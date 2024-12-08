College Football Conference Championships: Team of the Week and Player Awards

• Cam Skattebo powers Arizona State to a Big 12 championship: The dynamic running back picked up 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He paired that 38 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

• Georgia's Daylen Everette enjoys a big coverage day: Everette brought in two interceptions and notched an additional pass breakup against Texas.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Conference Championships Team of the Week

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

RB: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

WR: Tez Johnson, Oregon

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

FLEX: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

LT: Jalen Travis, Iowa State

LG: AJ Gillie, Louisiana

C: Brady Small, Army

RG: Tate Ratledge, Georgia

RT: Rashad Green, Tulane

EDGE: Bradley Weaver, Ohio

EDGE: Mike Green, Marshall

DI: Jeff Clark, Arizona State

DI: Anthony Booker Jr., SMU

LB: Kobe King, Penn State

LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson

CB: Daylen Everette, Georgia

CB: Josh Moten, Marshall

S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas

S: Ahmaad Moses, SMU

FLEX: S Casey Larkin, Army

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State Sun Devils

It’s likely too late for Skattebo to secure a Heisman Trophy ceremony invitation, but he made his case against Iowa State. Skattebo picked up 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He paired that 38 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

Overall, Skattebo cruised to an 88.8 PFF grade in a massive win for the Sun Devils as they punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia Bulldogs

Everette was a difference-maker for Georgia on Saturday, securing two interceptions and making an additional pass breakup. When Texas' Quinn Ewers targeted Everette, he posted a 12.0 passer rating. Everette was a lock-down coverage defender in the game, having allowed just three catches on nine targets to finish with an 84.8 PFF coverage grade.

Offensive Line of the Week: Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State dominated almost every aspect of its contest with Western Kentucky, particularly up front. The offensive line did not allow a single pressure to earn a 92.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, with all five starters grading individually above 79.0 in that category. The Hilltoppers had no answer, which gave quarterback Tyler Huff plenty of time to carve them up.