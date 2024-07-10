CFL Week 5 Offensive Line Rankings: Alouettes reclaim the No. 1 spot

• Montreal moves back into the top spot: The Alouettes haven't been No. 1 since Week 2, but the unit currently boasts the top left tackle, left guard and center in the CFL.

• Lions fall into the cellar: British Columbia endured a tough Week 5, earning a 24.5 pass-blocking grade, with two sacks and 13 other pressures allowed on 40 snaps. All five starters posted pass-blocking grades below 57.0.

Week 5 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 5 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Montreal Alouettes (Up 1)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• At roughly the quarter mark of the CFL season, the Alouettes' offensive line boasts the top left tackle, left guard and center in the league. Nick Callender (75.5), Pier-Olivier Lestage (71.7) and Justin Lawrence (69.4) all rank at the top of their respective positions in PFF overall grade.

• Callender (83.7), Lestage (81.9) and Lawrence (87.3) own the top pass-protecting mark for their respective positions. The left side (including the center) of Montreal’s offensive line has a 92.4 pass-blocking grade, with only nine pressures allowed on 202 pass-blocking snaps for a 4.5%pressure rate

2. Toronto Argonauts (Down 1)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor MacKellar

RT Dejon Allen

• Dejon Allen is the top right tackle and offensive lineman in the CFL at the season's quarter mark. His 78.0 overall grade is tops in the league, as is his 87.9 pass-blocking grade. Allen has played 142 pass-blocking snaps with only two pressures allowed, resulting in a 1.4% pressure rate.

• A poor week for the Argonauts’ offensive line sees them fall from the top spot. The unit earned 52.7 overall, 43.3 run-blocking and 59.9 pass-blocking grades last week. Right guard Gregor MacKellar had a game to forget, earning 30.6 overall, 38.6 run-blocking and 2.3 pass-blocking grades.

3. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Zack Williams

RT Joshua Coker

• Left tackle D’Antne Demery's performance in Week 5 against the Alouettes was the top pass-protecting mark in the league this season. He earned an 88.9 pass-blocking grade across 30 pass-blocking snaps after allowing no pressure and losing zero reps.

• The Calgary offensive line had a fantastic week in pass protection against the Alouettes. This unit earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade, with only three pressures allowed on 30 snaps for a 10% pressure rate.

4. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Foucault

C Mark Korte

RG Hunter Steward

RT Brett Boyko

• The Elks were on a bye this past week.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (Up 1)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zach Pelehos

• Right guard Dariusz Bladek is the CFL's top-graded right guard at the quarter mark of the 2024 season. His 67.3 overall grade and 71.0 run-blocking grade are the high marks for the position.

• On the season, Ottawa ranks fourth in the CFL in team run-blocking grade (60.7) and fifth in pass-blocking grade (59.4).

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 1)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• The Tiger-Cats' offensive line ranks as the fifth-best run-blocking group (60.4) and the second-worst pass-blocking group (57.1).

• The Tiger-Cats struggled last week, earning negative grades in both areas of the game. This unit recorded a 47.6 run-blocking grade and a 53.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Left tackle Brendan Bordner is the top rookie offensive lineman in the CFL at the season's quarter mark. He paces rookie offensive linemen in all three grading categories: 63.6 overall, 63.6 run-blocking and 60.0 pass-blocking.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Ryan Sceviour

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Jermarcus Hardrick

• The Roughriders' offensive line ranks eighth in PFF run-blocking grade (54.0) and fourth in pass-blocking grade (61.0).

• Left guard Logan Ferland had an excellent Week 5, earning grades above 74.0 in all three areas. He posted 75.6 overall, 74.5 run-blocking and 80.2 pass-blocking grades.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 1)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• A tricky season continues for the Blue Bombers' offensive line. The unit ranks sixth in pass protection with a 57.9 pass-blocking grade and sixth in run-blocking with a 58.1 run-blocking grade. Despite not placing last in either category, the Blue Bombers are the only group to grade below 60.0 in both.

• In his 14th season, left tackle Stanley Bryant continues to lead this group. He has earned 64.4 overall, 56.1 run-blocking and 72.5 pass-blocking grades.

9. British Columbia Lions (Down 1)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Chris Schleuger

C Tyler Packer

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions rank third with a 63.9 run-blocking grade but place last in pass-blocking grade (45.2).

• It was another very tough week for the Lions in pass protection. The unit earned a 24.5 pass-blocking grade, with two sacks and 13 other pressures allowed on 40 snaps. All five starters posted pass-blocking grades below 57.0: Broxton (56.1), Perkins (51.9), Packer (29.4), Schleuger (19.0) and Chungh (17.6).