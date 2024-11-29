College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 14

• Jayden Higgins takes over the No. 1 spot at wide receiver: The Iowa State standout recorded season highs in yards (155) and PFF overall grade (87.6) in Week 13.

• Marshall's J.J. Roberts is a pass-breakup machine: Roberts tallied another breakup in Week 13 to add to his NCAA-leading total.

QUARTERBACK

Power Four: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels — 91.9

While Ole Miss is on the outside of the playoff looking in, Jaxson Dart’s play has not deteriorated. Dart recorded an 86.5 PFF overall grade with a career-high seven big-time throws in Week 13, despite the Rebels' 24-17 loss to Florida.

Army suffered its first loss in Week 13 against Notre Dame — their toughest opponent this season. Bryson Daily finished with only 26 passing yards and a 27.6 PFF passing grade. However, he still got it done with his legs, running for 138 yards and two touchdowns. That kept his 89.0 season-long PFF rushing grade afloat, a mark that ranks third among quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK

Brashard Smith put up his lowest-graded game of the year in a blowout win over Virginia, touching the ball 19 times. SMU did not need him to do much, yet he still broke seven tackles. It was only the second game of the season where Smith did not catch a pass, but he remains the college football leader in PFF receiving grade (91.4) among running backs.

Ashton Jeanty has crossed 2,000 rushing yards on the season — a historic accomplishment. And he isn't done yet. If things go according to plan, Boise State will have several more games in which they will undoubtedly be feeding the ball to Jeanty, who could break Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season record for rushing yards (2,628).

WIDE RECEIVER

Power Four: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State Cyclones — 90.3

With an outstanding game in Week 13, Jayden Higgins has now passed Tre Harris as the nation’s highest-graded wide receiver. Higgins recorded season highs in yards (155) and PFF overall grade (87.6). He ranks second in first-down pickups (57) among wide receivers.

Coleman Owen has some of the best hands in college football, having dropped only two passes this season. His reliability has been massive for Ohio's offense, which produces a 104.0 passer rating anytime Owen is targeted.

TIGHT END

Power Four: Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions — 90.4

Penn State’s most valuable offensive player was just named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to college football's top tight end. Warren ranks second at the position in most categories, such as yards (910), PFF receiving grade (92.6) and first downs (49).

Here is the weekly update for PFF metrics that Fannin leads all tight ends in.

Number Rank Yards 1,295 1st TDs 9 1st PFF Receiving Grade 97.2 1st Yards After the Catch 719 1st Yards per Route Run 4.01 1st Missed Tackles Forced 29 1st First Downs 62 1st

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Amid Utah's late-season collapse, Spencer Fano has remained a constant force. He came out of Week 13 with another PFF game grade in the 80.0s after allowing one pressure. Fano has not let up a sack since Week 1.

Lucas Scott held his own against the dominant Fighting Irish defensive line, earning a 74.3 PFF overall grade. Army did not pass very often, and the ground game is Scott’s primary strength. His 89.0 PFF run-blocking grade ranks second among offensive tackles.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Power Four: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina Tar Heels — 80.4

It took 13 weeks for Willie Lampkin to give up his first sack of the season. That brought his pass-blocking efficiency rate down to 98.8% and his PFF overall grade down to 86.5. But both of those metrics are still in the elite tier for guards.

Across 671 snaps, Addison West leads all FBS guards in PFF run-blocking grade (93.4), PFF pass-blocking grade (93.4) and PFF overall grade (94.9).

CENTER

Jared Wilson is a big reason Georgia earned “Offensive Line of the Week” honors in Week 13, with the unit earning a 92.8 PFF grade. Across 39 pass-blocking snaps, Wilson surrendered only one pressure.

Jacob Gardner is the only center in college football with an 85.0-plus PFF grade in both run blocking and pass blocking. His 99.5 pass-blocking efficiency mark ranks in the top five at the position, as well.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Alfred Collins seems to be playing his best football at the right time heading into December. He has done his best impression of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II all this season, sporting a 90.9 PFF run-defense grade. Collins will keep climbing PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board if he continues this dominance.

Peyton Zdroik added two more pressures and two defensive stops to his resume last week against Nevada. He owns the highest PFF pass-rushing grade (91.0) among defensive tackles this season.

EDGE DEFENDER

Josaiah Stewart has been incredible this season, with a 25.3% pass-rush win rate that ranks second among qualified edge defenders. Stewart needs to bring his A-game this Saturday if Michigan is to beat Ohio State. Michigan’s defensive line may be the team's only chance at pulling off the upset.

Mike Green leads the nation in pressures (55) and sacks (15). He is not far behind in tackling, ranking in the top five with 38.

LINEBACKER

Jay Higgins has been college football's best coverage linebacker, boasting a 93.7 PFF grade when dropping back. He has racked up four interceptions and two pass breakups, which puts opposing quarterbacks’ passer rating at 39.4 anytime they throw at Higgins.

That's an interception for @HawkeyeFootball 👀 Take a look at this grab from Jay Higgins to give Iowa possession.#B1GFootball on @BigTenNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/gw0m7a3Yn2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2024

Shaun Dolac earned “Defensive Player of the Week“ for Week 13 after his first multi-interception game. He added nine tackles and seven defensive stops to his 2024 resume, finishing with a 93.6 PFF overall grade this week. Dolac leads the FBS in PFF tackling grade (91.9) and total tackles (119).

CORNERBACK

Power Four: Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils — 90.4

Chandler River has helped Duke develop into one of college football's best defenses. The unit ranks 17th in the FBS in EPA per play against (-0.159). Rivers owns an 89.0 coverage grade to go with three picks and five pass breakups this season.

Cam Stone had a bye week but retains his status as the top-ranked Group of Five cornerback. He’s been a tackling machine for Hawaii all season, with an 88.5 PFF grade in that category and only one miss. Stone’s PFF coverage grade is even higher (89.7).

SAFETY

Power Four: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State Buckeyes — 90.5

Lathan Ransom certainly played a part in shutting down Indiana’s offense in Week 13. He recorded four tackles and forced one fumble on his way to an 87.9 PFF run-defense grade. The Hoosiers rarely threw at Ransom and barely had time pass at all. Ohio State deployed a phenomenal defensive game plan, bringing the blitz time and again, for which Indiana had no answer.

J.J. Roberts broke up another pass in Week 13, giving him an NCAA-leading 11 for the season. His 90.4 PFF coverage grade also leads all safeties. Between him and Mike Green, two players on Marshall's defense could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.