PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 10

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 10 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 10.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

OREGON 38, MICHIGAN 17

Oregon WR Traeshon Holden

Holden notched a game-high 149 receiving yards and earned a 76.2 PFF overall grade in Week 10. He did drop a pass, so his stat line could have been even better, but he still averaged 6.21 yards per route run in Oregon’s win over Michigan.

GEORGIA 34, FLORIDA 20

Georgia LB CJ Allen

Impressing against the run and in coverage, Allen finished Georgia’s win against Florida with an 81.5 PFF overall grade. He broke up a pass and secured an interception, all while allowing just one reception from three throws into his coverage. Allen also recorded four tackles resulting in a defensive stop in the game.

Highest-Graded Power Five Linebackers in Week 10

OHIO STATE 20, PENN STATE 13

Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

In his best game of the season, Igbinosun earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade, excelling in coverage in Ohio State’s win over Penn State. He allowed just two receptions for 29 yards and came away with a pass breakup and an interception from 26 coverage snaps.

MIAMI (FL) 53, DUKE 31

Miami (FL) WR Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo had one of his best games of the season as Miami overcame Duke in Week 10. He averaged a season-high 3.95 yards per route run, turning 27 receiving snaps into eight receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 2024 PFF Game Grades

SOUTH CAROLINA 44, TEXAS A&M 20

South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart

Stewart’s impressive season continued in South Carolina’s win over Texas A&M, culminating in a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade. He totaled nine pressures, including a sack, from 29 pass-rushing snaps and finished the game with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.