NFL Week 6: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• A big day for Bijan Robinson? The Panthers have allowed 603 rushing yards to opposing running backs this season, the fourth-most in the NFL.

• Bet on David Montgomery against Dallas: Montgomery ranks top-five among running backs in carries inside the 10-yard line through five weeks.

This offseason, we worked on developing “Key Insights,” a data-driven tool that will provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 6 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.

2024 Key Insight Prop Bet Article Record: 8-12 (-4.52 units)