Projected win totals for all 32 NFL teams: Bengals on track for 11-plus wins, Ravens a good bet to go under 9.5 wins

• With the first overall pick, the Houston Texans select: The PFF simulation has the Texans winning 5.93 games in 2023, landing the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

• Baltimore Ravens under 9.5 wins is a good bet: Given the plus price under 9.5 and the fact the Ravens have signaled a move away from an analytically sound approach, this looks like one of the best win total bets to make right now.

With July 4 in the rearview, we have officially entered the dog days of summer and are a couple of weeks away from the start of NFL training camps.

This is the perfect time to place some futures bets, as we have gained enough information about each team that we can start to understand how they will stack up, given their schedules.

PFF’s simulation can do a ton of work pricing out various opportunities in the futures market. Let's look at the current win total landscape and price out some odds for who could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WIN PROJECTIONS, PER PFF'S SIMULATION