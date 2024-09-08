All
PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 2

2Y1N42K COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game against the Western Michigan Broncos on September 07, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 2 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 2.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

GEORGIA 48, TENNESSEE TECH 3

Georgia’s offensive line

As should be expected in a mismatch of this caliber, Georgia's offensive line was dominant in Week 2. The unit allowed just three hurries, despite rotating a significant number of players throughout the game, with six offensive linemen seeing at least 10 pass-blocking snaps and earning a 75.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade.

OHIO STATE 56, WESTERN MICHIGAN 0

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins

The Ohio State star needed just nine carries to rack up 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He forced seven missed tackles on those nine carries, with 143 of his 175 yards coming on runs of 15-plus yards.



TEXAS 31, MICHIGAN 12

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Ewers impressed as Texas took down Michigan on the road. He went 24-for-36 for 246 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He took a sack on just 9.1% of his pressured dropbacks and finished the game with a pair of big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

OREGON 37, BOISE STATE 34

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

In a losing effort, Jeanty proved why he will be playing on Sundays in front of NFL crowds. He earned an 80.1 PFF rushing grade, picking up 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. He forced nine missed tackles and averaged 4.5 yards after contact per carry.



NEBRASKA 28, COLORADO 10

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Hunter played 62 of Colorado’s 64 snaps on offense and averaged 2.29 yards per route run as a receiver, catching 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards. On defense, he was off the field for just six of Colorado’s 72 defensive snaps and earned an 81.3 PFF coverage grade after surrendering three receptions for just seven yards on four targets.



