend. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.





Conference Championship Matchup: vs. No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten Championship Game)

Oregon finished the regular season as the only undefeated team in the country due to a 49-21 victory over Washington. The Ducks ran all over the Huskies, rushing for 222 total yards and averaging three yards before contact per attempt. Oregon will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff on Saturday against Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Conference Championship Matchup: vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Championship Game)

Texas’ defense was dominant in a 17-7 win over then-No. 20 Texas A&M, posting a 90.4 defensive grade. The Longhorns now have a 94.4 defensive grade on the season, their highest in the country. Texas will now try to avenge its only loss of the season against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Conference Championship Matchup: vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns (SEC Championship Game)

Georgia survived a thriller against Georgia Tech on Black Friday, winning 44-42 in eight overtimes. Carson Beck came alive in the second half/overtime, posting an 80.4 passing grade with six total touchdowns. The Bulldogs will try to beat Texas once again to win the SEC Championship and clinch a first-round bye.

Conference Championship Matchup: vs. No. 1 Oregon Ducks (Big Ten Championship Game)

Penn State took care of business with a 44-7 win over Maryland. The Nittany Lions’ defense was stellar in the victory, allowing just 3.7 yards per play and -0.535 EPA per play. With Michigan upsetting Ohio State, Penn State will play in its first Big Ten Championship in eight years.

Conference Championship Matchup: N/A

Notre Dame clinched a first-round home playoff game with a 49-35 victory over USC. The Fighting Irish’s run game was terrific as it’s been all season, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

Conference Championship Matchup: N/A

Despite being favored by more than 20 points, Ohio State suffered its fourth-straight loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes’ offensive line was decimated by the Wolverines’ elite front, earning just a 43.2 offensive line grade as a unit.

Conference Championship Matchup: N/A

Tennessee solidified a playoff spot with a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt. Dylan Sampson showed why he’s one of the best running backs in the country with 178 rushing yards and 11 forced missed tackles on 25 attempts.

Conference Championship Matchup: N/A

Indiana shut out Purdue on Saturday by a 66-0 final score. Not only did the Hoosiers not allow a single point, they only allowed 1.2 yards per play and four first downs in total. Indiana clinched a playoff spot with the victory after going just 3-9 in 2023.

Conference Championship Matchup: vs. Clemson Tigers (ACC Championship Game)

SMU wrapped up its regular season with a 38-6 win over California. The Mustangs’ defense was excellent in the win, allowing just -0.343 EPA per play. SMU will face Clemson in the ACC Championship Game but is most likely still in the playoff regardless of a win or loss.

Conference Championship Matchup: N/A

Alabama moves back into the playoff picture after beating Auburn in the Iron Bowl and Miami’s loss to Syracuse. The best-case scenario for the Crimson Tide is that SMU beats Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. If the Tigers win, the ACC will likely get two teams into the playoff, which would eliminate Alabama.