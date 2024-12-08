All
PFF grades are LIVE: College football conference championship games

2YTR4XY December 7, 2024: Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the 2024 ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser/CSM) (Credit Image: © Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 15 — conference championship week — of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

Clemson 34, SMU 31

Clemson WR Bryant Wesco Jr.

Wesco was the Tigers' leading receiver in the ACC Championship Game, turning 43 receiving snaps into 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He finished the win with a 78.7 PFF receiving grade and averaged 3.30 yards per route run.

Oregon 45, Penn State 37

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel might not have made any big-time throws in the Big Ten Championship Game, but he also didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays as a passer. He finished the game 22-of-32 passing for 283 yards with four touchdowns. His receivers dropped three passes, leading to an 89.3% adjusted completion rate on the day.

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks From Conference Championship Games
Georgia 22, Texas 19

Georgia CB Daylen Everette

Everette earned an 84.8 PFF coverage grade as Georgia clinched the SEC Championship. He let up just three receptions from nine targets into his coverage and notched a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup.

Arizona State 45, Iowa State 19

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo

Skattebo was unstoppable as Arizona State won the Big 12 Championship. He forced 11 missed tackles and averaged 7.2 yards after contact per carry as a runner. He forced another missed tackle on one of his two receptions, finishing the game with an 88.8 PFF overall grade.

