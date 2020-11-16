Week 11 early spread picks for the 2020 NFL season

Despite getting two points of closing line value, we were unable to land our pick of the week in Week 10, losing DEN +5. However, the rest of our picks hit, giving us a 4-1 week (thank you, Nick Chubb).

We are now 18-11 on written picks and 5-6 on our pick of the week, putting us at 23-17 on the season overall. Week 11 offers some early value, so let's dive in.

Point (Eric Eager): You’re getting the Chiefs at a pretty good number here. Going into Week 10, we made the Chiefs 9.9 points better than the average opponent on a neutral field while making the Raiders 0.7 points better. While the Raiders’ final score against the Broncos was indeed impressive, it was basically a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter and a Noah Fant holding call away from the Broncos holding the lead at halftime.