College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 14

• Three new schools enter the current playoff picture: Tennessee, SMU and Arizona State are currently in the 12-team playoff following a hectic weekend of college football.

• Alabama, BYU and Ole Miss fall out: The Crimson Tide, Cougars and Rebels are all on the outside looking into the field after losing on Saturday.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Chaos.

That’s what ensued on Saturday. Seven top-20 teams suffered a loss with five occurring in the top-15. That creates an incredibly complicated College Football Playoff field as we head into the final week of the regular season.

Here’s what PFF’s top 25 looks like going into Week 14. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 14 Matchup: vs. Washington Huskies

Oregon was off this past weekend and wraps up its regular season against Washington this weekend, the school responsible for three of the Ducks’ last four losses.

Week 14 Matchup: vs. Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State dominated then-No. 5 Indiana, winning 38-15. The Buckeyes’ defense stifled the Hoosiers all game, allowing just 68 passing yards in total. As long as Ohio State beats archrival Michigan, it’ll set up a rematch with top-ranked Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Week 14 Matchup: at No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas took care of business with a 31-14 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. The Longhorns’ pass protection, which has been easily the best in the country all season, was once again outstanding against the Wildcats. Texas didn’t surrender a sack or hit and only gave up four pressures on its way to a 92.0 pass-blocking grade. The Longhorns take on rival Texas A&M on Saturday in a game that’ll decide who faces Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Week 14 Matchup: vs. Georgia Tech Bulldogs

With all the madness in the SEC, the Bulldogs were able to clinch a spot in the SEC title game despite not playing a conference game. Instead, Georgia took down UMass by a 59-21 final score. The Bulldogs’ offensive line dominated in the win as four of their five starters earned 75-plus PFF grades.

Week 14 Matchup: vs. Maryland Terrapins

Penn State survived a scare from Minnesota, winning 26-25. In a tale as old as time, Tyler Warren was once again the Nittany Lions’ best offensive player. He posted an 84.3 PFF grade after catching eight of 11 targets for 102 yards with 48 yards after the catch. If Penn State beats Maryland in Week 14, it’ll host a first-round playoff game.

Week 14 Matchup: at Syracuse Orange

After losing to Georgia Tech two weeks ago, Miami (FL) had a much-needed bye week. The Hurricanes came out looking refreshed this Saturday, beating Wake Forest 42-14. Cam Ward continued to show why he should get invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, posting a 90.6 passing grade in the victory. Miami must now beat Syracuse to make the ACC Championship Game against SMU. A loss would send Clemson to the title game and end the Hurricanes’ playoff hopes.

Week 14 Matchup: at USC Trojans

Notre Dame ended then-No. 19 Army’s undefeated season in dominant fashion, winning 49-14 in Yankee Stadium. Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love was absurdly efficient in the victory, tallying 137 yards and three touchdowns on only seven touches. If the Fighting Irish win on the road over USC, they’ll likely host a first-round playoff game.

Week 14 Matchup: vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Most thought Indiana losing in lopsided fashion to Ohio State would kill the Hoosiers’ playoff hopes. However, the Hoosiers are still very much in the field with three two-loss SEC teams going down. As long as Indiana beats Purdue, it should make the College Football Playoff.

Week 14 Matchup: at Vanderbilt Commodores

Indiana wasn’t the only beneficiary of the SEC upsets. Tennessee is now firmly in the playoff with Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M going down. The Volunteers blanked UTEP on Saturday, winning 56-0. Projected first-round pick James Pearce Jr. feasted on the Miners, posting a 90.7 pass-rushing grade with two sacks and four pressures on just 14 pass-rushing snaps.

Week 14 Matchup: vs. California Golden Bears

SMU clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game in its first year in the conference with a 33-7 win over Virginia. The Mustangs’ pass protection was excellent in the win, allowing just five pressures on 35 pass-blocking snaps.