All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 10

2YF3ARJ MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 02: Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Duke Blue Devils on November 2, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 10 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 10.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

OREGON 38, MICHIGAN 17

Oregon WR Traeshon Holden

Holden notched a game-high 149 receiving yards and earned a 76.2 PFF overall grade in Week 10. He did drop a pass, so his stat line could have been even better, but he still averaged 6.21 yards per route run in Oregon’s win over Michigan.

GEORGIA 34, FLORIDA 20

Georgia LB CJ Allen

Impressing against the run and in coverage, Allen finished Georgia’s win against Florida with an 81.5 PFF overall grade. He broke up a pass and secured an interception, all while allowing just one reception from three throws into his coverage. Allen also recorded four tackles resulting in a defensive stop in the game.

Highest-Graded Power Five Linebackers in Week 10
Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

OHIO STATE 20, PENN STATE 13

Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

In his best game of the season, Igbinosun earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade, excelling in coverage in Ohio State’s win over Penn State. He allowed just two receptions for 29 yards and came away with a pass breakup and an interception from 26 coverage snaps.

MIAMI (FL) 53, DUKE 31

Miami (FL) WR Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo had one of his best games of the season as Miami overcame Duke in Week 10. He averaged a season-high 3.95 yards per route run, turning 27 receiving snaps into eight receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 2024 PFF Game Grades
Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

SOUTH CAROLINA 44, TEXAS A&M 20

South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart

Stewart’s impressive season continued in South Carolina’s win over Texas A&M, culminating in a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade. He totaled nine pressures, including a sack, from 29 pass-rushing snaps and finished the game with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

Click here to view all Week 10 games in PFF Premium Stats!

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.