College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 10

• Notre Dame and Texas A&M join the top-10: The Fighting Irish and Aggies move up after victories over ranked teams this past weekend.

• Colorado enters the top-25: The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time all season after improving to 6-2 with a win over Cincinnati.

Week 9 was relatively tame by this season’s standards. Of the 20 ranked teams who took the field this past weekend, only one (LSU) lost to a lower-ranked opponent. Still, each week that passes provides more clarity on what’s still a wide-open race for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Ahead of another huge weekend in Week 10, here’s a look at our updated top-25. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 10 Matchup: at Michigan Wolverines

Oregon dominated No. 20 Illinois, winning by a 38-9 final score. The Ducks had 527 yards of offense against the Fighting Illini, averaging 7.9 yards per play. Oregon’s defense suffocated Illinois’ passing attack, allowing -0.481 EPA per pass.

Week 10 Matchup: vs. Florida Gators

Georgia was off this past weekend and resumes play this week against its archrival Florida in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville.

Week 10 Matchup: vs. No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula was the hero for Penn State in its 28-13 win over Wisconsin. Once Drew Allar went out with an injury, the redshirt sophomore posted an 87.9 passing grade, completing 84.6% of his passes. The Nittany Lions will likely need Allar back for its biggest game of the season this week against Ohio State.

Week 10 Matchup: vs. Duke Blue Devils

Miami took care of business against Florida State with a 36-14 victory. Damien Martinez was the star for the Hurricanes, running for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries with 107 of those yards coming after contact.

Week 10 Matchup: Bye

Texas was able to hold on for a 27-24 victory on the road over No. 25 Vanderbilt. Quinn Ewers bounced back nicely after a rough last couple of outings against Oklahoma and Georgia. The redshirt junior earned a 78.7 passing grade against the Commodores, his best mark since Week 1.

Week 10 Matchup: at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State barely escaped an upset from Nebraska, winning 21-17. A concerning trend for the Buckeyes is how unproductive Quinshon Judkins has been in the last couple of games. Against Oregon and Nebraska, the Ole Miss transfer has 52 yards on 20 carries with just two broken tackles. It won’t get any easier this week against Penn State, who’s 17th in run-defense grade.

Week 10 Matchup: Bye

BYU was somehow an underdog to a 3-4 UCF team this past weekend. As they’ve done all season, the Cougars proved the pundits wrong with a 37-24 win over the Knights. LJ Martin was efficient against UCF with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, with 54 yards after contact.

Week 10 Matchup: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Iowa State was off this past weekend and resumes play against 5-3 Texas Tech this weekend.

Week 10 Matchup: Bye

Notre Dame dominated No. 24 Navy on Saturday with a 51-14 victory. Quarterback Riley Leonard posted a career-high 91.2 grade against the Midshipmen, tossing three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays to go along with 88 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Week 10 Matchup: at South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M seized sole possession of first place in the SEC by beating LSU 38-23 on Saturday night. With Conner Weigman struggling, backup quarterback Marcel Reed was inserted in the third quarter and excelled. The redshirt freshman earned a career-best 91.5 grade against the Tigers, posting a big-time throw and three rushing touchdowns.