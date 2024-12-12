College Football Playoff Preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Record: 11-1

First Playoff Opponent: Indiana

Season Summary

Notre Dame’s season got off to an intriguing start, beginning with a win at Kyle Field over Texas A&M, followed by a surprising loss to Northern Illinois. However, since that early stumble, the Fighting Irish have been one of college football’s most dominant teams, securing wins over Louisville, Georgia Tech, Navy and Army. While they cruised through a relatively easy schedule, there’s little doubt they deserve their spot in this year’s playoff.