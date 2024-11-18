College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 13

• BYU suffers its first loss: The Cougars fall to No. 8 after suffering their first defeat of the season to Kansas.

• Georgia moves into the top-five: The Bulldogs saved their season with a 31-17 win over Tennessee.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Another week of college football provided a bit more clarity on the College Football Playoff race. Some schools saved their season (Georgia) while others (BYU) now have no room for error. We also got our first team to essentially clinch a spot in top-ranked Oregon, who moved to 11-0 on the season.

Here’s what PFF’s top 25 looks like going into Week 13. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 13 Matchup: Bye

Oregon survived a scare from Wisconsin this past weekend, winning by a 16-13 final score. The Ducks averaged just -0.138 EPA per pass in the win, their worst since their Week 1 loss to Georgia two years ago. Even though it wasn’t pretty, Oregon essentially became the first team to secure a playoff berth with its win. Even if it loses twice to Washington and in the Big Ten Championship Game, it’s hard to imagine the committee leaving out the Ducks at 11-2 with wins over Ohio State and Boise State.

Week 13 Matchup: vs. No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had the best game of his career in a 31-7 win over Northwestern. He posted a 90.5 PFF grade against the Wildcats, the first time he even posted an 85.0-plus mark. Howard tossed a career-high five big-time throws in the win with no turnover-worthy plays. The Buckeyes might need a similar performance this week against Indiana, a game that’ll likely determine who meets Oregon in the Big Ten title game.

Week 13 Matchup: vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Texas is now the only one-loss team in the SEC after beating Arkansas 20-10 on Saturday. The Longhorns’ pass protection was elite against the Razorbacks, as it’s been all season. Texas only allowed four pressures on 36 dropbacks, ironically all coming from superstar left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Week 13 Matchup: vs. UMass Minutemen

Georgia kept its season alive with a 31-17 win over then-No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday. Carson Beck bounced back in a big way against the Volunteers’ elite defense, posting an 83.8 passing grade after having sub-60 grades in each of the last three games. Georgia now has victories over Texas, Tennessee and Clemson this season, giving them arguably the best resume of any SEC school.

Week 13 Matchup: at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Penn State took care of business with a 49-10 victory over Purdue. Tight end Tyler Warren continues to show why he’s currently a first-round prospect on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board. He caught all eight of his targets for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers while also rushing for 63 yards and a score.

Week 13 Matchup: at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Indiana enjoyed a bye before one of the biggest games in program history against Ohio State this weekend. If the Hoosiers win, they’ll all but clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff. If they lose, there’s a chance Indiana could miss the playoff altogether.

Week 13 Matchup: at Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Milroe posted his second-straight 90-plus PFF grade with a 91.6 grade in a 52-7 win over Mercer. He tossed three big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays and also ran for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Week 13 Matchup: at No. 20 Arizona State Sun Devils

BYU suffered its first loss of the season against Kansas this past weekend by a 17-13 final score. Mistakes plagued the Cougars, as they threw an interception in the end zone and muffed a punt deep in their own territory that led to a Jayhawk touchdown. BYU needs to bounce back this week against Arizona State or else it risks missing the Big 12 Championship Game.

Week 13 Matchup: vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Miami was off this past weekend and resumes play against Wake Forest in Week 13.

Week 13 Matchup: at Florida Gators

Ole Miss was on its bye in Week 12 and travels to Florida in Week 13. The Gators just took down LSU, a team that beat Ole Miss.