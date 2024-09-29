All
NFL Week 4: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

By Ben Linsey

Aaron Rodgers is back to his best: Rodgers is coming off his best performance of the season, where he threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns against a Patriots defense that shares some stylistic similarities with this Broncos unit.

Lamar Jackson might have trouble throwing downfield: This season, the Bills are tied for the fewest completions allowed on throws of 20-plus yards downfield (one). This hampers Lamar Jackson's ability to gain yards in big chunks, especially with the Bills' pass rush creating pressure, aided by the resurgence of Von Miller as a significant threat.

This offseason, we worked on developing “Key Insights,” a new data-driven tool that should help provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 4 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.

2024 Key Insight Prop Bet Record: 6-6 (-0.28 units)

